Able Player is a fully accessible cross-browser HTML5 media player.
To see the player in action check out the Able Player Examples page.
Able Player has been translated into the following languages. To add another language, see instructions below under Contributing.
There are many ways to contribute to Able Player, and we welcome and appreciate your help! Here are some options:
During development, Able Player is routinely tested with the latest versions of the following browsers.
With the release of version 4.4, we are no longer actively supporting Internet Explorer.
Able Player has the following third party dependencies:
To install Able Player, copy the following files from the Able Player repo into a folder on your web server:
LICENSE
The build folder includes minified production code (ableplayer.min.js and ableplayer.min.css). For debugging and/or style customization purposes, human-readable source files are also available:
build/ableplayer.js
styles/ableplayer.css
All modern browsers have supported HTML5 media elements for many years. However, there are still older browsers in use that don’t have this support (e.g., Internet Explorer 9 and earlier). For these, you need to provide fallback content.
Prior to version 4.0, Able Player used JW Player as a fallback Flash player for older browsers. However, this solution was built specifically on JW Player 6 which is now many versions old and difficult to find.
Also, prior to version 4.0, Able Player used Modernizr to enable styling of HTML5 elements in Internet Explorer 6 through 8. This too is no longer supported, and Modernizr is no longer needed.
Instead, we recommend providing alternative content as a child of the
<video> or
<audio> element.
For example, this could be a link to the media file so users can download it
and play it on their player of choice. Or it could be a link to a transcript.
If the browser is unable to play the media file, Able Player will show this alternative content. If no alternative content is provided, Able Player will display a standard message that lists the minimum versions of common web browsers required for playing HTML5 media.
Able Player is built on the HTML5 media elements, so at the top of your web page be sure you have the HTML5 doctype:
<!DOCTYPE html>
Copy and paste the following code into your web page. This code applies to all use cases, both audio and video.
<!-- Dependencies -->
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/js-cookie@3.0.1/dist/js.cookie.min.js"></script>
<!-- CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="build/ableplayer.min.css" type="text/css"/>
<!-- JavaScript -->
<script src="build/ableplayer.min.js"></script>
Add an HTML5
<audio> or
<video> element to your web page, as
follows.
Copy and paste the following code into your web page, replacing the source files with the path to your own media files. Use both OGG and MP3 to ensure cross-browser compatibility, since some browsers don’t support MP3.
<audio id="audio1" data-able-player preload="auto">
<source type="audio/ogg" src="path_to_audio_file.ogg"/>
<source type="audio/mpeg" src="path_to_audio_file.mp3"/>
</audio>
Copy and paste the following code into your web page, replacing the source files with the path to your own media files. Use both WebM and MP4 to ensure cross-browser compatibility, since some browsers don’t support MP4.
<video id="video1" data-able-player preload="auto" width="480" height="360" poster="path_to_image.jpg">
<source type="video/webm" src="path_to_video.webm" data-desc-src="path_to_described_video.webm"/>
<source type="video/mp4" src="path_to_video.mp4" data-desc-src="path_to_described_video.mp4"/>
<track kind="captions" src="path_to_captions.vtt"/>
<track kind="descriptions" src="path_to_descriptions.vtt"/>
</video>
The following attributes are supported on both the
<audio> and
<video> elements:
Able Player can automatically generate an accessible interactive transcript from the chapters, captions, and descriptions tracks. There are three types of interactive transcripts supported:
The following attributes control which of the above types, if any, are generated:
If none of the above attributes are present, the transcript will be displayed in a draggable, resizable popup that can be toggled on/off using a button on the controller. Note that a toggle button is added to the controller only if the transcript is a "popup" type; there is no toggle button for either the "external" or "manual" transcript types.
Additional transcript-related attributes include:
To manually code the transcript, one simple strategy is to first allow Able Player to automatically generate a transcript. Then copy and paste its content as a starting point. To manually code a transcript from scratch, use the following markup (see Video Demo #7 for an example):
Metadata is added using the
<track> element with kind="metadata".
It must be in Web Video Text Tracks format (WebVTT).
Able Player supports two types of metadata:
"text" - The WebVTT file contains text, intended to be written to an external container at the designated times. You must provide the external container; Able Player does not generate that automatically.
