React Advanced Form is a library for tailoring real-world forms in React with pleasure and ease.

Features

Expectations shift

Trust and expect a form to do more than just rendering the fields. Our features are designed to handle cumbersome use cases with clean and performant code

Immutable

Each field interaction or update is a pure function that produces the next state of a field.

React Advanced Form is field-centric. That means you define flexible fields composites and reuse them throughout the application. Reflect even the most granular field state changes in the UI to achieve the outmost user experience.

import React from 'react' import { createField, fieldPresets } from 'react-advanced-form' const Input = ( { fieldState, fieldProps } ) => { const { valid, invalid } = fieldState const classNames = [valid && 'has-success' , invalid && 'has-error' ].filter( Boolean , ) return < input { ...fieldProps } className = {classNames.join( ' ')} /> } export default createField(fieldPresets.input)(Input)

Clean and fast

Develop production-ready forms in a speed of a prototype.

<Form action={ this .registerUser}> < Input name = "username" required /> < Input name = "password" type = "password" required /> </ Form >

Select fields and declare validation rules using resolver functions. Utilize the order and priority of their execution to craft validation logic of any complexity.

export default { type : { password : { capitalLetter : ( { value } ) => /[A-Z]/ .test(value), oneNumber : ( { value } ) => /[0-9]/ .test(value), }, }, name : { confirmPassword : ( { get, value } ) => { return value === get (['userPassword', 'value']) }, }, }

Each validation resolver can access respective field's value , fieldProps , and the form as the parameters. It can also reference other field's state via the get function, which creates a props subscription to re-evaluate the respective validation rule in real time.

Say goodbye to crowded validate functions, welcome clean validation schema!

How much effort would it take you to make one field required based on another field(s)? Yes, the correct answer is—one line of code:

<Input name= "firstName" required={({ get }) => !! get (['lastName', 'value'])} /> <Input name="lastName" required={({ get }) => !! get (['firstName', 'value'])} />

Get as many data from the sibling fields as needed, and build your logic around that. Rely on reactive programming that will re-evaluate a resolver function whenever the referenced field props update.

Control the serialized data structure on the layout level by grouping the fields. Take advantage of nested and split groups.

<Input name= "companyName" value= "Google" /> <Field.Group name="billingAddress"> <Input name="firstName" value="John" /> <Input name="lastName" value="Maverick" /> </Field.Group> <Checkbox name="termsAndConditions" checked /> <Field.Group name="deliveryAddress"> <Input name="firstName" value="Catheline" /> <Input name="lastName" value="McCoy" /> </Field.Group>

The form above serializes into the following JSON:

{ "companyName" : "Google" , "billingAddress" : { "firstName" : "John" , "lastName" : "Maverick" }, "termsAndConditions" : true , "deliveryAddress" : { "firstName" : "Catheline" , "lastName" : "McCoy" } }

Third-party integration

React Advanced Form can be used with any third-party fields library by using powerful createField API. It also allows to create custom fields from literally any component.

Getting started

Install

npm install react-advanced-form --save

Make sure to have React (15.0+) installed in your project.

Guidelines

Starting with something new may appear challenging. We have prepared step-by-step instructions on how to Get started with React Advanced Form to make the adoption process clear and fast.

Materials

Browser support

Chrome Firefox Safari iOS Safari Edge Internet Explorer 65+ 57+ 9+ 8+ 41+ 11*

* There is no official support for Internet Explorer. Consider educating the web and deprecating legacy browsers.

