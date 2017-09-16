Simple declarative and universal A/B testing component for React.

Install

npm install react-ab --save

or

bower install react-ab --save

Examples

Using Mixpanel.

var Experiment = require ( "react-ab" ).Experiment , Variant = require ( "react-ab" ).Variant; var App = React.createClass({ choice : function ( experiment, variant, index ) { mixpanel.register({ "tagline" : variant }); } , click : function ( e ) { mixpanel.track( "click" ); } , render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < Experiment onChoice = {this.choice} name = "tagline" > < Variant name = "normal" > < h1 > A A/B testing component for React </ h1 > </ Variant > < Variant name = "enterprise" > < h1 > A vertically integrated React component </ h1 > </ Variant > < Variant name = "lies" > < h1 > One weird React component that will increase your metrics by 100%! </ h1 > </ Variant > </ Experiment > < a onClick = {this.click} href = "//github.com/olahol/react-ab" > React AB component </ a > </ div > ); } });

Using Google Universal Analytics. Requires a Custom Dimension.

var Experiment = require ( "react-ab" ).Experiment , Variant = require ( "react-ab" ).Variant; var randomGoogle = function ( ) { var clientId = tracker.get( "clientId" ); return ( parseFloat (clientId, 10 ) % 100 ) / 100 ; }; var App = React.createClass({ choice : function ( experiment, variant ) { var dimension = 1 ; ga( "set" , "dimension" + dimension, experiment + ": " + variant); } , click : function ( e ) { ga( "send" , "event" , "click" , "link" ); } , render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < Experiment onChoice = {this.choice} random = {randomGoogle} name = "tagline" > < Variant name = "normal" > < h1 > A A/B testing component for React </ h1 > </ Variant > < Variant name = "enterprise" > < h1 > A vertically integrated React component </ h1 > </ Variant > < Variant name = "lies" > < h1 > One weird React component that will increase your metrics by 100%! </ h1 > </ Variant > </ Experiment > < a onClick = {this.click} href = "//github.com/olahol/react-ab" > React AB component </ a > </ div > ); } });

Universality is achieved by setting get, set, clear . Here is an example server side with Express.js and using ES6:

import express from "express" ; import cookieParser from "cookie-parser" ; import React from "react/addons" ; import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-ab" ; var App = React.createClass({ choice : function ( experiment, variant, index ) { console .log(experiment, variant, index); } , render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < Experiment { ...this.props } onChoice = {this.choice} name = "tagline" > < Variant name = "normal" > < h1 > A A/B testing component for React </ h1 > </ Variant > < Variant name = "enterprise" > < h1 > A vertically integrated React component </ h1 > </ Variant > < Variant name = "lies" > < h1 > One weird React component that will increase your metrics by 100%! </ h1 > </ Variant > </ Experiment > </ div > ); } }); var app = express(); app.use(cookieParser()); app.get( "/" , function ( req, res ) { res.send(React.renderToString( < App get = {(x) => req.cookies[x]} set={(x, y) => res.cookie(x, y)} clear={res.clearCookie} />)); }); app.listen(3000);

API

Experiment

Props

name

Name of experiment, this prop is required. Should be something that describes the category being tested like color or title.

onChoice

Callback that fires when a variant is chosen. Gets arguments experiment name , variant name , variant index and was retrieved? . was retrieved? is true if the variant was retrieved using the get prop usually from a cookie.

random

Random function, should return a number in the range [0, 1). The default uses crypto.getRandomValues() when available and falls back on Math.random .

get

A function that takes an experiment and returns a variant . By default uses browser cookies.

set

A function that takes an experiment and variant and stores it. By default uses browser cookies.

clear

A function that clears/unsets an experiment . By default uses browser cookies.

Context

get, set, clear, random can also be set from context . If these props exists they overwrite context .

randomExperiment

random function taken from context .

getExperiment

get function taken from context .

setExperiment

set function taken from context .

clearExperiment

clear function taken from context .

Methods

Returns the name of the current variant.

Choose a new variant.

Clear the experiment cookie.

Variant

Props

name

Name of variant, this props is required. Should be something descriptive of the attribute the variant represent like red or large.

MIT Licensed