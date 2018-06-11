AnalogClock is a themable clock component. It provides an easy way of adding a clock to your application. The clock is fully responsive based on the
width prop you pass in.
npm install --save react-analog-clock
Try out the DEMO
import AnalogClock, { Themes } from 'react-analog-clock';
ReactDOM.render(<AnalogClock theme={Themes.dark} />, element);
|prop
|default
width
|400px
theme
|Themes.dark
gmtOffset (optional)
|offset of
new Date() (e.g. '-5.5')
showSmallTicks (optional)
|true
|Theme
|Description
dark
|Black base, black border
light
|White base, gray border
aqua
|Gray base, aqua border
lime
|Green base, white border
sherbert
|Gradient (green/pink) base, white border
navy
|Gradient (blue) base, white border
|script
|description
npm start
|run the demo on
localhost:3000
npm test
|run the test suite
npm run lint
|run the linter
Be the first to contribute! ✌⊂(✰‿✰)つ✌