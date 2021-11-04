openbase logo
Downloads/wk

354K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

116

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React HTML Editor

Readme

React-Ace

logo

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Greenkeeper badge

npm version CDNJS Coverage Status

Buy Me A Coffee

A set of react components for Ace

NOTE FOR VERSION 8! : We have stopped support for Brace and now use Ace-builds. Please read the documentation on how to migrate. Examples are being updated.

DEMO of React Ace

DEMO of React Ace Split Editor

DEMO of React Ace Diff Editor

Install

npm install react-ace ace-builds

yarn add react-ace ace-builds

Basic Usage

import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import AceEditor from "react-ace";

import "ace-builds/src-noconflict/mode-java";
import "ace-builds/src-noconflict/theme-github";

function onChange(newValue) {
  console.log("change", newValue);
}

// Render editor
render(
  <AceEditor
    mode="java"
    theme="github"
    onChange={onChange}
    name="UNIQUE_ID_OF_DIV"
    editorProps={{ $blockScrolling: true }}
  />,
  document.getElementById("example")
);

Examples

Checkout the example directory for a working example using webpack.

Documentation

Ace Editor

Split View Editor

Diff Editor

How to add modes, themes and keyboard handlers

Frequently Asked Questions

Migrate to version 8

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

