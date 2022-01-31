openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-activity-feed

by GetStream
1.3.4 (see all)

Stream React Activity Feed Components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

21

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Official React SDK for Stream Activity Feed

The official React components for Stream Activity Feed, a service for building activity and notification feed applications.

NPM CI Component Reference

You can sign up for a Stream account at Get Started.

Install

# with npm
npm install --save react-activity-feed
# with yarn
yarn add react-activity-feed

Usage

To find out how to use this library please look at:

  1. The example project
  2. The component reference docs
  3. This basic example if you just want to see some code:
import { StreamApp, StatusUpdateForm, FlatFeed } from 'react-activity-feed';
import 'react-activity-feed/dist/index.css';

// How to create user tokens: https://getstream.io/activity-feeds/docs/node/auth_and_permissions/?language=javascript#user-tokens

const App = () => {
  return (
    <div style={{ width: '600px', margin: '0 auto' }}>
      <StreamApp apiKey="<YOUR_API_KEY>" appId="<YOUR_APP_ID>" token="<TOKEN_FOR_THE_CURRENT_USER>">
        <StatusUpdateForm />
        <FlatFeed feedGroup="user" notify />
      </StreamApp>
    </div>
  );
};

Internationalisation (i18n)

Please refer to i18n docs

License

BSD-3-Clause © Stream.io Inc.

We are hiring

We've recently closed a $38 million Series B funding round and we keep actively growing. Our APIs are used by more than a billion end-users, and you'll have a chance to make a huge impact on the product within a team of the strongest engineers all over the world.

Check out our current openings and apply via Stream's website.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial