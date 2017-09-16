Simple declarative and universal A/B testing component for React.
npm install react-ab --save
or
bower install react-ab --save
Using Mixpanel.
var Experiment = require("react-ab").Experiment
, Variant = require("react-ab").Variant;
var App = React.createClass({
choice: function (experiment, variant, index) {
mixpanel.register({
"tagline": variant
});
}
, click: function (e) {
mixpanel.track("click");
}
, render: function () {
return (
<div>
<Experiment onChoice={this.choice} name="tagline">
<Variant name="normal">
<h1> A A/B testing component for React </h1>
</Variant>
<Variant name="enterprise">
<h1> A vertically integrated React component </h1>
</Variant>
<Variant name="lies">
<h1> One weird React component that will increase your metrics by 100%! </h1>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<a onClick={this.click} href="//github.com/olahol/react-ab">React AB component</a>
</div>
);
}
});
Using Google Universal Analytics. Requires a Custom Dimension.
var Experiment = require("react-ab").Experiment
, Variant = require("react-ab").Variant;
var randomGoogle = function () {
// base randomness off analytics.js client id.
// https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/platform/user-id#clientid-userid
var clientId = tracker.get("clientId");
return (parseFloat(clientId, 10) % 100) / 100;
};
var App = React.createClass({
choice: function (experiment, variant) {
var dimension = 1; // Index of your custom dimension.
ga("set", "dimension" + dimension, experiment + ": " + variant);
}
, click: function (e) {
ga("send", "event", "click", "link");
}
, render: function () {
return (
<div>
<Experiment onChoice={this.choice} random={randomGoogle} name="tagline">
<Variant name="normal">
<h1> A A/B testing component for React </h1>
</Variant>
<Variant name="enterprise">
<h1> A vertically integrated React component </h1>
</Variant>
<Variant name="lies">
<h1> One weird React component that will increase your metrics by 100%! </h1>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<a onClick={this.click} href="//github.com/olahol/react-ab">React AB component</a>
</div>
);
}
});
Universality is achieved by setting
get, set, clear. Here is an example
server side with Express.js and using ES6:
import express from "express";
import cookieParser from "cookie-parser";
import React from "react/addons";
import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-ab";
var App = React.createClass({
choice: function (experiment, variant, index) {
console.log(experiment, variant, index);
}
, render: function () {
return (
<div>
<Experiment {...this.props} onChoice={this.choice} name="tagline">
<Variant name="normal">
<h1> A A/B testing component for React </h1>
</Variant>
<Variant name="enterprise">
<h1> A vertically integrated React component </h1>
</Variant>
<Variant name="lies">
<h1> One weird React component that will increase your metrics by 100%! </h1>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
</div>
);
}
});
var app = express();
app.use(cookieParser());
app.get("/", function (req, res) {
res.send(React.renderToString(<App
get={(x) => req.cookies[x]}
set={(x, y) => res.cookie(x, y)}
clear={res.clearCookie}
/>));
});
app.listen(3000);
Name of experiment, this prop is required. Should be something that describes the category being tested like color or title.
Callback that fires when a variant is chosen. Gets arguments
experiment name,
variant name,
variant index and
was retrieved?.
was retrieved? is true if the variant was retrieved using the
get prop
usually from a cookie.
Random function, should return a number in the range [0, 1). The default uses
crypto.getRandomValues() when available and falls back on
Math.random.
A function that takes an
experiment and returns a
variant. By
default uses browser cookies.
A function that takes an
experiment and
variant and stores it. By
default uses browser cookies.
A function that clears/unsets an
experiment. By
default uses browser cookies.
get, set, clear, random can also be set from
context. If these props
exists they overwrite
context.
random function taken from
context.
get function taken from
context.
set function taken from
context.
clear function taken from
context.
Returns the name of the current variant.
Choose a new variant.
Clear the experiment cookie.
Name of variant, this props is required. Should be something descriptive of the attribute the variant represent like red or large.
MIT Licensed