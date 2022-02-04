React Activity Indicators

A library of activity indicators in the form of React components.

🔥 8 different animations to choose from

🎨 Customizable color, size and animation speed

🕺 Small footprint. Only ~7kB if you add a single component to your bundle.

🆕 TypeScript support

Demo & Examples

Live demo: https://react-activity.lukevella.com

To run the examples locally, run:

yarn && yarn start

Then open http://localhost:8000 in your browser.

Install

React, ReactDOM are peer dependencies, if you haven't already installed them use:

npm install react-activity react react-dom

Getting Started

Import the activity indicators you would like to use along with its corresponding css file.

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { Dots } from "react-activity" ; import "react-activity/dist/library.css" ; const App = () => { return < Dots /> ; }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app-container"));

Optimizing Your Build

To avoid bundling unnecessary code and css to your project, you can import the activity indicators individually.

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import Dots from "react-activity/dist/Dots" ; import "react-activity/dist/Dots.css" ; const App = () => { return < Dots /> ; }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app-container"));

Activity Indicators

Dots

Levels

Sentry

Spinner

Squares

Digital

Bounce

Windmill

Props

All indicators support the following props:

size: number All dimensions of the activity indicators are specified in ems so play around with a value until you find something that suits your needs.

All dimensions of the activity indicators are specified in ems so play around with a value until you find something that suits your needs. color: string The active color of the indicator.

The active color of the indicator. speed: number (default: 1) The relative animation speed of the indicator.

The relative animation speed of the indicator. animating: boolean (default: true) Whether to show the indicator (true) or hide it (false).

Whether to show the indicator (true) or hide it (false). style: React.CSSProperties (default: undefined) Custom styling to be applied to the container.

Custom styling to be applied to the container. className: string (default: undefined) Custom className to be applied to the container.

License

See LICENSE file.