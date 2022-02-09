English | 中文说明
HACK Implementation of the
<keep-alive /> function in
Vue For
React
Please also pay attention to official support
<Offsreen /> in
React 18.x
More stable
<KeepAlive /> function with
babel pre-compilation
React v17+ (beta)
React v16+
Preact v10+
Compatible with SSR
yarn add react-activation
# or
npm install react-activation
react-activation/babel plugins in
.babelrc
The plugin adds a
_nk attribute to each JSX element during compilation to help the
react-activation runtime generate an unique identifier by render location base on
react-node-key.
{
"plugins": [
"react-activation/babel"
]
}
<KeepAlive>
Like the
<Counter> component in the example
// App.js
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import KeepAlive from 'react-activation'
function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0)
return (
<div>
<p>count: {count}</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count => count + 1)}>Add</button>
</div>
)
}
function App() {
const [show, setShow] = useState(true)
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => setShow(show => !show)}>Toggle</button>
{show && (
<KeepAlive>
<Counter />
</KeepAlive>
)}
</div>
)
}
export default App
<AliveScope> outer layer at a location that will not be unmounted, usually at the application entrance
While using React 16.x, with react-activation@0.9.x, there is no longer necessary to place the outer layer of
<AliveScope>
In React 17.x, due to the change of the event monitoring method, the outer layer of
<AliveScope> still needs to be placed
Note: When used with
react-router or
react-redux, you need to place
<AliveScope> inside
<Router> or
<Provider>
// index.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { AliveScope } from 'react-activation'
import App from './App'
ReactDOM.render(
<AliveScope>
<App />
</AliveScope>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
ClassComponent works with
withActivation decorator
Use
componentDidActivate and
componentWillUnactivate to correspond to the two states of "activate" and "unactivate" respectively.
FunctionComponent uses the
useActivate and
useUnactivate hooks respectively
...
import KeepAlive, { useActivate, useUnactivate, withActivation } from 'react-activation'
@withActivation
class TestClass extends Component {
...
componentDidActivate() {
console.log('TestClass: componentDidActivate')
}
componentWillUnactivate() {
console.log('TestClass: componentWillUnactivate')
}
...
}
...
function TestFunction() {
useActivate(() => {
console.log('TestFunction: didActivate')
})
useUnactivate(() => {
console.log('TestFunction: willUnactivate')
})
...
}
...
function App() {
...
return (
{show && (
<KeepAlive>
<TestClass />
<TestFunction />
</KeepAlive>
)}
)
}
...
true by default)
<KeepAlive /> would try to detect scrollable nodes in its
children, then, save their scroll position automaticlly before
componentWillUnactivate and restore saving position after
componentDidActivate
If you don't want
<KeepAlive /> to do this thing, set
saveScrollPosition prop to
false
<KeepAlive saveScrollPosition={false} />
If your components share screen scroll container,
document.body or
document.documentElement, set
saveScrollPosition prop to
"screen" can save sharing screen container's scroll position before
componentWillUnactivate
<KeepAlive saveScrollPosition="screen" />
Under the same parent node,
<KeepAlive> in the same location will use the same cache by default.
For example, with the following parameter routing scenario, the
/item route will be rendered differently by
id, but only the same cache can be kept.
<Route
path="/item/:id"
render={props => (
<KeepAlive>
<Item {...props} />
</KeepAlive>
)}
/>
Similar scenarios, you can use the
id attribute of
<KeepAlive> to implement multiple caches according to specific conditions.
<Route
path="/item/:id"
render={props => (
<KeepAlive id={props.match.params.id}>
<Item {...props} />
</KeepAlive>
)}
/>
Add the
when attribute to the
<KeepAlive /> tag that needs to control the cache. The value is as follows
when type is
Boolean
<KeepAlive when={false}>
when type is
Array
The 1th parameter indicates whether it needs to be cached at the time of uninstallation.
The 2th parameter indicates whether to unload all cache contents of
<KeepAlive>, including all
<KeepAlive> nested in
<KeepAlive>.
// For example:
// The following indicates that it is not cached when uninstalling
// And uninstalls all nested `<KeepAlive>`
<KeepAlive when={[false, true]}>
...
<KeepAlive>
...
<KeepAlive>...</KeepAlive>
...
</KeepAlive>
...
