AnalogClock is a themable clock component. It provides an easy way of adding a clock to your application. The clock is fully responsive based on the width prop you pass in.

npm install --save react-analog-clock

Try out the DEMO

Usage

import AnalogClock, { Themes } from 'react-analog-clock' ; ReactDOM.render( < AnalogClock theme = {Themes.dark} /> , element);

Props

prop default width 400px theme Themes.dark gmtOffset (optional) offset of new Date() (e.g. '-5.5') showSmallTicks (optional) true

Themes

Theme Description dark Black base, black border light White base, gray border aqua Gray base, aqua border lime Green base, white border sherbert Gradient (green/pink) base, white border navy Gradient (blue) base, white border

Scripts

script description npm start run the demo on localhost:3000 npm test run the test suite npm run lint run the linter

Patrons

Be the first to contribute! ✌⊂(✰‿✰)つ✌

Ideas for contribution

Allow % width values

Add Timezone (Winter/Summertime) Support

Update docs with how to write custom themes

Add hand movement animation

License

MIT