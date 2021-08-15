Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for React

Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS

npm install react-adal

index.js

import { runWithAdal } from 'react-adal' ; import { authContext } from './adalConfig' ; const DO_NOT_LOGIN = false ; runWithAdal(authContext, () => { require ( './indexApp.js' ); },DO_NOT_LOGIN);

This index wrap is needed because ADAL use iframes for token silent refresh, and we do not want to have duplicated ReactApp started on iframes too!

indexApp.js (your real app index as it already is - example below)

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { store } from './store' ; import App from './App' ; ReactDOM.render( < Provider store = {store} > < App /> </ Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), );

adalConfig.js

import { AuthenticationContext, adalFetch, withAdalLogin } from 'react-adal' ; export const adalConfig = { tenant : '14d71d65-f596-4eae-be30-27f079bf8d4b' , clientId : '14d71d65-f596-4eae-be30-27f079bf8d4b' , endpoints : { api : '14d71d65-f596-4eae-be30-27f079bf8d4b' , }, cacheLocation : 'localStorage' , }; export const authContext = new AuthenticationContext(adalConfig); export const adalApiFetch = ( fetch, url, options ) => adalFetch(authContext, adalConfig.endpoints.api, fetch, url, options); export const withAdalLoginApi = withAdalLogin(authContext, adalConfig.endpoints.api);

use adalApiFetch with your favorite "fetch" in your api call.

withAdalLoginApi HOC

change DO_NOT_LOGIN to true on index.js to stop login on index.js

import MyPage from './myPageComponent' ; import Loading from './Loading' ; import ErrorPage from './ErrorPage' ; const MyProtectedPage = withAdalLoginApi(MyPage, () => <Loading />, (error) => <ErrorPage error={error}/>); <Route path="/onlyLoggedUsers" render={ ()=> <MyProtectedPage /> } />

Logging Out

The AuthenticationContext object (authContext) has a built in function (logOut) to log out of a session. This function redirects user to the logout endpoint. After logout, the user will be redirected to the postLogoutRedirectUri if it was added as a property on the config object. The following code shows an example of how to create a Log Out dropdown in a NavBar

import React from 'react' ; import { Navbar, Dropdown, DropdownMenu, DropdownItem } from 'reactstrap' ; import { authContext } from '../adalConfig' ; ... render() { return ( < header > < NavBar > ... < Dropdown > < DropdownMenu > < DropdownItem onClick = {() => authContext.logOut()}> Logout </ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu > </ Dropdown > ... </ NavBar > </ header > ); }

changelog

view -> CHANGELOG.md

tutorials from the web

https://itnext.io/a-memo-on-how-to-implement-azure-ad-authentication-using-react-and-net-core-2-0-3fe9bfdf9f36

https://medium.com/@dmitrii.korolev1/react-adal-typescript-pnp-sp-93ef69eddd18

inspired by

https://blog.mastykarz.nl/building-office-365-web-applications-react/

https://medium.com/@adpreg/react-with-redux-app-with-azure-ad-auth-and-net-core-starter-project-88b1bbdb7856

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/develop/active-directory-v2-protocols-implicit

MS adal.js

https://github.com/AzureAD/azure-activedirectory-library-for-js

credits

That's all. Enjoy!