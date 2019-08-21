RAMPT v4 AMP components aliases and shims for React SSR 16+ & styled-components v3

Write AMP pages using React syntaxt right the way and style with your preferred style manager

:zap: AMP elements Ready to render any AMP component :nail_care: Modular CSS Style with the power of Styled Components or Aphrodite or Your Own custom StyleManager!

Contents

Usage

Install

npm i react-amp-template

Static Render

import React, { Fragment } from 'react' import styled from 'styled-components' import { renderToString, AMP } from 'react-amp-template' const { Title, Link, Carousel } = AMP const Body = styled.body ` margin: 0 1rem; ` const App = ( { title } ) => ( <Fragment> <Title>{title}</Title> <Link rel="canonical" href="http://localhost" /> <Body> <h1>Hello World</h1> <Carousel lightbox width="400" height="300" layout="responsive" type="slides"> <amp-img src="/img/image1.jpg" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive"></amp-img> <amp-img src="/img/image2.jpg" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive"></amp-img> <amp-img src="/img/image3.jpg" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive"></amp-img> </Carousel> </Body> </Fragment> ) export default props => renderToString(<App title="AMP demo" />)

Demo

See complete example here

API

renderToString

AMP components

import { AMP } from 'react-amp-template' const AdUnit = () => < AMP.AdUnit />

RAMPT provides shorthands for amp-custom-elements. A [ get ] operation on { AMP } module returns Node element and automatically registers the <script /> tag required by AMP.

The following components could be used in case of need to ad elements into <head> element

<Link /> <Meta /> <Title /> <Script /> <Tag _name="custom-tag" />

By default every amp-script address to version 0.1. However it can be customized.

renderToString( < App /> , { extensions: { default: 0.2, 'amp-sticky-unit': 1.0, } })

<AMP.Script type= "application/ld+json" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html : JSON .stringify(json) }} />

Configuration

Babel

Setup the environment as recomends React and Styled-Components server rendering.

React | Styled Components

npm i -D babel-plugin-styled-components babel-preset-react

{ "presets" : [ "stage-0" , "react" ], "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-styled-components" , { "ssr" : true }] ] }

Contributing

Fork the repository

npm install

npm run dev

Create pull request

Build examples

cd examples/simple-server

npm install && npm start

License