This project provides bindings for RE2: fast, safe alternative to backtracking regular expression engines written by Russ Cox. To learn more about RE2, start with an overview Regular Expression Matching in the Wild. More resources can be found at his Implementing Regular Expressions page.
RE2's regular expression language is almost a superset of what is provided by
RegExp
(see Syntax),
but it lacks two features: backreferences and lookahead assertions. See below for more details.
RE2 always works in the Unicode mode, which means that all matches that use character codes are interpret as Unicode code points, not as binary values of UTF-16.
See
RE2.unicodeWarningLevel below for more details.
RE2 object emulates standard
RegExp making it a practical drop-in replacement in most cases.
RE2 is extended to provide
String-based regular expression methods as well. To help to convert
RegExp objects to
RE2 its constructor can take
RegExp directly honoring all properties.
It can work with node.js buffers directly reducing overhead on recoding and copying characters, and making processing/parsing long files fast.
All documentation can be found in this README and in the wiki.
The built-in Node.js regular expression engine can run in exponential time with a special combination:
This can lead to what is known as a Regular Expression Denial of Service (ReDoS). To tell if your regular expressions are vulnerable, you might try the one of these projects:
However, neither project is perfect.
node-re2 can protect your Node.js application from ReDoS.
node-re2 makes vulnerable regular expression patterns safe by evaluating them in
RE2 instead of the built-in Node.js regex engine.
RE2 object can be created just like
RegExp:
Supported properties:
re2.lastIndex
re2.global
re2.ignoreCase
re2.multiline
re2.unicode
RE2 engine always works in the Unicode mode. See details below.
re2.sticky
re2.source
re2.flags
Supported methods:
Starting with 1.6.0 following well-known symbol-based methods are supported (see Symbols):
re2[Symbol.match](str)
re2[Symbol.search](str)
re2[Symbol.replace](str, newSubStr|function)
re2[Symbol.split](str[, limit])
It allows to use
RE2 instances on strings directly, just like
RegExp instances:
var re = new RE2("1");
"213".match(re); // [ '1', index: 1, input: '213' ]
"213".search(re); // 1
"213".replace(re, "+"); // 2+3
"213".split(re); // [ '2', '3' ]
Starting with 1.8.0 named groups are supported.
RE2 object can be created from a regular expression:
var re1 = new RE2(/ab*/ig); // from a RegExp object
var re2 = new RE2(re1); // from another RE2 object
String methods
Standard
String defines four more methods that can use regular expressions.
RE2 provides them as methods
exchanging positions of a string, and a regular expression:
re2.match(str)
re2.replace(str, newSubStr|function)
re2.search(str)
re2.split(str[, limit])
Starting with 1.6.0, these methods added as well-known symbol-based methods to be used transparently with ES6 string/regex machinery.
Buffer support
In order to support
Buffer directly, most methods can accept buffers instead of strings. It speeds up all operations.
Following signatures are supported:
re2.exec(buf)
re2.test(buf)
re2.match(buf)
re2.search(buf)
re2.split(buf[, limit])
re2.replace(buf, replacer)
Differences with their string-based versions:
Buffer objects, even in composite objects. A buffer can be converted to a string with
buf.toString().
When
re2.replace() is used with a replacer function, the replacer can return a buffer, or a string. But all arguments
(except for an input object) will be strings, and an offset will be in characters. If you prefer to deal
with buffers and byte offsets in a replacer function, set a property
useBuffers to
true on the function:
function strReplacer(match, offset, input) {
// typeof match == "string"
return "<= " + offset + " characters|";
}
RE2("б").replace("абв", strReplacer);
// "а<= 1 characters|в"
function bufReplacer(match, offset, input) {
// typeof match == "string"
return "<= " + offset + " bytes|";
}
bufReplacer.useBuffers = true;
RE2("б").replace("абв", bufReplacer);
// "а<= 2 bytes|в"
This feature works for string and buffer inputs. If a buffer was used as an input, its output will be returned as a buffer too, otherwise a string will be returned.
Two functions to calculate string sizes between
UTF-8 and
UTF-16 are exposed on
RE2:
RE2.getUtf8Length(str) — calculates a buffer size in bytes to encode a UTF-16 string as
a UTF-8 buffer.
RE2.getUtf16Length(buf) — calculates a string size in characters to encode a UTF-8 buffer as
a UTF-16 string.
JavaScript supports UCS-2 strings with 16-bit characters, while node.js 0.11 supports full UTF-16 as a default string.
internalSource
Starting 1.8.0 property
source emulates the same property of
RegExp, meaning that it can be used to create an identical
RE2 or
RegExp instance. Sometimes, for troubleshooting purposes, a user wants to inspect a
RE2 translated source. It is available as a read-only property called
internalSource.
RE2 engine always works in the Unicode mode. In most cases either there is no difference or the Unicode mode is actually preferred. But sometimes a user wants a tight control over their regular expressions. For those cases, there is a static string property
RE2.unicodeWarningLevel.
