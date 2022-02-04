openbase logo
react-activity

by Luke Vella
2.1.1 (see all)

A library of activity indicators in the form of React components.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

176

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Activity Indicators

Build Status NPM Downloads

A library of activity indicators in the form of React components.

  • 🔥 8 different animations to choose from
  • 🎨 Customizable color, size and animation speed
  • 🕺 Small footprint. Only ~7kB if you add a single component to your bundle.
  • 🆕 TypeScript support

preview

Demo & Examples

Live demo: https://react-activity.lukevella.com

To run the examples locally, run:

yarn && yarn start

Then open http://localhost:8000 in your browser.

Install

React, ReactDOM are peer dependencies, if you haven't already installed them use:

npm install react-activity react react-dom

Getting Started

Import the activity indicators you would like to use along with its corresponding css file.

import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";

import { Dots } from "react-activity";
import "react-activity/dist/library.css";

const App = () => {
  return <Dots />;
};

render(<App />, document.getElementById("app-container"));

Optimizing Your Build

To avoid bundling unnecessary code and css to your project, you can import the activity indicators individually.

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";

import Dots from "react-activity/dist/Dots";
import "react-activity/dist/Dots.css";

const App = () => {
  return <Dots />;
};

render(<App />, document.getElementById("app-container"));

Activity Indicators

  • Dots
  • Levels
  • Sentry
  • Spinner
  • Squares
  • Digital
  • Bounce
  • Windmill

Props

All indicators support the following props:

  • size: number All dimensions of the activity indicators are specified in ems so play around with a value until you find something that suits your needs.
  • color: string The active color of the indicator.
  • speed: number (default: 1) The relative animation speed of the indicator.
  • animating: boolean (default: true) Whether to show the indicator (true) or hide it (false).
  • style: React.CSSProperties (default: undefined) Custom styling to be applied to the container.
  • className: string (default: undefined) Custom className to be applied to the container.

License

See LICENSE file.