"selector" - The WebVTT file contains jQuery selectors which target hidden content that is already present on the web page. At the designated times, the hidden content referenced by the jQuery selectors is made visible. In addition to selectors, the WebVTT file can contain either of the following keywords, each on a line by itself:
This combination of exposing new content, pausing the video, and placing keyboard focus on a newly exposed element, can be used to provide supplemental content including clickable "hot spots" overlaid on the video.
The following attributes make all this possible:
NOTE: If you're using metadata to expose content in sync with videos hosted on YouTube, please review YouTube's Terms of Service related to Overlays and Frames. As of August 11, 2016: "You must not display overlays, frames, or other visual elements in front of any part of a YouTube embedded player, including player controls. Similarly, you must not use overlays, frames or other visual elements to obscure any part of an embedded player, including player controls."
<html> or
<body> tag.
The following attributes are supported on the
<video> element only:
If width and height are omitted, the player will be sized to fit its container.
The following additional features are supported by Able Player:
As with audio, we recommend including two versions of each video, one in H.264 (MP4) and another in WebM or OGG for browsers that don’t support MP4. Browsers will play the first media source that they support.
Captions are added using the
<track> element with kind="captions".
Captions must be in Web Video Text Tracks format (WebVTT).
WebVTT tags within captions are currently ignored.
NOTE: Able Player only supports valid WebVTT files. Be sure to validate your WebVTT using a WebVTT Validator.
If captions are provided, a CC button will be added to the Able Player controller.
Supplemental description of key visual content for blind users can be added using one of two methods.
The first method is the same as closed captions, a
<track> element, with
kind="descriptions". This points to a WebVTT file, which is essentially
the same as a closed caption file, but its contents are description text
rather than captions. With this method, description text is read aloud by
browsers that support the Web Speech API; otherwise it's written to an
ARIA live region, so supporting screen readers will automatically announce the new text as soon as it is written to the page.
The second method is to produce a separate video with description mixed
in. If multiple video sources are already provided (e.g., an MP4 and
WebM file), then the described version must be available in both of
these formats. For each video source that has a described version
available, add a data-desc-src attribute to the
<source> element for
that video. The value of this attribute is a path pointing to the
described version of the video. With this method, the described version
of the video can be played instead of the non-described version, and the
two versions can be swapped with clicking the "D" button on the
controller.
If descriptions are available using either of the above methods, a Description toggle button appears on the controller (represented by the universal Description symbol, the letter "D"). How descriptions are ultimately delivered depends on which of the above methods is used.
If both methods are used, description will be delivered using the separate
described version of the video. However, the WebVTT file will be used to (a) display the description text visibly (if users have selected this option in their preferences), and (b) incorporate the description text into the auto-generated interactive transcript. Therefore, it is important for the WebVTT description file to be accurately synchronized with the separate described version of the video.
In some applications, text-based descriptions might be a required part of the interface (e.g., if video pauses so users can interact with HTML overlays; text-based description could be used in this context to provide additional instructions for screen reader users). In such cases the Descriptions button can be eliminated from the controller with data-use-descriptions-button="false".
In other applications, a WebVTT descriptions file might be used solely for the purposes of displaying visible description text or incorporating description text into the auto-generated transcript, and the WebVTT description text is not intended to be read aloud by screen readers or browsers (for example, if the sole video source is a described video). In such cases, use data-descriptions-audible="false" to prevent browsers and screen readers from announcing changes to the description text.
Sign language translation is supported in a separate video player, synchronized with the main player. Tips for filming a sign language interpreter are available from Signing Books for the Deaf:
If multiple video sources are already provided (e.g., an MP4 and
WebM file), then the sign language video must be available in both of
these formats. For each video source that has a sign language version
available, add a data-sign-src attribute to the
<source> element for
that video. The value of this attribute is a path pointing to the
sign language version of the video. If a sign language version is available,
a sign language button will be added to the media controller.
This button will toggle the display of a pop-up window in which
the sign language video will appear. Users can move or resize the pop-up window
with either mouse or keyboard.
Unfortunately this feature is not currently supported on iOS.
