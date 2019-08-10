Use
amphtml components inside your React apps easily!
react-amphtml exports React components and functions to easily create AMP HTML
pages. Each exported React component has a TypeScript interface and PropTypes
derived from AMP HTML's own validator rules to speed up development and make it
safer. Boilerplate and the inclusion of AMP directive-specific scripts is all
handled for you!
// All AMP elements
import * as Amp from 'react-amphtml';
// Helper render props for actions and bindings
import * as AmpHelpers from 'react-amphtml/helpers';
// Components and functions to render pages
import {
AmpScripts,
AmpScriptsManager,
headerBoilerplate,
} from 'react-amphtml/setup';
// ...
// ...
<Amp.AmpCarousel {...props} />
The main file exported by
react-amphtml contains all of the AMP HTML
directives as React components. This includes the custom element
amp-*
directives, normal HTML directives with validations required by AMP, and some
components with added functionality:
Html,
AmpState (
amp-state directive)
and
Script.
To see a list of available components and their relative documentation see the official AMP components documentation: The AMP component catalogue.
import * as Amp from 'react-amphtml';
import * as AmpHelpers from 'react-amphtml/helpers';
// Example of attaching actions to elements
<AmpHelpers.Action events={{...}}>
{(props) => (
<button type="button" {...props}>
Do Something
</button>
)}
</AmpHelpers.Action>
// Example of using state and bindings together
const defaultHeading = {
text: 'Hello, World!',
};
// ...
<Amp.AmpState specName="amp-state" id="heading">
{defaultHeading}
</Amp.AmpState>
<AmpHelpers.Bind text="heading.text">
{(props): ReactElement => <h1 {...props}>{defaultHeading.text}</h1>}
</AmpHelpers.Bind>
The
helpers file contains render prop components that help add AMP attribute
directives for actions and bindings. Wondering what actions and bindings are all
about? Check out these official guides on the subjects:
const ampScripts = new AmpScripts();
import {
AmpScripts,
AmpScriptsManager,
headerBoilerplate,
} from 'react-amphtml/setup';
const ampScripts = new AmpScripts();
const bodyContent = renderToStaticMarkup(
<AmpScriptsManager ampScripts={ampScripts}>
<div>
<Amp.AmpImg
specName="default"
src="/"
width={0}
height={0}
layout="responsive"
alt="test"
/>
<Amp.AmpAccordion />
</div>
</AmpScriptsManager>,
);
/* eslint-disable react/no-danger */
const html = renderToStaticMarkup(
<Amp.Html>
<head>
{headerBoilerplate('/')}
<title>react-amphtml</title>
{ampScripts.getScriptElements()}
</head>
<body dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: bodyContent }} />
</Amp.Html>,
);
/* eslint-enable */
const htmlPage = `
<!doctype html>
${html}
`;
The
setup file makes creating pages for AMP HTML a breeze. It helps insert all
the necessary boilerplate and also the scripts needed for AMP directives.
The code is based on the requirements from AMP documented in Create your AMP HTML page: Required mark-up.
Go checkout
ampreact!
If you are looking for an example that is in combination with one or more of these tools:
ampreact gives a very nice setup to get started with or learn from!
For simple usage examples of
react-amphtml, check the Jest unit tests in
react-amphtml/src/__tests__/react-amphtml.spec.tsx. The best test to look
at is
can server-side render valid html for a good complete usage of
react-amphtml.
The code for
react-amphtml is generated from AMP HTML's own validator via
amphtml-validator-rules.
Want to learn about AMP HTML validation? See the guide: Validate AMP pages.
Need to run the validator? Use either the online tool The AMP Validator or
the npm package
amphtml-validator.
Use the following commands to develop on
react-amphtml.
npm run codegen: Create components based on AMP HTML's validator. This
must be done at least once prior to running
npm run build, and can be done
afterwards anytime code in
codegen is modified.
npm run build: Bundles the source files into
dist.
npm run typecheck: Uses TypeScript to ensure type safety. Should be run
after running
npm run build to check the files in
dist that are bundled.
npm run lint: Use ESLint to check source files.
npm run test: Use Jest to run tests.
amphtml-validator-rules: the rules that get used to generate
components
AMP Project's
amphtml repo