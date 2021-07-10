React Admin Amplify

AWS Amplify data provider for react-admin.

This library contains the data and auth providers that connect a react-admin frontend to an Amplify backend. It also includes some components that make things easier to set up.

A demo is available here: https://master.d3os44oci7szj2.amplifyapp.com. It demonstrates the use of this library with the 17 patterns GraphQL schema.

Demo source code is here: https://github.com/MrHertal/react-admin-amplify-demo.

How does it work

The data provider accepts GraphQL queries and mutations as parameters. Queries and mutations are the one generated by the Amplify CLI.

Based on the resource that is required, the data provider is able to choose the right query and to fetch the data. GraphQL queries are executed with the Amplify GraphQL client.

On the other hand, the auth provider uses the Amplify Auth library to manage users sign-in and sign-out.

Before installation

Please note that your Amplify backend, meaning the amplify/ folder containing your GraphQL schema, can be located in a different repo than the react-admin one.

Starting from a react-admin project, install the Amplify libraries:

npm install @aws-amplify/core @aws-amplify/api @aws-amplify/auth @aws-amplify/storage

You will need the configuration file aws-exports.js of your Amplify backend, so that react-admin can connect to your API.

Finally, you will need the queries.js and mutations.js files generated by the Amplify CLI.

Installation

npm install react-admin-amplify

Usage

Simplest way to set things up is to use the AmplifyAdmin component:

import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core" ; import React from "react" ; import { Resource } from "react-admin" ; import { AmplifyAdmin } from "react-admin-amplify" ; import awsExports from "./aws-exports" ; import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations" ; import * as queries from "./graphql/queries" ; Amplify.configure(awsExports); function App ( ) { return ( < AmplifyAdmin // Replace the Admin component of react-admin operations = {{ queries , mutations }} // Pass the queries and mutations options = {{ authGroups: [" admin "] }} // Pass the options > < Resource name = "orders" /> {/* Set the resources as you would do within Admin component */} </ AmplifyAdmin > ); } export default App;

Data and auth providers can also be set independantly using buildDataProvider or buildAuthProvider .

Code above is the equivalent of:

import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core" ; import React from "react" ; import { Admin, Resource } from "react-admin" ; import { buildAuthProvider, buildDataProvider } from "react-admin-amplify" ; import awsExports from "./aws-exports" ; import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations" ; import * as queries from "./graphql/queries" ; Amplify.configure(awsExports); function App ( ) { return ( < Admin authProvider = {buildAuthProvider({ authGroups: [" admin "] })} dataProvider = {buildDataProvider({ queries , mutations })} > < Resource name = "orders" /> </ Admin > ); } export default App;

Options

Auth provider

authGroups : array of user groups, default: []

Restrict access of your react-admin app to users belonging to one of these groups.

For example:

authGroups: ["admin"] - only users belonging to Cognito group admin will be able to sign in.

Data provider

authMode : string, default: AMAZON_COGNITO_USER_POOLS

Authorization mode used by the Amplify GraphQL client.

storageBucket : string, optional

S3 bucket if using Storage, see below.

storageRegion : string, optional

S3 region if using Storage, see below.

enableAdminQueries : boolean, default: false

Enables managing Cognito users and groups, see below.

Features

This section details some features of the library but also some limitations.

Pagination

Total count is not supported by Amplify, see https://github.com/aws-amplify/amplify-cli/issues/1865.

That means that react-admin default pagination does not suit well. I suggest implementing a prev/next pagination like the one described in react-admin documentation.

Filter

In order to use react-admin filters, you will have to correctly set @key directives in your schema.

Let's say you have a GraphQL schema that defines a type Order :

type Order @model { id: ID! customerID: ID! accountRepresentativeID: ID! productID: ID! status: String! amount: Int! date: String! }

To list orders in react-admin, you define a resource called orders :

<Resource name= "orders" list={OrderList} />

Data provider will execute the query listOrders by default, when no filters are applied:

export const listOrders = ` query ListOrders( $filter: ModelOrderFilterInput $limit: Int $nextToken: String ) { listOrders(filter: $filter, limit: $limit, nextToken: $nextToken) { items { id customerID accountRepresentativeID productID status amount date createdAt updatedAt } nextToken } } ` ;

Now you want to filter orders by product. You may think about passing a $filter argument to that query. Unfortunately, this would only filter the results after query has been executed.