The JavaScript file initialize.js includes a block of user-defined variables that can be modified from their default settings, such as volume, color of controller buttons, seek interval for rewind and forward buttons, and others. Explanations of each variable are provided in the comments.
If you make changes to this or any other JavaScript script files, the player will need to be recompiled before your changes will take effect. To do so, run the shell script compile.sh.
An Able Player playlist is an HTML list of tracks. A playlist can accompany
either a video or audio player, but both audio and video cannot be combined
within a single playlist. The list can be either ordered (
<ol>) or unordered (
<ul>).
The following attributes are supported on the list element:
Within the playlist, each list item can include the following HTML attributes:
If width and height are omitted, the player will be sized to fit its container.
The following HTML elements must be nested inside each list item:
A
<span> element with class="able-source" for each
<source> element
that is to accompany the media. When the user selects an item from the playlist,
its able-source
<span> elements will be copied to
<source> elements and loaded for playback.
For each attribute that will ultimately be on the media's
<source> elements,
add the same attributes to each
<span>, prefaced with data-.
Within the playlist, each list item must include the following HTML elements:
<span> element with class="able-source" for each
<source> element
that is to accompany the media. When the user selects an item from the playlist,
its able-source
<span> elements will be copied to
<source> elements and loaded for playback.
For each attribute that will ultimately be on the media's
<source> elements,
add the same attributes to each
<span>, prefaced with data-.
<span> element with class="able-track" for each
<track> element
that is to accompany the media. When the user selects an item from the playlist,
its able-track
<span> elements will be copied to
<track> elements and loaded for playback.
For each attribute that will ultimately be on the media's
<track> elements,
add the same attributes to each
<span>, prefaced with data-.
<button> element with type="button". Inside the button, include either text,
an image, or both. This content would typically be the title of the item. If using an image
alone, be sure to add a meaningful alt attribute. If the image is purely decorative and
is accompanied by text, using alt="".
The following example shows a playlist with two videos. The first video has one source (an MP4 file),
and two tracks (captions and descriptions). The second video is hosted on YouTube, and has both a
non-described and described version. It also has a locally-hosted chapters track.
Able Player supports mixed playlists, with videos hosted locally or on YouTube. Vimeo videos are not yet supported within playlists.
<ul class="able-playlist" data-player="my_video_player">
<li data-poster="video1.jpg" data-width="480" data-height="360">
<span class="able-source"
data-type="video/mp4"
data-src="video1.mp4">
</span>
<span class="able-track"
data-kind="captions"
data-src="video1_captions_en.vtt"
data-srclang="en"
data-label="English">
</span>
<span class="able-track"
data-kind="descriptions"
data-src="video1_description_en.vtt"
data-srclang="en"
data-label="English">
</span>
<button type="button">
<img src="video1_thumbnail.jpg" alt="">
Title of Video 1
</button>
</li>
<li data-youtube-id="xxxxxxxxxxx" data-youtube-desc-id="yyyyyyyyyyy">
<span class="able-track"
data-kind="chapters"
data-src="video2_chapters.vtt"
data-srclang="en"
data-label="Chapters">
</span>
<button type="button">
<!-- thumbnail will be retrieved from YouTube -->
Title of Video 2
</button>
</li>
</ul>
For additional examples of both audio and video playlists, see the Able Player Examples page.
Supported data-* audio types:
Supported data-* video types:
When a playlist is included on a page, the
<source> elements within
the
<audio> or
<video> tags are optional. If they are provided, they
should match the first item in the playlist.
Able Player interactive transcripts are generated automatically from WebVTT chapters, descriptions, and captions/subtitles files. If a transcript is available, a Transcript button will be added to the Able Player controller.
Features of the interactive transcript include the following:
If the transcript is assembled from multiple sources, any timing imperfections between sources come sometimes lead to problems in the read order within the transcript. For example, a new chapter should start before any captions or descriptions within that chapter. If the chapter starts a millisecond later than its first caption, the chapter name will appear in the transcript as a heading after its first caption. To help authors/developers attain perfect synchronization between all timed text files, Able Player (in version 3.1.6) introduced a Video Transcript Sorter (VTS). The VTS displays all timed text content from all sources in a table, and provides several features that enable users to rearrange content and modify start and end times. Users can also insert new content into the table, which can be useful for authoring low frequency content such as chapters and description. Too use VTS, add the following HTML to the desired location within any web page that includes an Able Player instance:
<div id="able-vts"></div>
To play a YouTube video in Able Player, simply include a data-youtube-id attribute
on the
<video> element. The value of this attribute must be the video's 11-character YouTube ID.
