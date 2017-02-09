React.js components for AdminLTE themed dashboard.
npm install --save react-adminlte-dash
This module is in development, usage is subject to change. Not all components are fully functional.
This module uses Styled Components, so all CSS styling is included when the module is called.
However, in order for the dashboard to use the entire available screen height, the parent container components must be set to
height: 100%. This component sets the html & body styles, the user must set the app container.
In CSS:
#app {
min-height: 100vh;
}
In ES6:
import { Dashboard, Header, Sidebar } from 'react-adminlte-dash';
const nav = () => ([
<Header.Item href="/some/link" key="1" />
]);
const sb = () => ([
<Sidebar.Menu header="NAVIGATION" key="1">
<Sidebar.Menu.Item title="Home" href="/" />
</Sidebar.Menu>
]);
const App = ({ children }) => (
<Dashboard
navbarChildren={nav()}
sidebarChildren={sb()}
theme="skin-blue"
>
{children}
</Dashboard>
);
In order to create themed child components (not wrapped in navbarChildren, sidebarChildren, or footerChildren), use the
withTheme wrapper provided by
styled-components. This will provide the
theme object to the child component. See
src/styles/variables.js for the available variables. Documentation for these variables is TBD.
Main component for theme. Handles theming, layout options, and tracks state. Provides a default empty header and sidebar.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|children
node
|Any React child components to be rendered in content fields
|n/a
|navbarChildren
node
|Any React child components to be rendered in the Header's navbar
|n/a
|sidebarChildren
node
|Any React child components to be rendered in the Sidebar
|n/a
|footerChildren
node
|Any React child components to be rendered in the Footer
|n/a
|theme
string
|Choice of AdminLTE skin themes:
skin-blue,
skin-black,
skin-purple,
skin-green,
skin-red,
skin-yellow,
skin-blue-light,
skin-black-light,
skin-purple-light,
skin-green-light,
skin-red-light,
skin-yellow-light
skin-blue
|initialCollapse
bool
|Determines initial state of sidebar: collapsed (
true) or expanded (
false)
false
|sidebarMini
bool
|Determines whether sidebar collapses to mini size (
true) or off-screen (
false)
true
|fixed
bool
|Determines whether the Header is fixed
false
|logoOnClick
func
|Function to be called on logo click, overrides logoHref
|n/a
|logoHref
string
|Link target for Logo, overridden by logoOnClick
'/'
|logoLg
element
|A single React component to be rendered when logo is in large state
<span><b>Admin</b>LTE</span>
|logoSm
element
|A single React component to be rendered when logo is in small state
<span><b>A</b>LT</span>
Header component which can be used independently of Dashboard (TBD). Wrapper for any top-based navigation components. Provides the following subcomponents:
Header.Item
Header.User
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|children
node
|Any React child components to be rendered
|n/a
|fixed
bool
|Determines whether the Header is fixed
false
|logoOnClick
func
|Function to be called on logo click, overrides logoHref
|n/a
|logoHref
string
|Link target for Logo, overridden by logoOnClick
'/'
|logoLg
element
|A single React component to be rendered when logo is in large state
<span><b>Admin</b>LTE</span>
|logoSm
element
|A single React component to be rendered when logo is in small state
<span><b>A</b>LT</span>
|sidebarMini
bool
|Determines whether sidebar collapses to mini size (
true) or off-screen (
false)
false
|sidebarCollapse
bool
|Determines whether sidebar is in a collapsed state
false
|sidebarToggle
func
|(Required) function passed to sidebar toggle component to handle sidebar collapse state
|n/a
Header navbar menu item component. Renders links with images in header.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|title
string
|Item title to be displayed
|n/a
|onClick
func
|Function to be called on item click
|n/a
|link
string
|Link target for logo component, overridden by
onClick
|n/a
|image
string
|Path to image object, overrides iconClass
|n/a
|iconClass
string
|Class names to use for icon (libraries not included),
|n/a
Header user menu component. Renders user menu dropdown component in header bar.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|name
string
|User Name
|n/a
|image
string
|Path to user image object
|n/a
|profileAction
func
|Function to perform on selection of
Profile button, button only displayed if action provided
|n/a
|signOutAction
func
|Function to perform on selection of
Sign Out button, button only displayed if action provided
|n/a
Sidebar component which can be used independently of Dashboard (TBD). Wrapper for any sidebar navigation components. Provides the following subcomponents:
Sidebar.Menu
Sidebar.UserPanel
Sidebar.Search
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|children
node
|Any React child components to be rendered
|n/a
|fixed
bool
|Determines whether the Header is fixed
false
|sidebarMini
bool
|Determines whether sidebar collapses to mini size (
true) or off-screen (
false)
false
|sidebarCollapse
bool
|Determines whether sidebar is in a collapsed state
false
Sidebar navigation menu component. Wrapper for SidebarMenuItem components, which are provided as subcomponent:
Sidebar.Menu.Item
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|children
node
|Any React child components to be rendered
|n/a
|header
string
|Header title for navigation component
|none
Sidebar navigation menu item component. Renders as link or dropdown menu. Can be nested in itself to provided nested dropdown menus.
<Sidebar.Menu.Item title="Level 1">
<Sidebar.Menu.Item title="Level 2">
<Sidebar.Menu.Item title="Level 3" />
</Sidebar.Menu.Item>
</Sidebar.Menu.Item>
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|children
node
|Any React child components to be rendered
|n/a
|title
string
|Title for component
|none
|active
bool
|Determines if item is considered active
false
|href
string
|Link target for component, unused if onClick or children provided
null
|onClick
func
|Action for component, unused if children provided, overrides href
null
|icon
object
|Expects a
className key which accepts a string describing any font-awesome icon (i.e.
fa-th) and/or a
color key which accepts any Bootstrap style type (i.e.
danger) or CSS color string (hex, name, or rgb)
{ className: 'fa-circle-o' }
|labels
[objects]
|Array of objects, each requires a React
key string, a
type key which accepts a string describing any Bootstrap style type (i.e.
danger) and a
text key of any string to display
|n/a
Sidebar search component.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|name
string
|Initial value displayed in search field
''
|placeholder
string
|Initial value displayed in search field
'Search...'
|onClick
func
|Function to call on search submit, provided with value prop
v => alert(Searching for ${v}
)
Sidebar user component.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|name
string
|User name
|n/a
|image
string
|String providing source path for user image
|n/a
|online
bool
|User status: online =
true, offline =
false
false
|href
string
|Target for user status link
|n/a
react-adminlte-dash is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.