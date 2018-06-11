openbase logo
rac

react-analog-clock

by Zack Argyle
2.1.0 (see all)

A themable React clock component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Clock

Readme

\<AnalogClock />

AnalogClock is a themable clock component. It provides an easy way of adding a clock to your application. The clock is fully responsive based on the width prop you pass in.

npm install --save react-analog-clock

Try out the DEMO

Usage

import AnalogClock, { Themes } from 'react-analog-clock';

ReactDOM.render(<AnalogClock theme={Themes.dark} />, element);

Props

propdefault
width400px
themeThemes.dark
gmtOffset (optional)offset of new Date() (e.g. '-5.5')
showSmallTicks (optional)true

Themes

ThemeDescription
darkBlack base, black border
lightWhite base, gray border
aquaGray base, aqua border
limeGreen base, white border
sherbertGradient (green/pink) base, white border
navyGradient (blue) base, white border

Scripts

scriptdescription
npm startrun the demo on localhost:3000
npm testrun the test suite
npm run lintrun the linter

Patrons

Be the first to contribute! ✌⊂(✰‿✰)つ✌

Ideas for contribution

  • Allow % width values
  • Add Timezone (Winter/Summertime) Support
  • Update docs with how to write custom themes
  • Add hand movement animation

License

MIT

Alternatives

rc
react-clockAn analog clock for your React app.
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
58K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rlc
react-live-clockReact clock with time-zones
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
10K
acr
analog-clock-react🕰 A customizable analog clock built using React
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
323
@uiw/react-clockAn analog clock for your React app.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
rsf
react-simple-flipclockA simple flip clock build with React, moment, styled-components and CSS animation
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
122
rdc
react-digital-clockA simple digital clock implementation in React.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
227
See 31 Alternatives

