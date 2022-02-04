A library of activity indicators in the form of React components.
Live demo: https://react-activity.lukevella.com
To run the examples locally, run:
yarn && yarn start
Then open http://localhost:8000 in your browser.
React, ReactDOM are peer dependencies, if you haven't already installed them use:
npm install react-activity react react-dom
Import the activity indicators you would like to use along with its corresponding css file.
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Dots } from "react-activity";
import "react-activity/dist/library.css";
const App = () => {
return <Dots />;
};
render(<App />, document.getElementById("app-container"));
To avoid bundling unnecessary code and css to your project, you can import the activity indicators individually.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import Dots from "react-activity/dist/Dots";
import "react-activity/dist/Dots.css";
const App = () => {
return <Dots />;
};
render(<App />, document.getElementById("app-container"));
Dots
Levels
Sentry
Spinner
Squares
Digital
Bounce
Windmill
All indicators support the following props:
size: number All dimensions of the activity indicators are
specified in ems so play around with a value until you find something that
suits your needs.
color: string The active color of the indicator.
speed: number (default: 1) The relative animation speed of the indicator.
animating: boolean (default: true) Whether to show the indicator (true) or hide it (false).
style: React.CSSProperties (default: undefined) Custom styling to be applied to the container.
className: string (default: undefined) Custom className to be applied to the container.
See LICENSE file.