You need to configure index structures in order to do that, using the @key directive:

type Order @model @key(name: "byProduct", fields: ["productID", "id"], queryField: "ordersByProduct") { id: ID! customerID: ID! accountRepresentativeID: ID! productID: ID! status: String! amount: Int! date: String! }

Amplify CLI will generate the query ordersByProduct :

export const ordersByProduct = ` query OrdersByProduct( $productID: ID $id: ModelIDKeyConditionInput $sortDirection: ModelSortDirection $filter: ModelOrderFilterInput $limit: Int $nextToken: String ) { ordersByProduct( productID: $productID id: $id sortDirection: $sortDirection filter: $filter limit: $limit nextToken: $nextToken ) { items { id customerID accountRepresentativeID productID status amount date createdAt updatedAt } nextToken } } ` ;

Finally in your react-admin app, set the filter this way:

const OrderFilter = ( props ) => ( < Filter { ...props }> < TextInput source = "ordersByProduct.productID" label = "Product id" alwaysOn resettable /> </ Filter > );

The source ordersByProduct.productID tells the data provider to execute ordersByProduct query, passing filter value as productID parameter.

AmplifyFilter

Things become more complex when you want to add several filters.

Let's say that you want to add another filter to the order resource. You want to be able to filter orders by customer and by date:

type Order @model @key(name: "byProduct", fields: ["productID", "id"], queryField: "ordersByProduct") @key(name: "byCustomerByDate", fields: ["customerID", "date"], queryField: "ordersByCustomerByDate") { id: ID! customerID: ID! accountRepresentativeID: ID! productID: ID! status: String! amount: Int! date: String! }

In your react-admin app, filters are set this way:

const OrderFilter = ( props ) => ( <Filter {...props}> <TextInput source="ordersByProduct.productID" label="Product id" alwaysOn resettable /> <TextInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.customerID" label="Customer id" alwaysOn resettable /> <DateInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.date.eq" label="Date" alwaysOn /> </Filter> );

Please note that date field is a sort key, so you need to specify an operator to the query ( eq in this example).

These filters may be confusing for the users because they would expect to filter orders by product, customer and date at the same time. You need to hide product filter when customer filter is being used, because the query executed is ordersByCustomerByDate and not ordersByProduct .

AmplifyFilter component solves this issue by displaying or hiding filters automatically:

import { AmplifyFilter } from "react-admin-amplify" ; const OrderFilter = ( props ) => ( <AmplifyFilter {...props}> <TextInput source="ordersByProduct.productID" label="Product id" alwaysOn resettable /> <TextInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.customerID" label="Customer id" alwaysOn resettable /> <DateInput source="ordersByCustomerByDate.date.eq" label="Date" alwaysOn /> </AmplifyFilter> );

Check the demo to see it in action: https://master.d3os44oci7szj2.amplifyapp.com.

Demo source code is here: https://github.com/MrHertal/react-admin-amplify-demo.

Sorting

Sorting data is possible with the sort key. Since default list queries (like listOrders ) have no sort key, you cannot sort them. Similarly to filters, sorting is based on @key directives set in the GraphQL schema.

Let's look at Order schema again:

type Order @model @key(name: "byProduct", fields: ["productID", "id"], queryField: "ordersByProduct") @key(name: "byCustomerByDate", fields: ["customerID", "date"], queryField: "ordersByCustomerByDate") { id: ID! customerID: ID! accountRepresentativeID: ID! productID: ID! status: String! amount: Int! date: String! }

With such a configuration, sorting by id is possible only when filtering orders by product, whereas sorting by date is only possible when filtering orders by customer.

In order to tell your react-admin app, you have to specify the query name in the sortBy prop:

export const OrderList = ( props ) => { return ( <List {...props} filters={<OrderFilter />}> <Datagrid> <TextField source="id" sortBy="ordersByProduct" sortable={true} /> <DateField source="date" sortBy="ordersByCustomerByDate" sortable={true} /> </Datagrid> </List> ); }; );

Just like filters, it is better for users to only allow sorting when it is available. To do that, you have to change dynamically the sortable prop, depending on the filter that is applied.

