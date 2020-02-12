\, \ and \ components for React-Admin.

Installation

npm install react- admin - date -inputs

Usage

You have to include an icon font to display the icons on the picker. This is mentioned on the bottom of the material-ui-pickers installation page.

// on index.html < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" >

import React from 'react' ; import { Edit, TextInput, TabbedForm, FormTab, } from 'react-admin' import { DateInput, TimeInput, DateTimeInput } from 'react-admin-date-inputs' ; export const NewsEdit = ( props ) => ( <Edit title={<NewsTitle />} {...props}> <TabbedForm> <FormTab> <LongTextInput source="title" validate={required} /> <DateInput source="startDate" label="Start date" options={{ format: 'DD/MM/YYYY' }} /> <TimeInput source="startTime" label="Start time" options={{ format: 'HH:mm:ss' }} /> <DateTimeInput source="endDate" label="End time" options={{ format: 'DD/MM/YYYY, HH:mm:ss', ampm: false, clearable: true }} /> </FormTab> </TabbedForm> </Edit> );

Options prop

The options prop is passed down to the pickers. Documentation for these options can be found in the material-ui-pickers documentation for the component you're trying to use.

providerOptions prop

If you want to use a date parser utils library other than date-fns or you want a locale other than english, you can pass the providerOptions prop:

import DateFnsUtils from '@date-io/date-fns' ; import MomentUtils from 'material-ui-pickers/utils/moment-utils' ; import frLocale from "date-fns/locale/fr" ; ... <DateInput source= "date" label= "Date using moment" providerOptions={{ utils : MomentUtils }} /> < DateInput source = "date" label = "Date in French!" providerOptions = {{ utils: DateFnsUtils , locale: frLocale }} />

NOTE: When specifying a locale you must also specify the utils, even if it's the default DateFnsUtils .

Development

You can build sources:

npm run build

License

This library is licensed under the MIT Licence.