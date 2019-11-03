react-adsense is a React-component for Google AdSense / Baidu advertisement.

1. Install

npm install --save react-adsense

Before use Google AdSense, you should add the script at the end of HTML.

< script async src = "//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js" > </ script >

2. Usage

import React from 'react' ; import AdSense from 'react-adsense' ; <AdSense.Google client='ca-pub-7292810486004926' slot='7806394673' /> // ads with custom format <AdSense.Google client='ca-pub-7292810486004926' slot='7806394673' style={{ width: 500, height: 300, float: 'left' }} format='' /> // responsive and native ads <AdSense.Google client='ca-pub-7292810486004926' slot='7806394673' style={{ display: 'block' }} layout='in-article' format='fluid' /> // auto full width responsive ads <AdSense.Google client='ca-pub-7292810486004926' slot='7806394673' style={{ display: 'block' }} format='auto' responsive='true' layoutKey='-gw-1+2a-9x+5c' />

3. Props

Required props: client slot

Optional props: className : style : layout : layoutKey : format : responsive :



4. TODO

Baidu advertisement supported.

LICENSE

MIT@hustcc.