See a working example on the demo.

Storage

You can use Amplify Storage with that library to manage user files.

First configure storage in your Amplify project.

You will need to update your API schema to save files, for example:

type User @model { id: ID! username: String! picture: S3Object documents: [S3Object!] } type S3Object { bucket: String! region: String! key: String! }

S3Object is mandatory for the data provider to properly work.

Install the storage module if it's not already done:

npm install @aws-amplify/storage

You can then pass the S3 bucket and region to the data provider:

import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core" ; import React from "react" ; import { Resource } from "react-admin" ; import { AmplifyAdmin } from "react-admin-amplify" ; import awsExports from "./aws-exports" ; import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations" ; import * as queries from "./graphql/queries" ; Amplify.configure(awsExports); function App ( ) { return ( < AmplifyAdmin operations = {{ queries , mutations }} options = {{ authGroups: [" admin "], storageBucket: awsExports.aws_user_files_s3_bucket , storageRegion: awsExports.aws_user_files_s3_bucket_region , }} > < Resource name = "orders" /> </ AmplifyAdmin > ); } export default App;

Amplify inputs

import { AmplifyFileInput, AmplifyImageInput} from "react-admin-amplify" ; export const UserCreate = ( props ) => ( <Create {...props}> <SimpleForm> <AmplifyImageInput source="picture" accept="image/*" /> <AmplifyFileInput source="documents" accept="application/pdf" multiple={true} storageOptions={{ level: "private" }} /> </SimpleForm> </Create> ); );

AmplifyImageInput and AmplifyFileInput components accept same props as ImageInput and FileInput.

An additional prop storageOptions is available and is passed to Storage.put.

Amplify fields

import { AmplifyFileField, AmplifyImageField} from "react-admin-amplify" ; export const UserShow = ( props ) => ( <Show {...props}> <SimpleShowLayout> <AmplifyImageField source="picture" title="Avatar" addLabel={true} /> <AmplifyFileField source="documents" storageOptions={{ level: "private" }} addLabel={true} /> </SimpleShowLayout> </Show> );

AmplifyImageField and AmplifyFileField components accept same props as ImageField and FileField.

An additional prop storageOptions is available and is passed to Storage.get.

Admin queries

Admin queries allow us to manage users and groups of a Cognito user pool. For example, you can list all signed up users in your react-admin app.

First configure admin queries in your Amplify project.

Don't forget to update the configuration file aws-exports.js if it was imported from another project.

Then you have to set the data provider option enableAdminQueries :

import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core" ; import React from "react" ; import { Resource } from "react-admin" ; import { AmplifyAdmin } from "react-admin-amplify" ; import awsExports from "./aws-exports" ; import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations" ; import * as queries from "./graphql/queries" ; Amplify.configure(awsExports); function App ( ) { return ( < AmplifyAdmin operations = {{ queries , mutations }} options = {{ authGroups: [" admin "], enableAdminQueries: true , }} > < Resource name = "orders" /> </ AmplifyAdmin > ); } export default App;

It tells the data provider to call the admin queries API when requested resources are cognitoUsers or cognitoGroups .

You can then add these two resources:

import { Amplify } from "@aws-amplify/core" ; import React from "react" ; import { Resource } from "react-admin" ; import { AmplifyAdmin, CognitoGroupList, CognitoUserList, CognitoUserShow, } from "react-admin-amplify" ; import awsExports from "./aws-exports" ; import * as mutations from "./graphql/mutations" ; import * as queries from "./graphql/queries" ; Amplify.configure(awsExports); function App ( ) { return ( <AmplifyAdmin operations={{ queries, mutations }} options={{ authGroups: ["admin"], enableAdminQueries: true, }} > <Resource name="cognitoUsers" options={{ label: "Cognito Users" }} list={CognitoUserList} show={CognitoUserShow} /> <Resource name="cognitoGroups" options={{ label: "Cognito Groups" }} list={CognitoGroupList} /> </AmplifyAdmin> ); } export default App;

CognitoUserList , CognitoUserShow and CognitoGroupList are provided by this library to help you quickly setting things up. You can replace them by your own components if you want to add some customizations.

License

MIT