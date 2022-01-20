openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rai

react-admin-import-csv

by Ben Winding
1.0.25 (see all)

A csv file import button for react-admin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-admin-import-csv

NPM Version Downloads/week License Github Issues Build and Publish Code Coverage

CSV import button for the react-admin framework.

image

Usage

Simply import the button into a toolbar, like so:

Basic Import Action Only

import {
  Datagrid,
  List,
  TextField,
  RichTextField,
  TopToolbar,
} from "react-admin";
import { ImportButton } from "react-admin-import-csv";
import { CreateButton } from "ra-ui-materialui";

const ListActions = (props) => {
  const { className, basePath } = props;
  return (
    <TopToolbar className={className}>
      <CreateButton basePath={basePath} />
      <ImportButton {...props} />
    </TopToolbar>
  );
};
export const PostList = (props) => (
  <List {...props} filters={<PostFilter />} actions={<ListActions />}>
    <Datagrid>
      <TextField source="title" />
      <RichTextField source="body" />
      ...
    </Datagrid>
  </List>
);

Export/Import Actions

import {
  Datagrid,
  List,
  TextField,
  RichTextField,
  TopToolbar,
} from "react-admin";
import { ImportButton } from "react-admin-import-csv";
import { CreateButton, ExportButton } from "ra-ui-materialui";

const ListActions = (props) => {
  const {
    className,
    basePath,
    total,
    resource,
    currentSort,
    filterValues,
    exporter,
  } = props;
  return (
    <TopToolbar className={className}>
      <CreateButton basePath={basePath} />
      <ExportButton
        disabled={total === 0}
        resource={resource}
        sort={currentSort}
        filter={filterValues}
        exporter={exporter}
      />
      <ImportButton {...props} />
    </TopToolbar>
  );
};
export const PostList = (props) => (
  <List {...props} filters={<PostFilter />} actions={<ListActions />}>
    <Datagrid>
      <TextField source="title" />
      <RichTextField source="body" />
      ...
    </Datagrid>
  </List>
);

Configuration Options

// All configuration options are optional
const config: ImportConfig = {
  // Enable logging
  logging?: boolean;
  // Disable "import new" button
  disableImportNew?: boolean;
  // Disable "import overwrite" button
  disableImportOverwrite?: boolean;
  // A function to translate the CSV rows on import
  preCommitCallback?: (action: "create" | "overwrite", values: any[]) => Promise<any[]>;
  // A function to handle row errors after import
  postCommitCallback?: (error: any) => void;
  // Transform rows before anything is sent to dataprovider
  transformRows?: (csvRows: any[]) => Promise<any[]>;
  // Async function to Validate a row, reject the promise if it's not valid
  validateRow?: (csvRowItem: any) => Promise<void>;
  // Any option from the "papaparse" library
  parseConfig?: {
    // For all options see: https://www.papaparse.com/docs#config
  }
}
<ImportButton {...props} {...config}/>

Handle id fields which might be numbers

Use the paparse configuration option dynamicTyping

const importOptions = {
  parseConfig?: {
    // For all options see: https://www.papaparse.com/docs#config
    dynamicTyping: true
  }
}

Reducing Requests (.createMany() and .updateMany())

Your dataprovider will need to implement the .createMany() method in order to reduce requests to your backend. If it doesn't exist, it will fallback to calling .create() on all items, as shown below (same goes for .update()):

NameSpecial MethodFallback Method
Creating from CSV.createMany().create()
Updating from CSV.updateManyArray().update()

Interfaces

The dataprovider should accept these param interfaces for the bulk create/update methods.

export interface UpdateManyArrayParams {
  ids: Identifier[];
  data: any[];
}
export interface CreateManyParams {
  data: any[];
}

Example Implementation

Here's a quick example of how to implement .createMany() and .updateMany() in your dataprovider:

// Must be react-admin 3.x
const dataProviderWrapped = {
  ...dataProvider, // <- Your data provider
  createMany: async (resource, params) => {
    const items = params.data;
    // Handle create many here
  },
  updateMany: async (resource, params) => {
    const items = params.data;
    const idsToUpdate = params.ids;
    // Handle update many here
  }
}

// Pass into to other parts of the system as normal
return (
  <Admin dataProvider={dataProviderWrapped}

Translation i18n

This package uses react-admin's global i18n translation. Below is an example on how to set it up with this package.

Current supported languages (submit a PR if you'd like to add a language):

  • English (en)
  • Spanish (es)
  • Chinese (zh)
  • German (de)
  • French (fr)
  • Brazilian Portuguese (ptBR)
  • Russian (ru)
  • Dutch (nl)

Example (i18nProvider)

import { resolveBrowserLocale, useLocale } from "react-admin";
import polyglotI18nProvider from "ra-i18n-polyglot";
import englishMessages from "ra-language-english";
// This package's translations
import * as domainMessages from "react-admin-import-csv/lib/i18n";

// Select locale based on react-admin OR browser
const locale = useLocale() || resolveBrowserLocale();
// Create messages object
const messages = {
  // Delete languages you don't need
  en: { ...englishMessages, ...domainMessages.en },
  zh: { ...chineseMessages, ...domainMessages.zh },
  es: { ...spanishMessages, ...domainMessages.es },
};
// Create polyglot provider
const i18nProvider = polyglotI18nProvider(
  (locale) => (messages[locale] ? messages[locale] : messages.en),
  locale
);

// declare prop in Admin component
<Admin dataProvider={dataProvider} i18nProvider={i18nProvider}>

More information on this setup here

Development

If you'd like to develop on react-admin-import-csv do the following.

Local install

  • git clone https://github.com/benwinding/react-admin-import-csv/
  • cd react-admin-import-csv
  • yarn

Tests

  • yarn test # in root folder

Run demo

Open another terminal

  • yarn build-watch

Open another terminal and goto the demo folder

  • yarn start

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial