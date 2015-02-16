Ajax Request Component for React.
Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/react-ajax
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
gulp dev
Then open
localhost:9999 in a browser.
The easiest way to use React-ajax is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-ajax.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-ajax --save
var Ajax = require('react-ajax');
<Ajax url="data.json" onResponse={this.responseHandler} />
url The request url.
method The HTTP method to use such as 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', or 'DELETE'. Default is 'GET'.
params Parameters to send to the specified URL.
body Optional raw body content to send when method === "POST".
headers HTTP request headers to send.
accept Setting HTTP accept header, specify either the full canonicalized MIME type name as type/subtype, or the extension suffix form as "xml", "json", "png".
type Setting HTTP contentType header, accepting the canonicalized MIME type name complete with type/subtype, or simply the extension name such as "xml", "json", "png".
withCredentials Set the withCredentials flag on the request.
timeout Request timeouts(ms).
These are the special events implemented by
ajax.
onResponse fired when request response