Official React SDK for Stream Activity Feed

The official React components for Stream Activity Feed, a service for building activity and notification feed applications.

You can sign up for a Stream account at Get Started.

Install

npm install --save react-activity-feed yarn add react-activity-feed

Usage

To find out how to use this library please look at:

The example project The component reference docs This basic example if you just want to see some code:

import { StreamApp, StatusUpdateForm, FlatFeed } from 'react-activity-feed' ; import 'react-activity-feed/dist/index.css' ; const App = () => { return ( <div style={{ width: '600px', margin: '0 auto' }}> <StreamApp apiKey="<YOUR_API_KEY>" appId="<YOUR_APP_ID>" token="<TOKEN_FOR_THE_CURRENT_USER>"> <StatusUpdateForm /> <FlatFeed feedGroup="user" notify /> </StreamApp> </div> ); };

Internationalisation (i18n)

Please refer to i18n docs

License

BSD-3-Clause © Stream.io Inc.

