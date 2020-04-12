react-agenda is an advanced agenda that you can quickly integrate into your app. It's a simple yet effective solution for events management. https://revln9.github.io/react-agenda

Installation

The easiest way to use react-agenda is to install it from NPM

npm install react-agenda --save

This will install the agenda component , along other components like the form to add and edit events and the modal , then add these two lines at the beginning of your CSS file.

@ import '~react-agenda/build/styles.css' ; @ import '~react-datetime/css/react-datetime.css' ;

Note that the library uses moment and moment locale (for internationalization), react-datetime is also used in the forms to help with time picking. Those will get installed if NPM doesn't detect them into your app.

Usage

this will get you started with the basic requirements.

import React from 'react' ; import { ReactAgenda , ReactAgendaCtrl , guid , Modal } from 'react-agenda' ; require ( 'moment/locale/fr.js' ); var colors= { 'color-1' : "rgba(102, 195, 131 , 1)" , "color-2" : "rgba(242, 177, 52, 1)" , "color-3" : "rgba(235, 85, 59, 1)" } var now = new Date (); var items = [ { _id :guid(), name : 'Meeting , dev staff!' , startDateTime : new Date (now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth(), now.getDate(), 10 , 0 ), endDateTime : new Date (now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth(), now.getDate(), 12 , 0 ), classes : 'color-1' }, { _id :guid(), name : 'Working lunch , Holly' , startDateTime : new Date (now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth(), now.getDate()+ 1 , 11 , 0 ), endDateTime : new Date (now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth(), now.getDate()+ 1 , 13 , 0 ), classes : 'color-2 color-3' }, ]; export default class Agenda extends React . Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { items :items, selected :[], cellHeight : 30 , showModal : false , locale : "fr" , rowsPerHour : 2 , numberOfDays : 4 , startDate : new Date () } this .handleCellSelection = this .handleCellSelection.bind( this ) this .handleItemEdit = this .handleItemEdit.bind( this ) this .handleRangeSelection = this .handleRangeSelection.bind( this ) } handleCellSelection(item){ console .log( 'handleCellSelection' ,item) } handleItemEdit(item){ console .log( 'handleItemEdit' , item) } handleRangeSelection(item){ console .log( 'handleRangeSelection' , item) } render() { return ( < div > < ReactAgenda minDate = {now} maxDate = {new Date ( now.getFullYear (), now.getMonth ()+ 3 )} disablePrevButton = {false} startDate = {this.state.startDate} cellHeight = {this.state.cellHeight} locale = {this.state.locale} items = {this.state.items} numberOfDays = {this.state.numberOfDays} rowsPerHour = {this.state.rowsPerHour} itemColors = {colors} autoScale = {false} fixedHeader = {true} onItemEdit = {this.handleItemEdit.bind(this)} onCellSelect = {this.handleCellSelection.bind(this)} onRangeSelection = {this.handleRangeSelection.bind(this)}/ > </ div > ); } }

Properties

ReactAgenda

This is the main component , it can be used as a standalone to display upcoming or past events

property type default description items array [ ] Array of event objects to be displayed on the calendar minDate date new Date() (Required) Minimal date to display maxDate date new Date() + 3months (Required) Maximal to display startDate date new Date() (Required) The starting date of the agenda view startAtTime int 0 The starting time of the agenda (Hour) endAtTime int 0 The ending time of the agenda (Hour) headFormat string "ddd DD MMM" The model used to format the header dates cellHeight int 15 Height of a single cell in px locale string 'en' Locale zone represented by two characters (fr ,en , de...etc) numberOfDays int 4 Number of days to be displayed (columns) rowsPerHour int true Number of cells in one hour itemColors obj 4 colors (Required) Main rgba colors to be used on items colors={'colorKey':'rbga(210 ,110, 184 ,1)', 'colorKey2':...} itemComponent function or component AgendaItem Item component of an event , see below for props autoScale bool false If true , numberOfDays will be calculated from the window width fixedHeader bool true if the header of the agenda should be in a fixed position helper bool true A helper that shows up the time range selection when you drag select onRangeSelection func (cells) Array of the selected cells ( strings of dates) , fires only if more than one cell is selected onChangeEvent func (items,item) (Required for drag & drop) Callback when an event is modified (drag&drop) , first param is the array of events with the modified item , second param is the modified item only onChangeDuration func (items,item) (Required for drag & resize ) Callback when an event Duration is modified (drag&drop) , first param is the array of events with the modified item , second param is the modified item only onItemEdit func (items,item) (Required for item edition) Callback for the edit button on every item, returns the item object itself onCellSelect func (cell) (Required) when user click on a single cell , callback is fired with a date string as param onItemRemove func (items,item) (Required for item deletion) Callback for the remove button on every item, returns the new items array(for convenience) and the item object that has been removed from the array onDateRangeChange func (startDate,endDate) Callback for navigation buttons on top left , the params are object dates

