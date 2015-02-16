openbase logo
react-ajax

by 元彦
0.1.1 (see all)

Ajax Request Component for React.

Documentation
43

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React-Ajax

Ajax Request Component for React.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/react-ajax

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use React-ajax is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-ajax.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-ajax --save

Usage

var Ajax = require('react-ajax');

<Ajax url="data.json" onResponse={this.responseHandler} />

Properties

  • url The request url.
  • method The HTTP method to use such as 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', or 'DELETE'. Default is 'GET'.
  • params Parameters to send to the specified URL.
  • body Optional raw body content to send when method === "POST".
  • headers HTTP request headers to send.
  • accept Setting HTTP accept header, specify either the full canonicalized MIME type name as type/subtype, or the extension suffix form as "xml", "json", "png".
  • type Setting HTTP contentType header, accepting the canonicalized MIME type name complete with type/subtype, or simply the extension name such as "xml", "json", "png".
  • withCredentials Set the withCredentials flag on the request.
  • timeout Request timeouts(ms).

Events

These are the special events implemented by ajax.

  • onResponse fired when request response