Regular expressions in the Unicode mode work as usual. But if a regular expression lacks the Unicode flag, it is always added silently.
const x = /./;
x.flags; // ''
const y = new RE2(x);
y.flags; // 'u'
In the latter case
RE2 can do following actions depending on
RE2.unicodeWarningLevel:
'nothing' (the default): no warnings or notifications of any kind, a regular expression will be created with
'u' flag.
'warnOnce': warns exactly once the very first time, a regular expression will be created with
'u' flag.
RE2 will warn once again.
'warn': warns every time, a regular expression will be created with
'u' flag.
'throw': throws a
SyntaxError every time.
Warnings and exceptions help to audit an application for stray non-Unicode regular expressions.
Installation:
npm install --save re2
While the project is known to work with other package managers, it is not guaranteed nor tested. For example, yarn is known to fail in some scenarios (see this Wiki article).
When installing re2 the install script attempts to download a prebuilt artifact for your system from the Github releases. The download location can be overridden by setting the
RE2_DOWNLOAD_MIRROR environment variable as seen in the install script.
If all attempts to download the prebuilt artifact for your system fails the script attempts to built re2 locally on your machine using node-gyp.
It is used just like a
RegExp object.
var RE2 = require("re2");
// with default flags
var re = new RE2("a(b*)");
var result = re.exec("abbc");
console.log(result[0]); // "abb"
console.log(result[1]); // "bb"
result = re.exec("aBbC");
console.log(result[0]); // "a"
console.log(result[1]); // ""
// with explicit flags
re = new RE2("a(b*)", "i");
result = re.exec("aBbC");
console.log(result[0]); // "aBb"
console.log(result[1]); // "Bb"
// from regular expression object
var regexp = new RegExp("a(b*)", "i");
re = new RE2(regexp);
result = re.exec("aBbC");
console.log(result[0]); // "aBb"
console.log(result[1]); // "Bb"
// from regular expression literal
re = new RE2(/a(b*)/i);
result = re.exec("aBbC");
console.log(result[0]); // "aBb"
console.log(result[1]); // "Bb"
// from another RE2 object
var rex = new RE2(re);
result = rex.exec("aBbC");
console.log(result[0]); // "aBb"
console.log(result[1]); // "Bb"
// shortcut
result = new RE2("ab*").exec("abba");
// factory
result = RE2("ab*").exec("abba");
RE2 consciously avoids any regular expression features that require worst-case exponential time to evaluate.
These features are essentially those that describe a Context-Free Language (CFL) rather than a Regular Expression,
and are extensions to the traditional regular expression language because some people don't know when enough is enough.
The most noteworthy missing features are backreferences and lookahead assertions.
If your application uses these features, you should continue to use
RegExp.
But since these features are fundamentally vulnerable to
ReDoS,
you should strongly consider replacing them.
RE2 will throw a
SyntaxError if you try to declare a regular expression using these features.
If you are evaluating an externally-provided regular expression, wrap your
RE2 declarations in a try-catch block. It allows to use
RegExp, when
RE2 misses a feature:
var re = /(a)+(b)*/;
try {
re = new RE2(re);
// use RE2 as a drop-in replacement
} catch (e) {
// suppress an error, and use
// the original RegExp
}
var result = re.exec(sample);
In addition to these missing features,
RE2 also behaves somewhat differently from the built-in regular expression engine in corner cases.
RE2 doesn't support backreferences, which are numbered references to previously
matched groups, like so:
\1,
\2, and so on. Example of backrefrences:
/(cat|dog)\1/.test("catcat"); // true
/(cat|dog)\1/.test("dogdog"); // true
/(cat|dog)\1/.test("catdog"); // false
/(cat|dog)\1/.test("dogcat"); // false
RE2 doesn't support lookahead assertions, which are ways to allow a matching dependent on subsequent contents.
/abc(?=def)/; // match abc only if it is followed by def
/abc(?!def)/; // match abc only if it is not followed by def
RE2 and the built-in regex engines disagree a bit. Before you switch to
RE2, verify that your regular expressions continue to work as expected. They should do so in the vast majority of cases.
Here is an example of a case where they may not:
var RE2 = require("../re2");
var pattern = '(?:(a)|(b)|(c))+';
var built_in = new RegExp(pattern);
var re2 = new RE2(pattern);
var input = 'abc';
var bi_res = built_in.exec(input);
var re2_res = re2.exec(input);
console.log('bi_res: ' + bi_res); // prints: bi_res: abc,,,c
console.log('re2_res : ' + re2_res); // prints: re2_res : abc,a,b,c
RE2 always works in the Unicode mode. See
RE2.unicodeWarningLevel above for more details on how to control warnings about this feature.
lastIndex for U+10000 - U+10FFFF UTF characters. Thx, omg.
node2nix-related problem (thx malte-v).
RE2_DOWNLOAD_MIRROR environment variable for precompiled artifact download during installation.
linux-musl target for precompiled images (thx Uzlopak).
toString() uses
source now, updated deps.
The rest can be consulted in the project's wiki Release history.
BSD