ActiveStorage is an amazing addition to Rails 5.2, and as usual the team have made it fantastically simple to use... if you’re generating HTML server-side, that is. This component aims to make it just as easy to use from React.
ActiveStorageProvider handles the direct upload of a file to an ActiveStorage service and the attachment of that file to your model. It uses the render props pattern so you can build your own upload widget.
npm install --save react-activestorage-provider
ActiveStorageProvider makes it easy to add a simple upload button. When you call
handleUpload with a
FileList or an array of
Files, this component creates a
Blob record, uploads the file directly to your storage service, and then hits your Rails controller to attach the blob to your model. (If you want to handle the attachment yourself in order to, for example, provide other attributes, see the lower level
DirectUploadProvider.)
import ActiveStorageProvider from 'react-activestorage-provider'
// ...
return (
<ActiveStorageProvider
endpoint={{
path: '/profile',
model: 'User',
attribute: 'avatar',
method: 'PUT',
}}
onSubmit={user => this.setState({ avatar: user.avatar })}
render={({ handleUpload, uploads, ready }) => (
<div>
<input
type="file"
disabled={!ready}
onChange={e => handleUpload(e.currentTarget.files)}
/>
{uploads.map(upload => {
switch (upload.state) {
case 'waiting':
return <p key={upload.id}>Waiting to upload {upload.file.name}</p>
case 'uploading':
return (
<p key={upload.id}>
Uploading {upload.file.name}: {upload.progress}%
</p>
)
case 'error':
return (
<p key={upload.id}>
Error uploading {upload.file.name}: {upload.error}
</p>
)
case 'finished':
return (
<p key={upload.id}>Finished uploading {upload.file.name}</p>
)
}
})}
</div>
)}
/>
)
ActiveStorageProvider Props
These are your options for configuring ActiveStorageProvider.
|Prop (*required)
|Description
directUploadsPath
string
The direct uploads path on your Rails app, if you’ve overridden
ActiveStorage::DirectUploadsController
endpoint*
{ path: string, model: string, attribute: string, method: string, host?: string, port?: string, protocol?: string }
The details for the request to attach the file
headers
{[key: string]: string}
Optional headers to add to request, can also be used to override default headers
multiple
boolean (false)
Whether the component should accept multiple files. If true, the model should use
has_many_attached
onBeforeBlobRequest
({ id: string, file: File, xhr: XMLHttpRequest }) => mixed
A callback that allows you to modify the blob request
onBeforeStorageRequest
({ id: string, file: File, xhr: XMLHttpRequest }) => mixed
A callback that allows you to modify the storage request
onError
Response => mixed
A callback to handle an error (>= 400) response by the server in saving your model
onSubmit*
Object => mixed
A callback for the server response to successfully saving your model
render*
RenderProps => React.Node
Render props
RenderProps
This is the type of the argument with which your render function will be called.
export type RenderProps = {
ready: boolean /* false while any file is uploading */,
uploads: ActiveStorageFileUpload[] /* uploads in progress */,
handleUpload: (FileList | File[]) => mixed /* call to initiate an upload */,
/* or, if you want more granular control... */
/* call to set list of files to be uploaded */
handleChooseFiles: (FileList | File[]) => mixed,
/* then call to begin the upload of the files in the list */
handleBeginUpload: () => mixed,
}
type ActiveStorageFileUpload =
| { state: 'waiting', id: string, file: File }
| { state: 'uploading', id: string, file: File, progress: number }
| { state: 'error', id: string, file: File, error: string }
| { state: 'finished', id: string, file: File }
DirectUploadProvider
ActiveStorageProvider makes it simple to add a quick “upload” button by taking care of both uploading and attaching your file, but it shouldn’t stand in your way if you’re doing something more interesting. If you want to handle the second step, attaching your
Blob record to your model, yourself, you can use the lower level
DirectUploadProvider. It creates the blob records and uploads the user’s files directly to your storage service, then calls you back with the signed ids of those blobs. Then, you can create or update your model as you need.
function PostForm() {
function handleAttachment(signedIds) {
const body = JSON.stringify({ post: { title: ..., images: signedIds }})
fetch('/posts.json', { method: 'POST', body })
}
return (
<DirectUploadProvider multiple onSuccess={handleAttachment} render={...} />
)
}
DirectUploadProvider is a named export, so
import { DirectUploadProvider } from 'react-activestorage-provider'
and use it with the following props:
|Prop (*required)
|Description
directUploadsPath
string
The direct uploads path on your Rails app, if you’ve overridden
ActiveStorage::DirectUploadsController
headers
{[key: string]: string}
Optional headers to add to request
multiple
boolean
Whether the component should accept multiple files. If true, the model should use
has_many_attached
onBeforeBlobRequest
({ id: string, file: File, xhr: XMLHttpRequest }) => mixed
A callback that allows you to modify the blob request
onBeforeStorageRequest
({ id: string, file: File, xhr: XMLHttpRequest }) => mixed
A callback that allows you to modify the storage request
onSuccess*
(string[]) => mixed
The callback that will be called with the signed ids of the files after the upload is complete
origin
{ host?: string, port?: string, protocol?: string }
The origin of your rails server. Defaults to where your React app is running
render*
RenderProps => React.Node
Render props