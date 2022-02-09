React Activation

English | 中文说明

HACK Implementation of the <keep-alive /> function in Vue For React

Please also pay attention to official support <Offsreen /> in React 18.x

More stable <KeepAlive /> function with babel pre-compilation

Compatibility

React v17+ (beta)

React v16+

Preact v10+

Compatible with SSR

Install

yarn add react-activation npm install react-activation

Usage

1. Add react-activation/babel plugins in .babelrc

Why is it needed?

The plugin adds a _nk attribute to each JSX element during compilation to help the react-activation runtime generate an unique identifier by render location base on react-node-key .

{ "plugins" : [ "react-activation/babel" ] }

2. Wrap the components that need to keep states with <KeepAlive>

Like the <Counter> component in the example

import React, { useState } from 'react' import KeepAlive from 'react-activation' function Counter ( ) { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ) return ( < div > < p > count: {count} </ p > < button onClick = {() => setCount(count => count + 1)}>Add </ button > </ div > ) } function App ( ) { const [show, setShow] = useState( true ) return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => setShow(show => !show)}>Toggle </ button > {show && ( < KeepAlive > < Counter /> </ KeepAlive > )} </ div > ) } export default App

3: In your business code, place the <AliveScope> outer layer at a location that will not be unmounted, usually at the application entrance

While using React 16.x, with react-activation@0.9.x, there is no longer necessary to place the outer layer of <AliveScope>

In React 17.x, due to the change of the event monitoring method, the outer layer of <AliveScope> still needs to be placed

Note: When used with react-router or react-redux , you need to place <AliveScope> inside <Router> or <Provider>

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { AliveScope } from 'react-activation' import App from './App' ReactDOM.render( < AliveScope > < App /> </ AliveScope > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

Lifecycle

ClassComponent works with withActivation decorator

Use componentDidActivate and componentWillUnactivate to correspond to the two states of "activate" and "unactivate" respectively.

FunctionComponent uses the useActivate and useUnactivate hooks respectively

... import KeepAlive, { useActivate, useUnactivate, withActivation } from 'react-activation' @withActivation class TestClass extends Component { ... componentDidActivate() { console .log( 'TestClass: componentDidActivate' ) } componentWillUnactivate() { console .log( 'TestClass: componentWillUnactivate' ) } ... } ... function TestFunction() { useActivate( () => { console .log( 'TestFunction: didActivate' ) }) useUnactivate( () => { console .log( 'TestFunction: willUnactivate' ) }) ... } ... function App() { ... return ( {show && ( < KeepAlive > < TestClass /> < TestFunction /> </ KeepAlive > )} ) } ...

Save Scroll Position ( true by default)

<KeepAlive /> would try to detect scrollable nodes in its children , then, save their scroll position automaticlly before componentWillUnactivate and restore saving position after componentDidActivate

If you don't want <KeepAlive /> to do this thing, set saveScrollPosition prop to false

<KeepAlive saveScrollPosition={ false } />

If your components share screen scroll container, document.body or document.documentElement , set saveScrollPosition prop to "screen" can save sharing screen container's scroll position before componentWillUnactivate

<KeepAlive saveScrollPosition= "screen" />

Multiple Cache

Under the same parent node, <KeepAlive> in the same location will use the same cache by default.

For example, with the following parameter routing scenario, the /item route will be rendered differently by id , but only the same cache can be kept.

<Route path= "/item/:id" render={props => ( < KeepAlive > < Item { ...props } /> </ KeepAlive > )} />

Similar scenarios, you can use the id attribute of <KeepAlive> to implement multiple caches according to specific conditions.

<Route path= "/item/:id" render={props => ( < KeepAlive id = {props.match.params.id} > < Item { ...props } /> </ KeepAlive > )} />

Cache Control

Automatic control cache

Add the when attribute to the <KeepAlive /> tag that needs to control the cache. The value is as follows

When the when type is Boolean

true : Cache after uninstallation

: Cache after uninstallation false: Not cached after uninstallation

<KeepAlive when={ false }>

When the when type is Array

The 1th parameter indicates whether it needs to be cached at the time of uninstallation.

The 2th parameter indicates whether to unload all cache contents of <KeepAlive> , including all <KeepAlive> nested in <KeepAlive> .

<KeepAlive when={[ false , true ]}> ... <KeepAlive> ... <KeepAlive>...< /KeepAlive> ... </ KeepAlive> ... < /KeepAlive>

When the when type is Function

The return value is the above Boolean or Array , which takes effect as described above.

Manually control the cache

Add the name attribute to the <KeepAlive> tag that needs to control the cache. Get control functions using withAliveScope or useAliveController drop(name) Unload the <KeepAlive> node in cache state by name. The name can be of type String or RegExp . Note that only the first layer of content that hits <KeepAlive> is unloaded and will not be uninstalled in <KeepAlive> . Would not unload nested <KeepAlive>

dropScope(name) Unloads the <KeepAlive> node in cache state by name. The name optional type is String or RegExp , which will unload all content of <KeepAlive> , including all <KeepAlive> nested in <KeepAlive> .

clear() will clear all <KeepAlive> in the cache

getCachingNodes() Get all the nodes in the cache

... import KeepAlive, { withAliveScope, useAliveController } from 'react-activation' ... <KeepAlive name= "Test" > ... <KeepAlive> ... <KeepAlive> ... < /KeepAlive> ... </ KeepAlive> ... < /KeepAlive> ... function App() { const { drop, dropScope, clear, getCachingNodes } = useAliveController() useEffect(() => { drop('Test') / / or drop(/ Test/) dropScope( 'Test' ) clear() }) return ( ... ) } @withAliveScope class App extends Component { render() { const { drop, dropScope, clear, getCachingNodes } = this .props return ( ... ) } } ...

Principle

Pass the children attribute of <KeepAlive /> to <AliveScope /> and render it with <Keeper />

After rendering <Keeper /> , the content is transferred to <KeepAlive /> through DOM operation.

Since <Keeper /> will not be uninstalled, caching can be implemented.

Simplest Implementation Demo

Breaking Change