If a described version of the video is available on YouTube, include a data-youtube-desc-id attribute on the
<video> element. The value of this attribute must be the 11-character YouTube ID
of the described version. If users turn on the Description button on their player controller,
the described version of the video will be loaded instead of the non-described version.
On November 10, 2021, Google eliminated the timedtext API, which for years had been a dependable, albeit undocumented, means of getting access to YouTube caption files. Able Player version 4.3.27 restores Able Player's ability to toggle captions on and off using the CC button, and to select available languages from a popup menu. However, it is no longer possible to have full Able Player functionality unless captions and subtitles are hosted locally. See the section below on Limitations of hosting captions and subtitles on YouTube or Vimeo.
To play a Vimeo video in Able Player, simply include a data-vimeo-id attribute
on the
<video> element. The value of this attribute must be the video's Vimeo ID (a string of numbers).
If a described version of the video is available on Vimeo, include a data-vimeo-desc-id attribute
on the
<video> element. The value of this attribute must be the Vimeo ID
of the described version. If users turn on the Description button on their player controller,
the described version of the video will be loaded instead of the non-described version.
Note that Vimeo currently has some limitations:
In addition, if captions and subtitles are hosted on Vimeo, Able Player can control toggling them on/off and choosing languages via the CC button. However, Able Player's full functionality is not available. See the section below on Limitations of hosting captions and subtitles on YouTube or Vimeo.
If captions and subtitles are hosted on YouTube or Vimeo, Able Player can control toggling them on/off and choosing languages via the CC button. However, Able Player's full functionality is not available. Specifically:
Given these limitations, we recommend storing captions and subtitles locally and referencing them with a
<track> element. In fact, all local
<track> elements (captions, subtitles, chapters, descriptions, and metadata tracks) work for YouTube and Vimeo videos, just as they do for videos hosted locally.
If captions and subtitles are hosted locally, in addition to being hosted on YouTube or Vimeo (i.e., to ensure accessibility of videos when viewed directly on these platforms), the local captions will take precedence in Able PLayer in order to provide full functionality.
If your media doesn’t play, one possibility is that your web server is attempting to serve up the media with the incorrect MIME type. On Apache, this can be correct by adding the following commands to the .htaccess file:
# Audio MIME Types
AddType audio/mpeg mp3
AddType audio/mp4 mp4
AddType audio/mp4 mpa
AddType audio/ogg ogg
AddType audio/ogg oga
AddType audio/wav wav
# Video MIME Types
AddType video/mp4 mp4
AddType video/ogg ogv
AddType video/webm webm
If you don’t have access to your server’s .htaccess file, you should be able to view and add MIME types somewhere within your server’s control panel.
If your site is running on a Windows server, consult the documentation from Microsoft. For example:
Able Player includes several keyboard shortcuts that enable users to control the player from anywhere on the web page, as follows:
Note that modifier keys (Alt, Control, and Shift) can be assigned by clicking the Preferences button on the player. If users find that shortcut keys aren’t working as advertised, they might have better success by selecting different combinations of modifier keys to accompany the default shortcut keys.
By default, keyboard shortcuts must be accompanied by Alt + Control.
One of Able Player’s accessibility features is that the player is highly customizable by users. The controller includes a Preferences button that allows users to change default preferences and settings. Their changes are stored in a browser cookie and in most cases should therefore be preserved the next time they visit the site. Specifically, users can control the following:
The source JavaScript files for Able Player are in the /scripts directory, and the source CSS files are in the /styles directory. These source files are ultimately combined into several different files (in the /build directory) using npm and Grunt:
# Install Grunt globally
npm install -g grunt-cli
# Install project dependencies
npm install
# Build CSS and JS
grunt
The npm and Grunt build process is defined by the Gruntfile.js and package.json files. (Note that the version number is specified in package.json, and must be updated when a new version is released).
Files created by the build process are put into the /build directory: