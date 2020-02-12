\, \ and \ components for React-Admin.
npm install react-admin-date-inputs --save
You have to include an icon font to display the icons on the picker. This is mentioned on the bottom of the material-ui-pickers installation page.
// on index.html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">
import React from 'react';
import {
Edit,
TextInput,
TabbedForm,
FormTab,
} from 'react-admin'
import { DateInput, TimeInput, DateTimeInput } from 'react-admin-date-inputs';
export const NewsEdit = (props) => (
<Edit title={<NewsTitle />} {...props}>
<TabbedForm>
<FormTab>
<LongTextInput source="title" validate={required} />
<DateInput source="startDate" label="Start date" options={{ format: 'DD/MM/YYYY' }} />
<TimeInput source="startTime" label="Start time" options={{ format: 'HH:mm:ss' }} />
<DateTimeInput source="endDate" label="End time" options={{ format: 'DD/MM/YYYY, HH:mm:ss', ampm: false, clearable: true }} />
</FormTab>
</TabbedForm>
</Edit>
);
The options prop is passed down to the pickers. Documentation for these options can be found in the material-ui-pickers documentation for the component you're trying to use.
If you want to use a date parser utils library other than
date-fns or you want a locale other than english, you can pass the
providerOptions prop:
import DateFnsUtils from '@date-io/date-fns';
import MomentUtils from 'material-ui-pickers/utils/moment-utils';
import frLocale from "date-fns/locale/fr";
...
<DateInput source="date" label="Date using moment" providerOptions={{ utils: MomentUtils }} />
<DateInput source="date" label="Date in French!" providerOptions={{ utils: DateFnsUtils, locale: frLocale }} />
NOTE: When specifying a locale you must also specify the utils, even if it's the default
DateFnsUtils.
You can build sources:
npm run build
This library is licensed under the MIT Licence.