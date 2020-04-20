Bringing your PWA app to iOS. Evidently.
react-add-to-homescreen allows you to inform the iOS users that your web app is installable on the iOS home screen. It mimics the behavior of Android's Add to home screen widget visible when the user visits your PWA.
$ yarn add react-add-to-homescreen
You can check out the demo Progressive Web App here. I am not the designer of this one though 😎
react-add-to-homescreen is designed to be as simple as possible. First import the component:
import AddToHomescreen from 'react-add-to-homescreen';
Then add the component to the main component of your app:
<AddToHomescreen onAddToHomescreenClick={this.handleAddToHomescreenClick} />
Finally, create a handler for the banner:
handleAddToHomescreenClick = () => {
alert(`
1. Open Share menu
2. Tap on "Add to Home Screen" button`);
};
All options are passed as props.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
onAddToHomescreenClick
|function
|function to call on banner click
title?
|string
|Custom title for banner
icon?
|string
|Icon for banner
If you have comments, complaints, or ideas for improvements, feel free to open an issue or a pull request! If you are using or intend to use
react-add-to-homescreen, please let me know 🙂
react-add-to-homescreen was created by @kkoscielniak. It is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.