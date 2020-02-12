openbase logo
rad

react-admin-date-inputs

by Vasco Gonçalves
1.1.4 (see all)

Date Inputs for react-admin

Documentation
746

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-admin-date-inputs

\, \ and \ components for React-Admin.

date-time-picker.gif

Installation

npm install react-admin-date-inputs --save

Usage

You have to include an icon font to display the icons on the picker. This is mentioned on the bottom of the material-ui-pickers installation page.

// on index.html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">

import React from 'react';
import {
    Edit,
    TextInput,
    TabbedForm,
    FormTab,
} from 'react-admin'
import { DateInput, TimeInput, DateTimeInput } from 'react-admin-date-inputs';

export const NewsEdit = (props) => (
  <Edit title={<NewsTitle />} {...props}>
    <TabbedForm>
      <FormTab>
        <LongTextInput source="title" validate={required} />
        <DateInput source="startDate" label="Start date" options={{ format: 'DD/MM/YYYY' }} />
        <TimeInput source="startTime" label="Start time" options={{ format: 'HH:mm:ss' }} />
        <DateTimeInput source="endDate" label="End time" options={{ format: 'DD/MM/YYYY, HH:mm:ss', ampm: false, clearable: true }} />
      </FormTab>
    </TabbedForm>
  </Edit>
);

Options prop

The options prop is passed down to the pickers. Documentation for these options can be found in the material-ui-pickers documentation for the component you're trying to use.

providerOptions prop

If you want to use a date parser utils library other than date-fns or you want a locale other than english, you can pass the providerOptions prop:

import DateFnsUtils from '@date-io/date-fns';
import MomentUtils from 'material-ui-pickers/utils/moment-utils';
import frLocale from "date-fns/locale/fr";

...
<DateInput source="date" label="Date using moment" providerOptions={{ utils: MomentUtils }} />
<DateInput source="date" label="Date in French!" providerOptions={{ utils: DateFnsUtils, locale: frLocale }} />

NOTE: When specifying a locale you must also specify the utils, even if it's the default DateFnsUtils.

Development

You can build sources:

npm run build

License

This library is licensed under the MIT Licence.

