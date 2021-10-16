re-reselect is a lightweight wrapper around Reselect meant to enhance selectors with deeper memoization and cache management.

Switching between different arguments using standard reselect selectors causes cache invalidation since default reselect cache has a limit of one.

re-reselect forwards different calls to different reselect selectors stored in cache, so that computed/memoized values are retained.

re-reselect selectors work as normal reselect selectors but they are able to determine when creating a new selector or querying a cached one on the fly, depending on the supplied arguments.

Useful to:

Retain selector's cache when sequentially called with one/few different arguments

Join similar selectors into one

Share selectors with props across multiple component instances (see reselect example and re-reselect solution)

Instantiate selectors on runtime

Enhance reselect with custom caching strategies

import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect' ; const getUsers = state => state.users; const getLibraryId = ( state, libraryName ) => state.libraries[libraryName].id; const getUsersByLibrary = createCachedSelector( getUsers, getLibraryId, (users, libraryId) => expensiveComputation(users, libraryId), )( ( _state_, libraryName ) => libraryName ); const reactUsers = getUsersByLibrary(state, 'react' ); const vueUsers = getUsersByLibrary(state, 'vue' ); const reactUsersAgain = getUsersByLibrary(state, 'react' );

Table of contents

Installation

npm install reselect -S npm install re-reselect -S

Why? + example

Let's say getData is a reselect selector.

getData(state, itemId, 'dataA' ); getData(state, itemId, 'dataB' ); getData(state, itemId, 'dataA' );

The 3rd argument invalidates reselect cache on each call, forcing getData to re-evaluate and return a new value.

re-reselect solution

re-reselect selectors keep a cache of reselect selectors stored by cacheKey .

cacheKey is the return value of the keySelector function. It's by default a string or number but it can be anything depending on the chosen cache strategy (see cache objects docs).

keySelector is a custom function which:

takes the same arguments as the selector itself (in the example: state , itemId , dataType )

, , ) returns a cacheKey

A unique persisting reselect selector instance stored in cache is used to compute data for a given cacheKey (1:1).

Back to the example, we might setup re-reselect to retrieve data by querying one of the cached selectors using the 3rd argument as cacheKey , allowing cache invalidation only when state or itemId change (but not dataType ):

const getData = createCachedSelector( state => state, (state, itemId) => itemId, (state, itemId, dataType) => dataType, (state, itemId, dataType) => expensiveComputation(state, itemId, dataType) )( ( state, itemId, dataType ) => dataType );

Replacing a selector with a cached selector is invisible to the consuming application since the API is the same.

When a cached selector is called, the following happens behind the scenes:

Evaluate the cacheKey for the current call by executing keySelector Retrieve from cache the reselect selector stored under the given cacheKey Return found selector or create a new one if no selector was found Call returned selector with provided arguments

Other viable solutions

1- Declare a different selector for each different call

Easy, but doesn't scale. See "join similar selectors" example.

2- Declare a makeGetPieceOfData selector factory as explained in Reselect docs

The solution suggested in Reselect docs is fine, but it has a few downsides:

Bloats your code by exposing both get selectors and makeGet selector factories

selectors and selector factories Needs to import/call the selector factory instead of directly using the selector

Two different instances, given the same arguments, will individually store and recompute the same result (read this)

3- Wrap your makeGetPieceOfData selector factory into a memoizer function and call the returning memoized selector

This is what re-reselect actually does. 😀

Examples

FAQ

How do I wrap my existing selector with re-reselect?

Given your reselect selectors: import {createSelector} from 'reselect' ; export const getMyData = createSelector( selectorA, selectorB, selectorC, (A, B, C) => doSomethingWith(A, B, C) ); ...add keySelector in the second function call: import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect' ; export const getMyData = createCachedSelector( selectorA, selectorB, selectorC, (A, B, C) => doSomethingWith(A, B, C) )( ( state, arg1, arg2 ) => arg2 ); Voilà, getMyData is ready for use! const myData = getMyData(state, 'foo' , 'bar' );

How do I use multiple inputs to set the cacheKey?

