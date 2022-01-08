📏 A resizable component for React.
CodeSandbox
CodeSandbox(TypeScript)
CodeSandbox(With hooks)
$ npm install --save re-resizable
defaultSize
<Resizable
defaultSize={{
width:320,
height:200,
}}
>
Sample with default size
</Resizable>
size
If you use
size props, please manage state by yourself.
<Resizable
size={{ width: this.state.width, height: this.state.height }}
onResizeStop={(e, direction, ref, d) => {
this.setState({
width: this.state.width + d.width,
height: this.state.height + d.height,
});
}}
>
Sample with size
</Resizable>
defaultSize?: { width: (number | string), height: (number | string) };
Specifies the
width and
height that the dragged item should start at.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
If both
defaultSize and
size omitted, set
'auto'.
defaultSize will be ignored when
size set.
size?: { width: (number | string), height: (number | string) };
The
size property is used to set the size of the component.
For example, you can set
300,
'300px',
50%.
Use
size if you need to control size state by yourself.
className?: string;
The
className property is used to set the custom
className of a resizable component.
style?: { [key: string]: string };
The
style property is used to set the custom
style of a resizable component.
minWidth?: number | string;
The
minWidth property is used to set the minimum width of a resizable component. Defaults to 10px.
It accepts viewport as well as parent relative units. For example, you can set
300,
50%,
50vw or
50vh.
Same type of values can be applied to
minHeight,
maxWidth and
maxHeight.
minHeight?: number | string;
The
minHeight property is used to set the minimum height of a resizable component. Defaults to 10px.
maxWidth?: number | string;
The
maxWidth property is used to set the maximum width of a resizable component.
maxHeight?: number | string;
The
maxHeight property is used to set the maximum height of a resizable component.
grid?: [number, number];
The
grid property is used to specify the increments that resizing should snap to. Defaults to
[1, 1].
snap?: { x?: Array<number>, y?: Array<number> };
The
snap property is used to specify absolute pixel values that resizing should snap to.
x and
y are both optional, allowing you to only include the axis you want to define. Defaults to
null.
snapGap?: number
The
snapGap property is used to specify the minimum gap required in order to move to the next snapping target. Defaults to
0 which means that snap targets are always used.
resizeRatio?: number | string;
The
resizeRatio property is used to set the number of pixels the resizable component scales by compared to the number of pixels the mouse/touch moves. Defaults to
1 (for a 1:1 ratio). The number set is the left side of the ratio,
2 will give a 2:1 ratio.
lockAspectRatio?: boolean | number;
The
lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio.
Set to
true to lock the aspect ratio based on the initial size.
Set to a numeric value to lock a specific aspect ratio (such as
16/9).
If set to numeric, make sure to set initial height/width to values with correct aspect ratio.
If omitted, set
false.
lockAspectRatioExtraWidth?: number;
The
lockAspectRatioExtraWidth property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra width.
For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px side bar.
If omitted, set
0.
lockAspectRatioExtraHeight?: number;
The
lockAspectRatioExtraHeight property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra height.
For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px header bar.
If omitted, set
0.
bounds?: ('window' | 'parent' | HTMLElement);
Specifies resize boundaries.
boundsByDirection?: boolean;
By default max dimensions based on left and top element position.
Width grow to right side, height grow to bottom side.
Set
true for detect max dimensions by direction.
For example: enable
boundsByDirection when resizable component stick on right side of screen and you want resize by left handler;
false by default.
handleStyles?: HandleStyles;
The
handleStyles property is used to override the style of one or more resize handles.
Only the axis you specify will have its handle style replaced.
If you specify a value for
right it will completely replace the styles for the
right resize handle,
but other handle will still use the default styles.
handleClasses?: HandleClassName;
The
handleClasses property is used to set the className of one or more resize handles.
handleComponent?: HandleComponent;
The
handleComponent property is used to pass a React Component to be rendered as one or more resize handle. For example, this could be used to use an arrow icon as a handle..
handleWrapperStyle?: { [key: string]: string };
The
handleWrapperStyle property is used to override the style of resize handles wrapper.
handleWrapperClass?: string;
The
handleWrapperClass property is used to override the className of resize handles wrapper.
enable?: ?Enable;
The
enable property is used to set the resizable permission of a resizable component.
The permission of
top,
right,
bottom,
left,
topRight,
bottomRight,
bottomLeft,
topLeft direction resizing.
If omitted, all resizer are enabled.
If you want to permit only right direction resizing, set
{ top:false, right:true, bottom:false, left:false, topRight:false, bottomRight:false, bottomLeft:false, topLeft:false }.
onResizeStart?: ResizeStartCallBack;
ResizeStartCallBack type is below.
type ResizeStartCallback = (
e: SyntheticMouseEvent<HTMLDivElement> | SyntheticTouchEvent<HTMLDivElement>,
dir: ResizableDirection,
refToElement: HTMLDivElement,
) => void;
Calls when resizable component resize start.
onResize?: ResizeCallback;
scale?: number;
The
scale property is used in the scenario where the resizable element is a descendent of an element using css scaling (e.g. -
transform: scale(0.5)).
as?: string | React.ComponentType;
By default the
Resizable component will render a
div as a wrapper. The
as property is used to change the element used.
ResizeCallback type is below.
type ResizeCallback = (
event: MouseEvent | TouchEvent,
direction: ResizableDirection,
refToElement: HTMLDivElement,
delta: NumberSize,
) => void;
Calls when resizable component resizing.
onResizeStop?: ResizeCallback;
ResizeCallback type is below.
type ResizeCallback = (
event: MouseEvent | TouchEvent,
direction: ResizableDirection,
refToElement: HTMLDivElement,
delta: NumberSize,
) => void;
Calls when resizable component resize stop.
updateSize(size: { width: number | string, height: number | string }): void
Update component size.
grid,
snap,
max/minWidth,
max/minHeight props is ignored, when this method called.
class YourComponent extends Component {
// ...
update() {
this.resizable.updateSize({ width: 200, height: 300 });
}
render() {
return (
<Resizable ref={c => { this.resizable = c; }}>
example
</Resizable>
);
}
// ...
}
If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.
If you have a bug to report, please reproduce the bug in CodeSandbox to help us easily isolate it.
npm test