ra

react-adsense

by hustcc
0.1.0 (see all)

📽️ a simple React-component for Google AdSense / Baidu advertisement.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-adsense

react-adsense is a React-component for Google AdSense / Baidu advertisement.

1. Install

npm install --save react-adsense

Before use Google AdSense, you should add the script at the end of HTML.

<script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>

2. Usage

import React from 'react';
import AdSense from 'react-adsense';

// ads with no set-up
<AdSense.Google
  client='ca-pub-7292810486004926'
  slot='7806394673'
/>

// ads with custom format
<AdSense.Google
  client='ca-pub-7292810486004926'
  slot='7806394673'
  style={{ width: 500, height: 300, float: 'left' }}
  format=''
/>

// responsive and native ads
<AdSense.Google
  client='ca-pub-7292810486004926'
  slot='7806394673'
  style={{ display: 'block' }}
  layout='in-article'
  format='fluid'
/>

// auto full width responsive ads
<AdSense.Google
  client='ca-pub-7292810486004926'
  slot='7806394673'
  style={{ display: 'block' }}
  format='auto'
  responsive='true'
  layoutKey='-gw-1+2a-9x+5c'
/>

3. Props

  • Required props:
    • client
    • slot
  • Optional props:
    • className:
    • style:
    • layout:
    • layoutKey:
    • format:
    • responsive:

4. TODO

  • Baidu advertisement supported.

LICENSE

MIT@hustcc.