A few good examples and a bonus: createCachedSelector( )( ( state, arg1, arg2, arg3 ) => arg3 ) createCachedSelector( )( ( state, arg1, arg2, arg3 ) => ` ${arg1} : ${arg3} ` ) createCachedSelector( )( ( state, props ) => ` ${props.a} : ${props.b} ` )

How do I limit the cache size?

Use a cacheObject which provides that feature by supplying a cacheObject option. You can also write your own cache strategy!

How to share a selector across multiple components while passing in props and retaining memoization?

This example shows how re-reselect would solve the scenario described in reselect docs.

How do I test a re-reselect selector?

Like a normal reselect selector! re-reselect selectors expose the same reselect testing methods: dependencies

resultFunc

recomputations

resetRecomputations Read more about testing selectors on reselect docs. Testing reselect selectors stored in the cache Each re-reselect selector exposes a getMatchingSelector method which returns the underlying matching selector instance for the given arguments, instead of the result. getMatchingSelector expects the same arguments as a normal selector call BUT returns the instance of the cached selector itself. Once you get a selector instance you can call its public methods. import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect' ; export const getMyData = createCachedSelector(selectorA, selectorB, (A, B) => doSomethingWith(A, B) )( ( state, arg1 ) => arg1 ); const myFooData = getMyData(state, 'foo' ); const myBarData = getMyData(state, 'bar' ); const myFooDataSelector = getMyData.getMatchingSelector(state, 'foo' ); const myBarDataSelector = getMyData.getMatchingSelector(state, 'bar' ); myFooDataSelector.recomputations(); myFooDataSelector.resetRecomputations();

API

createCachedSelector

import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect' ; createCachedSelector( )( keySelector | { options } )

Takes the same arguments as reselect's createSelector and returns a new function which accepts a keySelector or an options object.

Returns a selector instance.

createStructuredCachedSelector

import {createStructuredCachedSelector} from 're-reselect' ; createStructuredCachedSelector( )( keySelector | { options } )

Takes the same arguments as reselect's createStructuredSelector and returns a new function which accepts a keySelector or an options object.

Returns a selector instance.

keySelector

A custom function receiving the same arguments as your selectors (and inputSelectors ) and returning a cacheKey .

cacheKey is by default a string or number but can be anything depending on the chosen cache strategy (see cacheObject option).

The keySelector idea comes from Lodash's .memoize resolver.

options

keySelector

Type: function

Default: undefined

The keySelector used by the cached selector.

cacheObject

Type: object

Default: FlatObjectCache

An optional custom cache strategy object to handle the caching behaviour. Read more about re-reselect's custom cache here.

keySelectorCreator

Type: function

Default: undefined

An optional function with the following signature returning the keySelector used by the cached selector.

type keySelectorCreator = (selectorInputs: { inputSelectors: InputSelector[]; resultFunc: ResultFunc; keySelector: KeySelector; }) => KeySelector;

This allows the ability to dynamically generate keySelectors on runtime based on provided inputSelectors / resultFunc supporting key selectors composition. It overrides any provided keySelector .

See programmatic keySelector composition example.

selectorCreator

Type: function

Default: reselect 's createSelector

An optional function describing a custom version of createSelector.

re-reselect selector instance

createCachedSelector and createStructuredCachedSelector return a selector instance which extends the API of a standard reselect selector.

The followings are advanced methods and you won't need them for basic usage!

selector .getMatchingSelector(selectorArguments)

Retrieve the selector responding to the given arguments.

selector .removeMatchingSelector(selectorArguments)

Remove from the cache the selector responding to the given arguments.

selector .cache

Get the cacheObject instance being used by the selector (for advanced caching operations like this).

selector .clearCache()

Clear whole selector cache.

selector .dependencies

Get an array containing the provided inputSelectors . Refer to relevant discussion on Reselect repo.

selector .resultFunc

Get resultFunc for easily testing composed selectors.

selector .recomputations()

Return the number of times the selector's result function has been recomputed.

selector .resetRecomputations()

Reset recomputations count.

selector .keySelector

Get keySelector for utility compositions or testing.

About re-reselect

Improve TS tests readability

More examples

Contributors

Thanks to you all (emoji key):