Given an URL, it resolves as fast as possible, performing a GET without downloading the body.

Install

$ npm install reachable-url --save

Usage

const reachableUrl = require ( 'reachable-url' ) reachableUrl.isReachable( await reachableUrl( 'https://google.com' ))

API

url

Required

Type: string

The target URL to be resolved.

options

Same as got#options

License

reachable-url © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.