AWS Amplify data provider for react-admin.
This library contains the data and auth providers that connect a react-admin frontend to an Amplify backend. It also includes some components that make things easier to set up.
A demo is available here: https://master.d3os44oci7szj2.amplifyapp.com. It demonstrates the use of this library with the 17 patterns GraphQL schema.
Demo source code is here: https://github.com/MrHertal/react-admin-amplify-demo.
The data provider accepts GraphQL queries and mutations as parameters. Queries and mutations are the one generated by the Amplify CLI.
Based on the resource that is required, the data provider is able to choose the right query and to fetch the data. GraphQL queries are executed with the Amplify GraphQL client.
On the other hand, the auth provider uses the Amplify Auth library to manage users sign-in and sign-out.
Please note that your Amplify backend, meaning the
amplify/ folder containing your GraphQL schema, can be located in a different repo than the react-admin one.
Starting from a react-admin project, install the Amplify libraries:
npm install @aws-amplify/core @aws-amplify/api @aws-amplify/auth @aws-amplify/storage
You will need the configuration file
aws-exports.js of your Amplify backend, so that react-admin can connect to your API.
Finally, you will need the
queries.js and
mutations.js files generated by the Amplify CLI.
npm install react-admin-amplify
Simplest way to set things up is to use the
AmplifyAdmin component:
// in App.js
import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core";
import React from "react";
import { Resource } from "react-admin";
import { AmplifyAdmin } from "react-admin-amplify";
import awsExports from "./aws-exports";
import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations";
import * as queries from "./graphql/queries";
Amplify.configure(awsExports); // Configure Amplify the usual way
function App() {
return (
<AmplifyAdmin // Replace the Admin component of react-admin
operations={{ queries, mutations }} // Pass the queries and mutations
options={{ authGroups: ["admin"] }} // Pass the options
>
<Resource name="orders" />{/* Set the resources as you would do within Admin component */}
</AmplifyAdmin>
);
}
export default App;
Data and auth providers can also be set independantly using
buildDataProvider or
buildAuthProvider.
Code above is the equivalent of:
// in App.js
import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core";
import React from "react";
import { Admin, Resource } from "react-admin";
import { buildAuthProvider, buildDataProvider } from "react-admin-amplify";
import awsExports from "./aws-exports";
import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations";
import * as queries from "./graphql/queries";
Amplify.configure(awsExports);
function App() {
return (
<Admin
authProvider={buildAuthProvider({ authGroups: ["admin"] })}
dataProvider={buildDataProvider({ queries, mutations })}
>
<Resource name="orders" />
</Admin>
);
}
export default App;
authGroups: array of user groups, default:
[]
Restrict access of your react-admin app to users belonging to one of these groups.
For example:
authGroups: ["admin"] - only users belonging to Cognito group
admin will be able to sign in.
authMode: string, default:
AMAZON_COGNITO_USER_POOLS
Authorization mode used by the Amplify GraphQL client.
storageBucket: string, optional
S3 bucket if using Storage, see below.
storageRegion: string, optional
S3 region if using Storage, see below.
enableAdminQueries: boolean, default:
false
Enables managing Cognito users and groups, see below.
This section details some features of the library but also some limitations.
Total count is not supported by Amplify, see https://github.com/aws-amplify/amplify-cli/issues/1865.
That means that react-admin default pagination does not suit well. I suggest implementing a prev/next pagination like the one described in react-admin documentation.
In order to use react-admin filters, you will have to correctly set @key directives in your schema.
Let's say you have a GraphQL schema that defines a type
Order:
type Order @model
{
id: ID!
customerID: ID!
accountRepresentativeID: ID!
productID: ID!
status: String!
amount: Int!
date: String!
}
To list orders in react-admin, you define a resource called
orders:
<Resource name="orders" list={OrderList} />
Data provider will execute the query
listOrders by default, when no filters are applied:
export const listOrders = /* GraphQL */ `
query ListOrders(
$filter: ModelOrderFilterInput
$limit: Int
$nextToken: String
) {
listOrders(filter: $filter, limit: $limit, nextToken: $nextToken) {
items {
id
customerID
accountRepresentativeID
productID
status
amount
date
createdAt
updatedAt
}
nextToken
}
}
`;
Now you want to filter orders by product. You may think about passing a
$filter argument to that query. Unfortunately, this would only filter the results after query has been executed.
