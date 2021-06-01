“Let us
<Step>into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.”
-- Albus Dumbledore
React Albus is a React component library used to build declarative multi-step journeys (also known as Wizards). You define your step content and ordering and React Albus will manage the journey-related state for you.
React Albus is otherwise unopinionated and allows you to compose functionality such as routing, animation, and analytics however you see fit.
npm install react-albus
import React from 'react';
import { Wizard, Steps, Step } from 'react-albus';
const Example = () => (
<Wizard>
<Steps>
<Step
id="merlin"
render={({ next }) => (
<div>
<h1>Merlin</h1>
<button onClick={next}>Next</button>
</div>
)}
/>
<Step
id="gandalf"
render={({ next, previous }) => (
<div>
<h1>Gandalf</h1>
<button onClick={next}>Next</button>
<button onClick={previous}>Previous</button>
</div>
)}
/>
<Step
id="dumbledore"
render={({ previous }) => (
<div>
<h1>Dumbledore</h1>
<button onClick={previous}>Previous</button>
</div>
)}
/>
</Steps>
</Wizard>
);
export default Example;
Check out the demo page!
<Wizard>
onNext(wizard): function (optional)
A function that will be called by
<Wizard> to determine the next step to proceed to. An action must be taken within
onNext to navigate to a
Step. To navigate to the next
Step, use
push().
wizard (object): The
context.wizard object.
If you do not pass an
onNext prop,
<Wizard> will proceed directly to the next step.
render(wizard): function (optional)
A function that will be used as the render function of
<Wizard>.
wizard (object): The
context.wizard object.
<Steps>
Wraps all of the
<Step> components in your journey. The only direct children of
<Steps> should be
<Step> components.
step: object (optional)
An object describing the current step with the structure:
{ id: string }. Defining a
step prop will make
<Steps> a controlled component.
<Step>
Wraps all the content that will be conditionally shown when the step is active.
id: string
Unique key for each step.
In addition to
id, any additional props added to
<Step> will be available on each
step object. This can be used to add names, descriptions, or other metadata to each step.
<WithWizard> is an alias for
<Step> that can be used to access
context.wizard anywhere within the
<Wizard> tree.
withWizard()
A higher order component that adds
context.wizard as a
wizard prop on the wrapped component.
context.wizard
<Wizard> provides an object on context with the following properties:
step (object): Describes the current step with structure:
{ id: string }.
steps (array): Array of
step objects in the order they were declared within
<Steps>.
history (object): The backing
history object.
next() (function): Moves to the next step in order.
previous() (function): Moves to the previous step in order.
go(n) (function): Moves
n steps in history.
push(id) (function): Pushes the step with corresponding
id onto history. If no
id is provided, the next step will be pushed onto history.
replace(id) (function): Replaces the current step in history with the step with corresponding
id.
set(id) (function): Move to step
id.
Internally, React Albus uses history to maintain the ordering of steps. This makes integrating with React Router (or any other router) as easy as providing
<Wizard> with
history and
basename props.
import React from 'react';
import { Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import { Wizard } from 'react-albus';
const RoutedWizard = ({ children }) =>
<Route
render={({ history, match: { url } }) =>
<Wizard history={history} basename={url}>
{children}
</Wizard>}
/>;
export default RoutedWizard;
We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.
Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.
This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.