</KeepAlive>
when type is
Function
The return value is the above
Boolean or
Array, which takes effect as described above.
Add the
name attribute to the
<KeepAlive> tag that needs to control the cache.
Get control functions using
withAliveScope or
useAliveController
drop(name)
Unload the
<KeepAlive> node in cache state by name. The name can be of type
String or
RegExp. Note that only the first layer of content that hits
<KeepAlive> is unloaded and will not be uninstalled in
<KeepAlive>. Would not unload nested
<KeepAlive>
dropScope(name)
Unloads the
<KeepAlive> node in cache state by name. The name optional type is
String or
RegExp, which will unload all content of
<KeepAlive>, including all
<KeepAlive> nested in
<KeepAlive>.
clear()
will clear all
<KeepAlive> in the cache
getCachingNodes()
Get all the nodes in the cache
...
import KeepAlive, { withAliveScope, useAliveController } from 'react-activation'
...
<KeepAlive name="Test">
...
<KeepAlive>
...
<KeepAlive>
...
</KeepAlive>
...
</KeepAlive>
...
</KeepAlive>
...
function App() {
const { drop, dropScope, clear, getCachingNodes } = useAliveController()
useEffect(() => {
drop('Test')
// or
drop(/Test/)
// or
dropScope('Test')
clear()
})
return (
...
)
}
// or
@withAliveScope
class App extends Component {
render() {
const { drop, dropScope, clear, getCachingNodes } = this.props
return (
...
)
}
}
...
Pass the
children attribute of
<KeepAlive /> to
<AliveScope /> and render it with
<Keeper />
After rendering
<Keeper />, the content is transferred to
<KeepAlive /> through
DOM operation.
Since
<Keeper /> will not be uninstalled, caching can be implemented.
<KeepAlive /> needs to pass children to
<AliveScope /> , so the rendering of the real content will be slower than the normal situation
Will have a certain impact on the function of strictly relying on the lifecycle order, such as getting the value of
ref in
componentDidMount, as follows
class Test extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
console.log(this.outside) // will log <div /> instance
console.log(this.inside) // will log undefined
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<div
ref={ref => {
this.outside = ref
}}
>
Outside KeepAlive
</div>
<KeepAlive>
<div
ref={ref => {
this.inside = ref
}}
>
Inside KeepAlive
</div>
</KeepAlive>
</div>
)
}
}
The above error in
ClassComponent can be fixed by using the
withActivation high-level component
FunctionComponent currently has no processing method, you can use
setTimeout or
nextTick to delay ref getting behavior
@withActivation
class Test extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
console.log(this.outside) // will log <div /> instance
console.log(this.inside) // will log <div /> instance
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<div
ref={ref => {
this.outside = ref
}}
>
Outside KeepAlive
</div>
<KeepAlive>
<div
ref={ref => {
this.inside = ref
}}
>
Inside KeepAlive
</div>
</KeepAlive>
</div>
)
}
}
Destructive impact on
Context
after
react-actication@0.8.0 with
react@16.3+, this question has been automatic fixed
react-actication@0.8.0 with
react@17+ you Need to make the following changes to achieve automatic repair
import { autoFixContext } from 'react-activation'
autoFixContext(
[require('react/jsx-runtime'), 'jsx', 'jsxs', 'jsxDEV'],
[require('react/jsx-dev-runtime'), 'jsx', 'jsxs', 'jsxDEV']
)
Versions below
react-actication@0.8.0 need to be repaired manually, refer to the following
Problem reference: https://github.com/StructureBuilder/react-keep-alive/issues/36
<Provider value={1}>
{show && (
<KeepAlive>
<Consumer>
{(
context // Since the rendering level is broken, the context cannot be obtained here.
) => <Test contextValue={context} />}
</Consumer>
</KeepAlive>
)}
<button onClick={toggle}>toggle</button>
</Provider>
Choose a repair method
Create
Context using
createContext exported from
react-activation
Fix the affected
Context with
fixContext exported from
react-activation
...
import { createContext } from 'react-activation'
const { Provider, Consumer } = createContext()
...
// or
...
import { createContext } from 'react'
import { fixContext } from 'react-activation'
const Context = createContext()
const { Provider, Consumer } = Context
fixContext(Context)
...
Affects the functionality that depends on the level of the React component, as follows
withRouter/hooks of react-router