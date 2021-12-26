Given an URL, it resolves as fast as possible, performing a GET without downloading the body.
$ npm install reachable-url --save
const reachableUrl = require('reachable-url')
reachableUrl.isReachable(await reachableUrl('https://google.com')) // => true
Required
Type:
string
The target URL to be resolved.
Same as got#options
reachable-url © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.
kikobeats.com · GitHub Kiko Beats · Twitter @Kikobeats