You need to configure index structures in order to do that, using the
@key directive:
type Order @model
@key(name: "byProduct", fields: ["productID", "id"], queryField: "ordersByProduct")
{
id: ID!
customerID: ID!
accountRepresentativeID: ID!
productID: ID!
status: String!
amount: Int!
date: String!
}
Amplify CLI will generate the query
ordersByProduct:
export const ordersByProduct = /* GraphQL */ `
query OrdersByProduct(
$productID: ID
$id: ModelIDKeyConditionInput
$sortDirection: ModelSortDirection
$filter: ModelOrderFilterInput
$limit: Int
$nextToken: String
) {
ordersByProduct(
productID: $productID
id: $id
sortDirection: $sortDirection
filter: $filter
limit: $limit
nextToken: $nextToken
) {
items {
id
customerID
accountRepresentativeID
productID
status
amount
date
createdAt
updatedAt
}
nextToken
}
}
`;
Finally in your react-admin app, set the filter this way:
const OrderFilter = (props) => (
<Filter {...props}>
<TextInput source="ordersByProduct.productID" label="Product id" alwaysOn resettable />
</Filter>
);
The source
ordersByProduct.productID tells the data provider to execute
ordersByProduct query, passing filter value as
productID parameter.
Things become more complex when you want to add several filters.
Let's say that you want to add another filter to the order resource. You want to be able to filter orders by customer and by date:
type Order @model
@key(name: "byProduct", fields: ["productID", "id"], queryField: "ordersByProduct")
@key(name: "byCustomerByDate", fields: ["customerID", "date"], queryField: "ordersByCustomerByDate")
{
id: ID!
customerID: ID!
accountRepresentativeID: ID!
productID: ID!
status: String!
amount: Int!
date: String!
}
In your react-admin app, filters are set this way:
const OrderFilter = (props) => (
<Filter {...props}>
<TextInput source="ordersByProduct.productID" label="Product id" alwaysOn resettable />
<TextInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.customerID" label="Customer id" alwaysOn resettable />
<DateInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.date.eq" label="Date" alwaysOn />
</Filter>
);
Please note that
date field is a sort key, so you need to specify an operator to the query (
eq in this example).
These filters may be confusing for the users because they would expect to filter orders by product, customer and date at the same time.
You need to hide product filter when customer filter is being used, because the query executed is
ordersByCustomerByDate and not
ordersByProduct.
AmplifyFilter component solves this issue by displaying or hiding filters automatically:
import { AmplifyFilter } from "react-admin-amplify";
const OrderFilter = (props) => (
<AmplifyFilter {...props}>
<TextInput source="ordersByProduct.productID" label="Product id" alwaysOn resettable />
<TextInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.customerID" label="Customer id" alwaysOn resettable />
<DateInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.date.eq" label="Date" alwaysOn />
</AmplifyFilter>
);
Sorting data is possible with the sort key. Since default list queries (like
listOrders) have no sort key, you cannot sort them.
Similarly to filters, sorting is based on @key directives set in the GraphQL schema.
Let's look at
Order schema again:
type Order @model
@key(name: "byProduct", fields: ["productID", "id"], queryField: "ordersByProduct")
@key(name: "byCustomerByDate", fields: ["customerID", "date"], queryField: "ordersByCustomerByDate")
{
id: ID!
customerID: ID!
accountRepresentativeID: ID!
productID: ID!
status: String!
amount: Int!
date: String!
}
With such a configuration, sorting by
id is possible only when filtering orders by product, whereas sorting by date is only possible when filtering orders by customer.
In order to tell your react-admin app, you have to specify the query name in the
sortBy prop:
export const OrderList = (props) => {
return (
<List {...props} filters={<OrderFilter />}>
<Datagrid>
<TextField source="id" sortBy="ordersByProduct" sortable={true} />
<DateField source="date" sortBy="ordersByCustomerByDate" sortable={true} />
</Datagrid>
</List>
);
};
);
Just like filters, it is better for users to only allow sorting when it is available. To do that, you have to change dynamically the
sortable prop, depending on the filter that is applied.
