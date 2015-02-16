Ajax Request Component for React.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: yuanyan.github.io/react-ajax

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install gulp dev

Then open localhost:9999 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use React-ajax is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-ajax.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-ajax --save

Usage

var Ajax = require ( 'react-ajax' ); < Ajax url = "data.json" onResponse = {this.responseHandler} />

Properties

url The request url.

The request url. method The HTTP method to use such as 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', or 'DELETE'. Default is 'GET'.

The HTTP method to use such as 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT', or 'DELETE'. Default is 'GET'. params Parameters to send to the specified URL.

Parameters to send to the specified URL. body Optional raw body content to send when method === "POST".

Optional raw body content to send when method === "POST". headers HTTP request headers to send.

HTTP request headers to send. accept Setting HTTP accept header, specify either the full canonicalized MIME type name as type/subtype, or the extension suffix form as "xml", "json", "png".

Setting HTTP accept header, specify either the full canonicalized MIME type name as type/subtype, or the extension suffix form as "xml", "json", "png". type Setting HTTP contentType header, accepting the canonicalized MIME type name complete with type/subtype, or simply the extension name such as "xml", "json", "png".

Setting HTTP contentType header, accepting the canonicalized MIME type name complete with type/subtype, or simply the extension name such as "xml", "json", "png". withCredentials Set the withCredentials flag on the request.

Set the withCredentials flag on the request. timeout Request timeouts(ms).

Events

These are the special events implemented by ajax .