The official React components for Stream Activity Feed, a service for building activity and notification feed applications.
You can sign up for a Stream account at Get Started.
# with npm
npm install --save react-activity-feed
# with yarn
yarn add react-activity-feed
To find out how to use this library please look at:
import { StreamApp, StatusUpdateForm, FlatFeed } from 'react-activity-feed';
import 'react-activity-feed/dist/index.css';
// How to create user tokens: https://getstream.io/activity-feeds/docs/node/auth_and_permissions/?language=javascript#user-tokens
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ width: '600px', margin: '0 auto' }}>
<StreamApp apiKey="<YOUR_API_KEY>" appId="<YOUR_APP_ID>" token="<TOKEN_FOR_THE_CURRENT_USER>">
<StatusUpdateForm />
<FlatFeed feedGroup="user" notify />
</StreamApp>
</div>
);
};
Please refer to i18n docs
BSD-3-Clause © Stream.io Inc.
