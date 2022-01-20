CSV import button for the react-admin framework.

Usage

Simply import the button into a toolbar, like so:

Basic Import Action Only

import { Datagrid, List, TextField, RichTextField, TopToolbar, } from "react-admin" ; import { ImportButton } from "react-admin-import-csv" ; import { CreateButton } from "ra-ui-materialui" ; const ListActions = ( props ) => { const { className, basePath } = props; return ( <TopToolbar className={className}> <CreateButton basePath={basePath} /> <ImportButton {...props} /> </TopToolbar> ); }; export const PostList = (props) => ( <List {...props} filters={<PostFilter />} actions={<ListActions />}> <Datagrid> <TextField source="title" /> <RichTextField source="body" /> ... </Datagrid> </List> );

Export/Import Actions

import { Datagrid, List, TextField, RichTextField, TopToolbar, } from "react-admin" ; import { ImportButton } from "react-admin-import-csv" ; import { CreateButton, ExportButton } from "ra-ui-materialui" ; const ListActions = ( props ) => { const { className, basePath, total, resource, currentSort, filterValues, exporter, } = props; return ( <TopToolbar className={className}> <CreateButton basePath={basePath} /> <ExportButton disabled={total === 0} resource={resource} sort={currentSort} filter={filterValues} exporter={exporter} /> <ImportButton {...props} /> </TopToolbar> ); }; export const PostList = (props) => ( <List {...props} filters={<PostFilter />} actions={<ListActions />}> <Datagrid> <TextField source="title" /> <RichTextField source="body" /> ... </Datagrid> </List> );

Configuration Options

const config: ImportConfig = { logging?: boolean ; disableImportNew?: boolean ; disableImportOverwrite?: boolean ; preCommitCallback?: ( action: "create" | "overwrite", values: any [] ) => Promise < any []>; postCommitCallback?: ( error: any ) => void ; transformRows?: ( csvRows: any [] ) => Promise < any []>; validateRow?: ( csvRowItem: any ) => Promise < void >; parseConfig?: { } } <ImportButton {...props} {...config}/>

Handle id fields which might be numbers

Use the paparse configuration option dynamicTyping

const importOptions = { parseConfig?: { dynamicTyping : true } }

Your dataprovider will need to implement the .createMany() method in order to reduce requests to your backend. If it doesn't exist, it will fallback to calling .create() on all items, as shown below (same goes for .update() ):

Name Special Method Fallback Method Creating from CSV .createMany() .create() Updating from CSV .updateManyArray() .update()

Interfaces

The dataprovider should accept these param interfaces for the bulk create/update methods.

export interface UpdateManyArrayParams { ids: Identifier[]; data: any []; } export interface CreateManyParams { data: any []; }

Example Implementation

Here's a quick example of how to implement .createMany() and .updateMany() in your dataprovider:

const dataProviderWrapped = { ...dataProvider, createMany : async (resource, params) => { const items = params.data; }, updateMany : async (resource, params) => { const items = params.data; const idsToUpdate = params.ids; } } return ( < Admin dataProvider = {dataProviderWrapped}

Translation i18n

This package uses react-admin 's global i18n translation. Below is an example on how to set it up with this package.

Current supported languages (submit a PR if you'd like to add a language):

English (en)

Spanish (es)

Chinese (zh)

German (de)

French (fr)

Brazilian Portuguese (ptBR)

Russian (ru)

Dutch (nl)

Example (i18nProvider)

import { resolveBrowserLocale, useLocale } from "react-admin" ; import polyglotI18nProvider from "ra-i18n-polyglot" ; import englishMessages from "ra-language-english" ; import * as domainMessages from "react-admin-import-csv/lib/i18n" ; const locale = useLocale() || resolveBrowserLocale(); const messages = { en : { ...englishMessages, ...domainMessages.en }, zh : { ...chineseMessages, ...domainMessages.zh }, es : { ...spanishMessages, ...domainMessages.es }, }; const i18nProvider = polyglotI18nProvider( ( locale ) => (messages[locale] ? messages[locale] : messages.en), locale ); < Admin dataProvider = {dataProvider} i18nProvider = {i18nProvider} >

More information on this setup here

Development

If you'd like to develop on react-admin-import-csv do the following.

Local install

git clone https://github.com/benwinding/react-admin-import-csv/

cd react-admin-import-csv

yarn

Tests

yarn test # in root folder

Run demo

Open another terminal

yarn build-watch

Open another terminal and goto the demo folder