ReactAgendaCtrl

This component is used to display and process the add/edit form , it needs to be placed with the ReactAgenda component (side by side) , and will give you a fully featured form to add and edit events. Check this page to see how to use it source

<ReactAgendaCtrl items={ this .state.items} itemColors={colors} selectedCells={ this .state.selected} Addnew={ this .addNewEvent} edit={ this .editEvent} />

property Type Required Description items Array true Array of event objects to be displayed on the calendar itemColors Object true (Required) Main rgba colors to be used on items colors={'colorKey':'rbga(210 ,110, 184 ,1)', 'colorKey2':...} it needs to be the same object passed to the main component selectedCells Array false The array representing the selected cells from the onRangeSelection callback Addnew func (items,newItems) Returns the new items and the updated items array (for convenience). Note that when you select cells from different days , every day will have his own item (event) edit func (items,item) Returns the updated items array and the edited item.

itemComponent

This component is used to display the details of a single event in the agenda , by default , react-agenda uses the ReactAgendaItem source component to render items , but you can replace it with your own component , check out the example below

var AgendaItem = function ( props ) { console .log( ' item component props' , props) return < div style = {{display: ' block ', position: ' absolute ' , background: '# FFF '}}> {props.item.name} < button onClick = {() => props.edit(props.item)}>Edit </ button > </ div > }

property Type Required Description item Array true Array of event objects to be displayed on the calendar itemColors Object true (Required) Main rgba colors to be used on items colors={'colorKey':'rbga(210 ,110, 184 ,1)', 'colorKey2':...} it needs to be the same object passed to the main component selectedCells Array false The array representing the selected cells from the onRangeSelection callback Addnew func (items,newItems) Returns the new items and the updated items array (for convenience). Note that when you select cells from different days , every day will have his own item (event) edit func (items,item) Returns the updated items array and the edited item.

Events object

The event object can contain any data you wish to keep or display on that event . There are however some required fields that must be populated.

{ _id : guid (), name : 'Meeting , dev staff!' , startDateTime : new Date (new Date(). getFullYear (), new Date (). getMonth (), new Date (). getDate ()+ 1 , 10 , 0 ), endDateTime : new Date (new Date(). getFullYear (), new Date (). getMonth (), new Date (). getDate ()+ 1 , 12 , 0 ), classes : 'color-1' },

Key Type Required Description _id string true unique identifier of each item (event) you can use the guid() function once you import it which returns a random id startDateTime Date true Date of event start (javascript date object) endDateTime Date true Date of event end (javascript date object) classes string true the color key of your colors object you wish to apply , this will also be given as a class to the cells involved.

Modal

The Modal is a simple Utility Component With a single callback, clickOutside that will get fired when the user clicks outside of a the modal-content div or uses the close button.

{ this .state.showModal? < Modal clickOutside = {() => this.setState({showModal:false])} > < div className = "modal-content" > < ReactAgendaCtrl items = {this.state.items} itemColors = {colors} selectedCells = {this.state.selected} Addnew = {this.addNewEvent} edit = {this.editEvent} /> </ div > </ Modal > :'' }

property Type Required Description title string false this text will be displayed as the title of the modal frameless bool false whether to display a modal with or without frame clickOutside func (event) true function to close the modal (check example) children HTML elements, components true The content of the modal.

Demo & Examples

To build the example locally, run:

git clone https: cd react-agenda/example npm install npm start

Then open localhost:3000 in a browser.

Notes

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Copyright (c) 2018 Sami Chetbi.