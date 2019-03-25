ActiveStorage is an amazing addition to Rails 5.2, and as usual the team have made it fantastically simple to use... if you’re generating HTML server-side, that is. This component aims to make it just as easy to use from React.

ActiveStorageProvider handles the direct upload of a file to an ActiveStorage service and the attachment of that file to your model. It uses the render props pattern so you can build your own upload widget.

Install

npm install --save react-activestorage-provider

Usage

ActiveStorageProvider makes it easy to add a simple upload button. When you call handleUpload with a FileList or an array of File s, this component creates a Blob record, uploads the file directly to your storage service, and then hits your Rails controller to attach the blob to your model. (If you want to handle the attachment yourself in order to, for example, provide other attributes, see the lower level DirectUploadProvider .)

import ActiveStorageProvider from 'react-activestorage-provider' return ( <ActiveStorageProvider endpoint={{ path: '/profile', model: 'User', attribute: 'avatar', method: 'PUT', }} onSubmit={user => this.setState({ avatar: user.avatar })} render={({ handleUpload, uploads, ready }) => ( <div> <input type="file" disabled={!ready} onChange={e => handleUpload(e.currentTarget.files)} /> {uploads.map(upload => { switch (upload.state) { case 'waiting': return <p key={upload.id}>Waiting to upload {upload.file.name}</p> case 'uploading': return ( <p key={upload.id}> Uploading {upload.file.name}: {upload.progress}% </p> ) case 'error': return ( <p key={upload.id}> Error uploading {upload.file.name}: {upload.error} </p> ) case 'finished': return ( <p key={upload.id}>Finished uploading {upload.file.name}</p> ) } })} </div> )} /> )

ActiveStorageProvider Props

These are your options for configuring ActiveStorageProvider.

Prop (*required) Description directUploadsPath string

The direct uploads path on your Rails app, if you’ve overridden ActiveStorage::DirectUploadsController endpoint * { path: string, model: string, attribute: string, method: string, host?: string, port?: string, protocol?: string }

The details for the request to attach the file headers {[key: string]: string}

Optional headers to add to request, can also be used to override default headers multiple boolean (false)

Whether the component should accept multiple files. If true, the model should use has_many_attached onBeforeBlobRequest ({ id: string, file: File, xhr: XMLHttpRequest }) => mixed

A callback that allows you to modify the blob request onBeforeStorageRequest ({ id: string, file: File, xhr: XMLHttpRequest }) => mixed

A callback that allows you to modify the storage request onError Response => mixed

A callback to handle an error (>= 400) response by the server in saving your model onSubmit * Object => mixed

A callback for the server response to successfully saving your model render * RenderProps => React.Node

Render props

RenderProps

This is the type of the argument with which your render function will be called.

export type RenderProps = { ready : boolean , uploads : ActiveStorageFileUpload[] , handleUpload : ( FileList | File[] ) => mixed , handleChooseFiles : ( FileList | File[] ) => mixed, handleBeginUpload : () => mixed, } type ActiveStorageFileUpload = | { state : 'waiting' , id : string, file : File } | { state : 'uploading' , id : string, file : File, progress : number } | { state : 'error' , id : string, file : File, error : string } | { state : 'finished' , id : string, file : File }

DirectUploadProvider

ActiveStorageProvider makes it simple to add a quick “upload” button by taking care of both uploading and attaching your file, but it shouldn’t stand in your way if you’re doing something more interesting. If you want to handle the second step, attaching your Blob record to your model, yourself, you can use the lower level DirectUploadProvider . It creates the blob records and uploads the user’s files directly to your storage service, then calls you back with the signed ids of those blobs. Then, you can create or update your model as you need.

function PostForm ( ) { function handleAttachment ( signedIds ) { const body = JSON .stringify({ post : { title : ..., images : signedIds }}) fetch( '/posts.json' , { method : 'POST' , body }) } return ( < DirectUploadProvider multiple onSuccess = {handleAttachment} render = {...} /> ) }

DirectUploadProvider is a named export, so

import { DirectUploadProvider } from 'react-activestorage-provider'

and use it with the following props: