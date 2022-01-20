CSV import button for the react-admin framework.
Simply import the button into a toolbar, like so:
import {
Datagrid,
List,
TextField,
RichTextField,
TopToolbar,
} from "react-admin";
import { ImportButton } from "react-admin-import-csv";
import { CreateButton } from "ra-ui-materialui";
const ListActions = (props) => {
const { className, basePath } = props;
return (
<TopToolbar className={className}>
<CreateButton basePath={basePath} />
<ImportButton {...props} />
</TopToolbar>
);
};
export const PostList = (props) => (
<List {...props} filters={<PostFilter />} actions={<ListActions />}>
<Datagrid>
<TextField source="title" />
<RichTextField source="body" />
...
</Datagrid>
</List>
);
// All configuration options are optional
const config: ImportConfig = {
// Enable logging
logging?: boolean;
// Disable "import new" button
disableImportNew?: boolean;
// Disable "import overwrite" button
disableImportOverwrite?: boolean;
// A function to translate the CSV rows on import
preCommitCallback?: (action: "create" | "overwrite", values: any[]) => Promise<any[]>;
// A function to handle row errors after import
postCommitCallback?: (error: any) => void;
// Transform rows before anything is sent to dataprovider
transformRows?: (csvRows: any[]) => Promise<any[]>;
// Async function to Validate a row, reject the promise if it's not valid
validateRow?: (csvRowItem: any) => Promise<void>;
// Any option from the "papaparse" library
parseConfig?: {
// For all options see: https://www.papaparse.com/docs#config
}
}
<ImportButton {...props} {...config}/>
id fields which might be numbers
Use the
paparse configuration option
dynamicTyping
const importOptions = {
parseConfig?: {
// For all options see: https://www.papaparse.com/docs#config
dynamicTyping: true
}
}
.createMany() and
.updateMany())
Your dataprovider will need to implement the
.createMany() method in order to reduce requests to your backend. If it doesn't exist, it will fallback to calling
.create() on all items, as shown below (same goes for
.update()):
|Name
|Special Method
|Fallback Method
|Creating from CSV
|.createMany()
|.create()
|Updating from CSV
|.updateManyArray()
|.update()
The dataprovider should accept these param interfaces for the bulk create/update methods.
export interface UpdateManyArrayParams {
ids: Identifier[];
data: any[];
}
export interface CreateManyParams {
data: any[];
}
Here's a quick example of how to implement
.createMany() and
.updateMany() in your dataprovider:
// Must be react-admin 3.x
const dataProviderWrapped = {
...dataProvider, // <- Your data provider
createMany: async (resource, params) => {
const items = params.data;
// Handle create many here
},
updateMany: async (resource, params) => {
const items = params.data;
const idsToUpdate = params.ids;
// Handle update many here
}
}
// Pass into to other parts of the system as normal
return (
<Admin dataProvider={dataProviderWrapped}
i18n
This package uses
react-admin's global i18n translation. Below is an example on how to set it up with this package.
Current supported languages (submit a PR if you'd like to add a language):
Example (i18nProvider)
import { resolveBrowserLocale, useLocale } from "react-admin";
import polyglotI18nProvider from "ra-i18n-polyglot";
import englishMessages from "ra-language-english";
// This package's translations
import * as domainMessages from "react-admin-import-csv/lib/i18n";
// Select locale based on react-admin OR browser
const locale = useLocale() || resolveBrowserLocale();
// Create messages object
const messages = {
// Delete languages you don't need
en: { ...englishMessages, ...domainMessages.en },
zh: { ...chineseMessages, ...domainMessages.zh },
es: { ...spanishMessages, ...domainMessages.es },
};
// Create polyglot provider
const i18nProvider = polyglotI18nProvider(
(locale) => (messages[locale] ? messages[locale] : messages.en),
locale
);
// declare prop in Admin component
<Admin dataProvider={dataProvider} i18nProvider={i18nProvider}>
More information on this setup here
If you'd like to develop on
react-admin-import-csv do the following.
git clone https://github.com/benwinding/react-admin-import-csv/
cd react-admin-import-csv
yarn
yarn test # in root folder
Open another terminal
yarn build-watch
Open another terminal and goto the
demo folder
yarn start