See a working example on the demo.
You can use Amplify Storage with that library to manage user files.
First configure storage in your Amplify project.
You will need to update your API schema to save files, for example:
type User @model {
id: ID!
username: String!
picture: S3Object
documents: [S3Object!]
}
type S3Object {
bucket: String!
region: String!
key: String!
}
S3Object is mandatory for the data provider to properly work.
Install the storage module if it's not already done:
npm install @aws-amplify/storage
You can then pass the S3 bucket and region to the data provider:
// in App.js
import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core";
import React from "react";
import { Resource } from "react-admin";
import { AmplifyAdmin } from "react-admin-amplify";
import awsExports from "./aws-exports";
import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations";
import * as queries from "./graphql/queries";
Amplify.configure(awsExports);
function App() {
return (
<AmplifyAdmin
operations={{ queries, mutations }}
options={{
authGroups: ["admin"],
storageBucket: awsExports.aws_user_files_s3_bucket,
storageRegion: awsExports.aws_user_files_s3_bucket_region,
}}
>
<Resource name="orders" />
</AmplifyAdmin>
);
}
export default App;
import { AmplifyFileInput, AmplifyImageInput} from "react-admin-amplify";
// ...
export const UserCreate = (props) => (
<Create {...props}>
<SimpleForm>
<AmplifyImageInput source="picture" accept="image/*" />
<AmplifyFileInput
source="documents"
accept="application/pdf"
multiple={true}
storageOptions={{ level: "private" }}
/>
</SimpleForm>
</Create>
);
);
AmplifyImageInput and
AmplifyFileInput components accept same props as ImageInput and FileInput.
An additional prop
storageOptions is available and is passed to Storage.put.
import { AmplifyFileField, AmplifyImageField} from "react-admin-amplify";
// ...
export const UserShow = (props) => (
<Show {...props}>
<SimpleShowLayout>
<AmplifyImageField source="picture" title="Avatar" addLabel={true} />
<AmplifyFileField
source="documents"
storageOptions={{ level: "private" }}
addLabel={true}
/>
</SimpleShowLayout>
</Show>
);
AmplifyImageField and
AmplifyFileField components accept same props as ImageField and FileField.
An additional prop
storageOptions is available and is passed to Storage.get.
Admin queries allow us to manage users and groups of a Cognito user pool. For example, you can list all signed up users in your react-admin app.
First configure admin queries in your Amplify project.
Don't forget to update the configuration file
aws-exports.js if it was imported from another project.
Then you have to set the data provider option
enableAdminQueries:
// in App.js
import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core";
import React from "react";
import { Resource } from "react-admin";
import { AmplifyAdmin } from "react-admin-amplify";
import awsExports from "./aws-exports";
import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations";
import * as queries from "./graphql/queries";
Amplify.configure(awsExports);
function App() {
return (
<AmplifyAdmin
operations={{ queries, mutations }}
options={{
authGroups: ["admin"],
enableAdminQueries: true,
}}
>
<Resource name="orders" />
</AmplifyAdmin>
);
}
export default App;
It tells the data provider to call the admin queries API when requested resources are
cognitoUsers or
cognitoGroups.
You can then add these two resources:
// in App.js
import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core";
import React from "react";
import { Resource } from "react-admin";
import {
AmplifyAdmin,
CognitoGroupList,
CognitoUserList,
CognitoUserShow,
} from "react-admin-amplify";
import awsExports from "./aws-exports";
import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations";
import * as queries from "./graphql/queries";
Amplify.configure(awsExports);
function App() {
return (
<AmplifyAdmin
operations={{ queries, mutations }}
options={{
authGroups: ["admin"],
enableAdminQueries: true,
}}
>
<Resource
name="cognitoUsers"
options={{ label: "Cognito Users" }}
list={CognitoUserList}
show={CognitoUserShow}
/>
<Resource
name="cognitoGroups"
options={{ label: "Cognito Groups" }}
list={CognitoGroupList}
/>
</AmplifyAdmin>
);
}
export default App;
CognitoUserList,
CognitoUserShow and
CognitoGroupList are provided by this library to help you quickly setting things up. You can replace them by your own components if you want to add some customizations.
MIT