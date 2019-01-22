A zero-dependency, lightweight and fully customizable dropdown (not select) for React. You can find examples here

Installation

npm install --save react-16-dropdown

Basic usage

import Dropdown from 'react-16-dropdown' ; const options = [{ label : 'Prestige 🎩' , value : 'prestige' , }, { label : 'Inception 😴' , value : 'inception' , }]; < Dropdown align = 'left' className = 'custom-classname' closeOnEscape = {true} options = {options} triggerLabel = 'Movies 🍿' onClick = {val => console.log(val)} />

Supported props

You can pass the following props to the Dropdown component -

Name Default Allowed values Description align left left, right Decides the alignment of the menu w.r.t trigger autoFocus false Boolean Should the trigger be focused by default className '' String Adds the given class to the wrapper element closeOnClickOutside true Boolean Should the dropdown menu close on clicking outside the menu closeOnEscape true Boolean Should the dropdown menu close on pressing Escape closeOnOptionClick true Boolean Should the dropdown close when option is clicked disabled false Boolean Disable the trigger id undefined String HTML attribute id for the wrapper component focused undefined String Default focused component in controlled mode menuComponent Menu ⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾ ReactElement Component to replace the default menu menuPortalTarget body String Selector for the portal to be attached as a child to menuRenderer MenuRenderer ⁽¹⁾ ReactElement Component to render the menu menuSectionRenderer MenuRenderer ⁽¹⁾ ReactElement Component to render menu sections onClick* undefined Function Handler for option click event onClose undefined Function Function to be called when menu closes onOpen undefined Function Function to be called when menu opens onMenuKeyDown undefined Function Function to be called when keydown event is triggered on the menu or bubbled up from option onTriggerClick undefined Function Function to be called when the trigger element is clicked onTriggerKeyDown undefined Function Function to be called when a key is pressed on the trigger open undefined Boolean Prop to control open/closed state of the menu optionComponent Option ⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾ ReactElement Component to replace the default option optionRenderer OptionRenderer ⁽¹⁾ ReactElement Component to render option options* undefined Array An array of objects portalClassName '' String Adds the given class to portal component sections undefined Array Sections array for menu with sections triggerComponent Trigger ⁽¹⁾ ⁽²⁾ ReactElement Component to replace the default trigger triggerLabel Open menu String Text for the default trigger button triggerRenderer TriggerRenderer ⁽¹⁾ ReactElement Component to render the trigger

The options prop is an array of objects. Each object can have the following keys -

Key Value Description value* String Unique identifier for each option label* < String ReactElement > className String Custom class name for the option disabled Boolean Is the option disabled?

In case you are using sections you need to pass the sections prop, which is an array of objects. Each object can have the following keys -

Key Value Description id* String Unique identifier for each section options* Array Array of options under this section title < String ReactElement > className String Custom class name for section

⁽¹⁾ Default internal component

⁽²⁾ If you replace the component (instead of using renderers), you will have to pass down all the handlers, refs and other props down to your components.

* Required props

Customization

You can customize any part of the dropdown to suit your needs. In most cases, modifying existing classes/adding your own classes should do the trick. For advanced use cases, you can use custom render components. If you want to take over individual components of the dropdown, you can replace the menu , option or trigger default components.

Using renderers -

<Dropdown options={colorOptions} triggerRenderer={() => < button className = 'btn btn-dark ml-2' > Option renderer </ button > } optionRenderer={props => < div className = { ` option option-- ${ props.value }`}> {props.label} </ div > } onClick={e => console .log(e)} />

Using components -

function CustomButtonComponent ( props ) { return ( < a className = 'btn btn-outline-info' ref = {props.triggerRef} onClick = {props.onClick} onKeyDown = {props.onKeyDown} > Custom link component </ a > ); } <Dropdown options={options} triggerComponent={CustomButtonComponent} onClick={e => console .log(e)} />

Controlled Component

You can also use the dropdown as a controlled component if you pass the open prop.

<Dropdown open={ true } options={options} onTriggerClick={() => { }} onClick={e => console .log(e)} />

Sections

Dropdown sections with titles are also supported. Although, you can only have one level of sections. Instead of the options array, you need to pass the sections , which is an array of sections containing options. You need to pass a unique id for each section.