This Hook handles all the accessibility logic when building a dropdown menu, dropdown button, etc., and leaves the design completely up to you. It also handles the logic for closing the menu when you click outside of it.
Install with Yarn or npm:
yarn add react-accessible-dropdown-menu-hook
npm install react-accessible-dropdown-menu-hook
Import the Hook:
import useDropdownMenu from 'react-accessible-dropdown-menu-hook';
Call the Hook, telling it how many items your menu will have:
const { buttonProps, itemProps, isOpen } = useDropdownMenu(numberOfItems);
Spread the
buttonProps onto a button:
<button {...buttonProps}>Example</button>
Create the menu with the
role='menu' property and spread
itemProps[x] onto each item:
<div className={isOpen ? 'visible' : ''} role='menu'>
<a {...itemProps[0]} href='https://example.com'>Regular link</a>
<a {...itemProps[1]} onClick={handleClick}>With click handler</a>
</div>
Done!
Read the docs at: https://sparksuite.github.io/react-accessible-dropdown-menu-hook/docs/
See it in action: https://sparksuite.github.io/react-accessible-dropdown-menu-hook/demo/
Our team carefully studied and adhered to strict accessibility guidelines when designing this Hook. To learn more, see: https://sparksuite.github.io/react-accessible-dropdown-menu-hook/docs/design/accessibility.
We love contributions! Contributing is easy; learn how.