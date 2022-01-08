📏 A resizable component for React.

$ npm install --save re-resizable

Usage

Example with defaultSize

<Resizable defaultSize={{ width : 320 , height : 200 , }} > Sample with default size < /Resizable>

Example with size

If you use size props, please manage state by yourself.

<Resizable size={{ width : this .state.width, height : this .state.height }} onResizeStop={(e, direction, ref, d) => { this .setState({ width : this .state.width + d.width, height : this .state.height + d.height, }); }} > Sample with size < /Resizable>

Props

Specifies the width and height that the dragged item should start at. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% . If both defaultSize and size omitted, set 'auto' .

defaultSize will be ignored when size set.

The size property is used to set the size of the component. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% .

Use size if you need to control size state by yourself.

The className property is used to set the custom className of a resizable component.

style?: { [key: string]: string };

The style property is used to set the custom style of a resizable component.

minWidth?: number | string;

The minWidth property is used to set the minimum width of a resizable component. Defaults to 10px.

It accepts viewport as well as parent relative units. For example, you can set 300 , 50% , 50vw or 50vh .

Same type of values can be applied to minHeight , maxWidth and maxHeight .

minHeight?: number | string;

The minHeight property is used to set the minimum height of a resizable component. Defaults to 10px.

maxWidth?: number | string;

The maxWidth property is used to set the maximum width of a resizable component.

maxHeight?: number | string ;

The maxHeight property is used to set the maximum height of a resizable component.

The grid property is used to specify the increments that resizing should snap to. Defaults to [1, 1] .

The snap property is used to specify absolute pixel values that resizing should snap to. x and y are both optional, allowing you to only include the axis you want to define. Defaults to null .

snapGap?: number

The snapGap property is used to specify the minimum gap required in order to move to the next snapping target. Defaults to 0 which means that snap targets are always used.

resizeRatio?: number | string;

The resizeRatio property is used to set the number of pixels the resizable component scales by compared to the number of pixels the mouse/touch moves. Defaults to 1 (for a 1:1 ratio). The number set is the left side of the ratio, 2 will give a 2:1 ratio.

lockAspectRatio?: boolean | number;

The lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio. Set to true to lock the aspect ratio based on the initial size. Set to a numeric value to lock a specific aspect ratio (such as 16/9 ). If set to numeric, make sure to set initial height/width to values with correct aspect ratio. If omitted, set false .

The lockAspectRatioExtraWidth property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra width. For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px side bar. If omitted, set 0 .

The lockAspectRatioExtraHeight property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra height. For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px header bar. If omitted, set 0 .

Specifies resize boundaries.

By default max dimensions based on left and top element position. Width grow to right side, height grow to bottom side. Set true for detect max dimensions by direction. For example: enable boundsByDirection when resizable component stick on right side of screen and you want resize by left handler;

false by default.

The handleStyles property is used to override the style of one or more resize handles. Only the axis you specify will have its handle style replaced. If you specify a value for right it will completely replace the styles for the right resize handle, but other handle will still use the default styles.

The handleClasses property is used to set the className of one or more resize handles.

The handleComponent property is used to pass a React Component to be rendered as one or more resize handle. For example, this could be used to use an arrow icon as a handle..

handleWrapperStyle?: { [key: string]: string };

The handleWrapperStyle property is used to override the style of resize handles wrapper.

The handleWrapperClass property is used to override the className of resize handles wrapper.

The enable property is used to set the resizable permission of a resizable component.

The permission of top , right , bottom , left , topRight , bottomRight , bottomLeft , topLeft direction resizing. If omitted, all resizer are enabled. If you want to permit only right direction resizing, set { top:false, right:true, bottom:false, left:false, topRight:false, bottomRight:false, bottomLeft:false, topLeft:false } .

ResizeStartCallBack type is below.

type ResizeStartCallback = ( e: SyntheticMouseEvent<HTMLDivElement> | SyntheticTouchEvent<HTMLDivElement>, dir : ResizableDirection, refToElement : HTMLDivElement, ) => void ;

Calls when resizable component resize start.

scale?: number ;

The scale property is used in the scenario where the resizable element is a descendent of an element using css scaling (e.g. - transform: scale(0.5) ).

as?: string | React.ComponentType ;

By default the Resizable component will render a div as a wrapper. The as property is used to change the element used.

Basic

ResizeCallback type is below.

type ResizeCallback = ( event: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, direction : ResizableDirection, refToElement : HTMLDivElement, delta : NumberSize, ) => void ;

Calls when resizable component resizing.

ResizeCallback type is below.

type ResizeCallback = ( event: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, direction : ResizableDirection, refToElement : HTMLDivElement, delta : NumberSize, ) => void ;

Calls when resizable component resize stop.

Instance API

Update component size.

grid , snap , max/minWidth , max/minHeight props is ignored, when this method called.

for example

class YourComponent extends Component { update() { this .resizable.updateSize({ width : 200 , height : 300 }); } render() { return ( < Resizable ref = {c => { this.resizable = c; }}> example </ Resizable > ); } }

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

If you have a bug to report, please reproduce the bug in CodeSandbox to help us easily isolate it.

Test

npm test

