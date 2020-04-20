openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rat

react-add-to-homescreen

by Krystian Kościelniak
1.1.0 (see all)

📲 Bringing your PWA app to iOS. Evidently.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-add-to-homescreen

CircleCI License: MIT Coverage Status code style: prettier

Bringing your PWA app to iOS. Evidently.

What is it?

react-add-to-homescreen allows you to inform the iOS users that your web app is installable on the iOS home screen. It mimics the behavior of Android's Add to home screen widget visible when the user visits your PWA.

Installation

$ yarn add react-add-to-homescreen

Demo

You can check out the demo Progressive Web App here. I am not the designer of this one though 😎

Usage

react-add-to-homescreen is designed to be as simple as possible. First import the component:

import AddToHomescreen from 'react-add-to-homescreen';

Then add the component to the main component of your app:

<AddToHomescreen onAddToHomescreenClick={this.handleAddToHomescreenClick} />

Finally, create a handler for the banner:

handleAddToHomescreenClick = () => {
  alert(`
    1. Open Share menu
    2. Tap on "Add to Home Screen" button`);
};

Options

All options are passed as props.

PropTypeDescription
onAddToHomescreenClickfunctionfunction to call on banner click
title?stringCustom title for banner
icon?stringIcon for banner

Contributing

If you have comments, complaints, or ideas for improvements, feel free to open an issue or a pull request! If you are using or intend to use react-add-to-homescreen, please let me know 🙂

License

react-add-to-homescreen was created by @kkoscielniak. It is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial