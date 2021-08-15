openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ra

react-adal

by Salvatore Ravidà
0.5.2 (see all)

Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React OAuth

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-adal

Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for React

react-adal

Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS

npm install react-adal

index.js


import { runWithAdal } from 'react-adal';
import { authContext } from './adalConfig';

const DO_NOT_LOGIN = false;

runWithAdal(authContext, () => {

  // eslint-disable-next-line
  require('./indexApp.js');

},DO_NOT_LOGIN);

This index wrap is needed because ADAL use iframes for token silent refresh, and we do not want to have duplicated ReactApp started on iframes too!

indexApp.js (your real app index as it already is - example below)

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { store } from './store';
import App from './App';

  ReactDOM.render(
    <Provider store={store}>
      <App />
    </Provider>,
    document.getElementById('root'),
  );

adalConfig.js


import { AuthenticationContext, adalFetch, withAdalLogin } from 'react-adal';

export const adalConfig = {
  tenant: '14d71d65-f596-4eae-be30-27f079bf8d4b',
  clientId: '14d71d65-f596-4eae-be30-27f079bf8d4b',
  endpoints: {
    api: '14d71d65-f596-4eae-be30-27f079bf8d4b',
  },
  cacheLocation: 'localStorage',
};

export const authContext = new AuthenticationContext(adalConfig);

export const adalApiFetch = (fetch, url, options) =>
  adalFetch(authContext, adalConfig.endpoints.api, fetch, url, options);

export const withAdalLoginApi = withAdalLogin(authContext, adalConfig.endpoints.api);

use adalApiFetch with your favorite "fetch" in your api call.

withAdalLoginApi HOC

change DO_NOT_LOGIN to true on index.js to stop login on index.js


import MyPage from './myPageComponent';
import Loading from './Loading';
import ErrorPage from './ErrorPage';

const MyProtectedPage = withAdalLoginApi(MyPage, () => <Loading />, (error) => <ErrorPage error={error}/>);

<Route 
   path="/onlyLoggedUsers"
   render={ ()=> <MyProtectedPage /> } 
/>

Logging Out

The AuthenticationContext object (authContext) has a built in function (logOut) to log out of a session. This function redirects user to the logout endpoint. After logout, the user will be redirected to the postLogoutRedirectUri if it was added as a property on the config object. The following code shows an example of how to create a Log Out dropdown in a NavBar

import React from 'react';
import { Navbar, Dropdown, DropdownMenu, DropdownItem } from 'reactstrap';
import { authContext } from '../adalConfig';

...

  render() {
    return (
      <header>
        <NavBar>
          ...
            <Dropdown>
              <DropdownMenu>
                <DropdownItem onClick={() => authContext.logOut()}>
                  Logout
                </DropdownItem>
              </DropdownMenu>
            </Dropdown>
          ...
        </NavBar>
      </header>
    );
  }

changelog

view -> CHANGELOG.md

tutorials from the web

https://itnext.io/a-memo-on-how-to-implement-azure-ad-authentication-using-react-and-net-core-2-0-3fe9bfdf9f36

https://medium.com/@dmitrii.korolev1/react-adal-typescript-pnp-sp-93ef69eddd18

inspired by

https://blog.mastykarz.nl/building-office-365-web-applications-react/

https://medium.com/@adpreg/react-with-redux-app-with-azure-ad-auth-and-net-core-starter-project-88b1bbdb7856

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/develop/active-directory-v2-protocols-implicit

MS adal.js

https://github.com/AzureAD/azure-activedirectory-library-for-js

credits

That's all. Enjoy!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Manikandan SundararajanBuffer3 Ratings0 Reviews
Web? Systems? Programming Languages? ᕦ(ò_óˇ)ᕤ. Amateur Developer | Aspiring Twitter Shitposter
October 6, 2020

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
rfl
react-facebook-loginA Component React for Facebook Login
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rgl
react-google-loginA React Google Login Component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
227K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Slow
3Poor Documentation
rll
react-linkedin-login-oauth2Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
6K
rsl
react-social-loginReact Component for Login via Social Providers
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial