A zero-dependency, lightweight and fully customizable dropdown (not select) for React. You can find examples here
npm install --save react-16-dropdown
import Dropdown from 'react-16-dropdown';
const options = [{
label: 'Prestige 🎩',
value: 'prestige',
}, {
label: 'Inception 😴',
value: 'inception',
}];
<Dropdown
align='left'
className='custom-classname'
closeOnEscape={true}
options={options}
triggerLabel='Movies 🍿'
onClick={val => console.log(val)}
/>
You can pass the following props to the
Dropdown component -
|Name
|Default
|Allowed values
|Description
|align
|left
|left, right
|Decides the alignment of the menu w.r.t trigger
|autoFocus
false
Boolean
|Should the trigger be focused by default
|className
|''
String
|Adds the given class to the wrapper element
|closeOnClickOutside
true
Boolean
|Should the dropdown menu close on clicking outside the menu
|closeOnEscape
true
Boolean
|Should the dropdown menu close on pressing Escape
|closeOnOptionClick
true
Boolean
|Should the dropdown close when option is clicked
|disabled
false
Boolean
|Disable the trigger
|id
undefined
String
|HTML attribute id for the wrapper component
|focused
undefined
String
|Default focused component in controlled mode
|menuComponent
Menu⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾
ReactElement
|Component to replace the default menu
|menuPortalTarget
body
String
|Selector for the portal to be attached as a child to
|menuRenderer
MenuRenderer⁽¹⁾
ReactElement
|Component to render the menu
|menuSectionRenderer
MenuRenderer⁽¹⁾
ReactElement
|Component to render menu sections
|onClick*
undefined
Function
|Handler for option click event
|onClose
undefined
Function
|Function to be called when menu closes
|onOpen
undefined
Function
|Function to be called when menu opens
|onMenuKeyDown
undefined
Function
|Function to be called when keydown event is triggered on the menu or bubbled up from option
|onTriggerClick
undefined
Function
|Function to be called when the trigger element is clicked
|onTriggerKeyDown
undefined
Function
|Function to be called when a key is pressed on the trigger
|open
undefined
Boolean
|Prop to control open/closed state of the menu
|optionComponent
Option⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾
ReactElement
|Component to replace the default option
|optionRenderer
OptionRenderer⁽¹⁾
ReactElement
|Component to render option
|options*
undefined
Array
|An array of objects
|portalClassName
|''
String
|Adds the given class to portal component
|sections
undefined
Array
|Sections array for menu with sections
|triggerComponent
Trigger⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾
ReactElement
|Component to replace the default trigger
|triggerLabel
|Open menu
String
|Text for the default trigger button
|triggerRenderer
TriggerRenderer⁽¹⁾
ReactElement
|Component to render the trigger
The
options prop is an array of objects. Each object can have the following keys -
|Key
|Value
|Description
|value*
String
|Unique identifier for each option
|label*
|<
String
ReactElement>
|className
String
|Custom class name for the option
|disabled
Boolean
|Is the option disabled?
In case you are using sections you need to pass the
sections prop, which is an array of objects. Each object can have the following keys -
|Key
|Value
|Description
|id*
String
|Unique identifier for each section
|options*
Array
|Array of options under this section
|title
|<
String
ReactElement>
|className
String
|Custom class name for section
⁽¹⁾ Default internal component
⁽²⁾ If you replace the component (instead of using renderers), you will have to pass down all the handlers, refs and other props down to your components.
* Required props
You can customize any part of the dropdown to suit your needs. In most cases, modifying existing classes/adding your own classes should do the trick. For advanced use cases, you can use custom render components. If you want to take over individual components of the dropdown, you can replace the
menu,
option or
trigger default components.
Using renderers -
<Dropdown
options={colorOptions}
triggerRenderer={() => <button className='btn btn-dark ml-2'>Option renderer</button>}
optionRenderer={props => <div className={`option option--${props.value}`}>{props.label}</div>}
onClick={e => console.log(e)}
/>
Using components -
function CustomButtonComponent(props) {
return (
<a
className='btn btn-outline-info'
ref={props.triggerRef}
onClick={props.onClick}
onKeyDown={props.onKeyDown}
>
Custom link component
</a>
);
}
<Dropdown
options={options}
triggerComponent={CustomButtonComponent}
onClick={e => console.log(e)}
/>
You can also use the dropdown as a controlled component if you pass the
open prop.
<Dropdown
open={true}
options={options}
onTriggerClick={() => { /* do something */ }}
onClick={e => console.log(e)}
/>
Dropdown sections with titles are also supported. Although, you can only have one level of sections. Instead of the
options array, you need to pass the
sections, which is an array of sections containing options. You need to pass a unique
id for each section.
const sections = [{
title: 'Movies',
id: 'movies',
options: movieOptions,
}, {
title: 'Fruits',
id: 'fruits',
options: fruitOptions,
}];
<Dropdown
closeOnEscape
sections={sections}
triggerLabel='Sections'
onClick={e => console.log(e)}
/>