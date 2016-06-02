Like DOM API's Node.textContent and it works in React Element

Install

$ npm install --save react-addons-text-content

Usage

import textContent from 'react-addons-text-content' render() { const {children} = this .props const text = textContent(children) return (...) }

Examples

test( 'should be got text `Hello World`' , assert => { const Com = < div > < h1 > Hello </ h1 > World </ div > assert.is(textContent(Com), `Hello World` ) })

test( 'array children' , assert => { const Com = ( < div > < h1 > Hello </ h1 > World { ['a', < h2 > b </ h2 > ] } </ div > ) assert.is(textContent(Com), `Hello Worldab` ) })

test( 'array component' , assert => { const Com = ( [ < h1 > a </ h1 > , 'b' , 'c' , <div> < h2 > x </ h2 > y < /div> ] ) assert.is(textContent(Com), `abcxy`) })

API