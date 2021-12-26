openbase logo
reachable-url

by Kiko Beats
1.6.3 (see all)

Given an URL, it resolves as fast as possible, performing a GET without downloading the body.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

reachable-url

Last version Coverage Status NPM Status

Given an URL, it resolves as fast as possible, performing a GET without downloading the body.

Install

$ npm install reachable-url --save

Usage

const reachableUrl = require('reachable-url')

reachableUrl.isReachable(await reachableUrl('https://google.com')) // => true

API

reachableUrl(input, [options])

url

Required
Type: string

The target URL to be resolved.

options

Same as got#options

License

reachable-url © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.

kikobeats.com · GitHub Kiko Beats · Twitter @Kikobeats

