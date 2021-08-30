Identifies accessibility issues in your React.js elements
This library is being deprecated in favor of @axe-core/react.
Deque Systems are one of the top authorities on web accessibility. Their auditing tools based on their axe-core engine are unrivaled and have become the gold standard for auditing web accessibility issues. Now that they have developed a runtime React DOM auditing tool, that does what react-a11y attempts to do but better, it seems counterproductive to continue to maintain react-a11y. Let's pool our resources and energies into the best product and I believe any accessibility tool backed by the experts at Deque Systems is bound to be one we can trust and depend on. Please go check out and install @axe-core/react today!
Run:
npm install react-a11y
In your main application file, require the module and call it, you'll start
getting warnings in the console as your app renders. Note that by default all
rules are turned
off so you need to turn them on first (by setting them to
"warn" or
"error").
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
const a11y = require('react-a11y').default;
a11y(React, ReactDOM, {
rules: {
'img-uses-alt': 'warn',
'img-redundant-alt': [ 'warn', [ 'image', 'photo', 'foto', 'bild' ]]
// ...
}
});
}
You probably don't want to call it if you're in production, since it patches the React rendering functions and this might make this slower.
A number of the rule names have changed and the previous rule names have been deprecated. These deprecated rules will be removed in v2.0.0. The following is the mapping of old to new rules:
|Old Rule
|New Rule
|avoid-positive-tabindex
|tabindex-no-positive
|button-role-space
|click-events-have-key-events
|label-uses-for
|label-has-for
|mouse-events-map-to-key-events
|mouse-events-have-key-events
|no-unsupported-elements-use-aria
|aria-unsupported-elements
|onclick-uses-tabindex
|interactive-supports-focus
|redundant-alt
|img-redundant-alt
|use-onblur-not-onchange
|no-onchange
|valid-aria-role
|aria-role
These are the supported configuration options, annotated using flow type annotations
a11y(React : React, ReactDOM : ReactDOM, opts : object? );
React is the React object you want to shim to allow the
accessibility tests.
ReactDOM is the ReactDOM object you're using to render the
React components. This is only used on the client side, so you
can safely omit it when using
react-a11y in node.
options:
plugins : [string]
An array of strings corresponding to names of plugins to be used.
Eg. if the array contains
'aria-wai' it would include the rules
in a (yet to be written)
react-a11y-plugin-aria-wai module. You
are responsible for installing this module.
rules : object
The configuration options for each of the rules. This uses the same format
as eslint does:
const rules = {
'img-uses-alt': 'off',
'redundant-alt': [
'warn',
// other options to pass to the rule:
[
'foto'
]
]
};
Refer to the rule docs to see what options are defined for each rule.
reporter : object => undefined
Use this to modify how the warnings are displayed.
The reporter is a function that accepts an object with
the following keys:
msg : string - the error message
tagName : string - the tagName of the violating element (eg.
'img')
severity : string - the severity as configured by the user in the
corresponding rule configuration (one of
'off',
'warn', or
'error')
props : object - the props as passed to the element
displayName : string? - the
displayName of the owner, if any
DOMNode : object? - the violating DOMNode as rendered to the browser
DOM, this is only available on when
react-a11y is running in the
browser.
url : string? - The url to a webpage explaining why this rule
is important
The default reporter displays all the information it can, but listens
to the deprecated options
includeSrcNode,
warningPrefix and
throwErro and
throwError.
filterFn : (string, string, string) => boolean
You can filter failures by passing a function to the
filterFn option. The
filter function will receive three arguments: the name of the Component
instance or ReactElement, the id of the violating element, and the failure
message.
Note: If it is a ReactElement, the name will be the node type (eg.
div)
// only show errors on CommentList
const commentListFailures = function (name, id, msg) {
return name === "CommentList";
};
a11y(React, ReactDOM, { filterFn: commentListFailures });
Use the
restoreAll() method to clean up mutations made to
React.
Useful if you are using
react-a11y in your test suite:
beforeEach(() => a11y(React));
afterEach(() => a11y.restoreAll());
The rules in this version of
react-a11y are pluggable!
You can write your own plugin to add more rules. Have a look at
writing plugins in the
docs to get started!
Interested in contributing? Great! Look here for more info: CONTRIBUTING.md.