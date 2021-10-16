re-reselect is a lightweight wrapper around Reselect meant to enhance selectors with deeper memoization and cache management.
Switching between different arguments using standard
reselect selectors causes cache invalidation since default
reselect cache has a limit of one.
re-reselect forwards different calls to different
reselect selectors stored in cache, so that computed/memoized values are retained.
re-reselect selectors work as normal
reselect selectors but they are able to determine when creating a new selector or querying a cached one on the fly, depending on the supplied arguments.
Useful to:
reselect with custom caching strategies
import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect';
// Normal reselect routine: declare "inputSelectors" and "resultFunc"
const getUsers = state => state.users;
const getLibraryId = (state, libraryName) => state.libraries[libraryName].id;
const getUsersByLibrary = createCachedSelector(
// inputSelectors
getUsers,
getLibraryId,
// resultFunc
(users, libraryId) => expensiveComputation(users, libraryId),
)(
// re-reselect keySelector (receives selectors' arguments)
// Use "libraryName" as cacheKey
(_state_, libraryName) => libraryName
);
// Cached selectors behave like normal selectors:
// 2 reselect selectors are created, called and cached
const reactUsers = getUsersByLibrary(state, 'react');
const vueUsers = getUsersByLibrary(state, 'vue');
// This 3rd call hits the cache
const reactUsersAgain = getUsersByLibrary(state, 'react');
// reactUsers === reactUsersAgain
// "expensiveComputation" called twice in total
npm install reselect -S
npm install re-reselect -S
Let's say
getData is a
reselect selector.
getData(state, itemId, 'dataA');
getData(state, itemId, 'dataB');
getData(state, itemId, 'dataA');
The 3rd argument invalidates
reselect cache on each call, forcing
getData to re-evaluate and return a new value.
re-reselect selectors keep a cache of
reselect selectors stored by
cacheKey.
cacheKey is the return value of the
keySelector function. It's by default a
string or
number but it can be anything depending on the chosen cache strategy (see cache objects docs).
keySelector is a custom function which:
state,
itemId,
dataType)
cacheKey
A unique persisting
reselect selector instance stored in cache is used to compute data for a given
cacheKey (1:1).
Back to the example, we might setup
re-reselect to retrieve data by querying one of the cached selectors using the 3rd argument as
cacheKey, allowing cache invalidation only when
state or
itemId change (but not
dataType):
const getData = createCachedSelector(
state => state,
(state, itemId) => itemId,
(state, itemId, dataType) => dataType,
(state, itemId, dataType) => expensiveComputation(state, itemId, dataType)
)(
(state, itemId, dataType) => dataType // Use dataType as cacheKey
);
Replacing a selector with a cached selector is invisible to the consuming application since the API is the same.
When a cached selector is called, the following happens behind the scenes:
cacheKey for the current call by executing
keySelector
reselect selector stored under the given
cacheKey
Easy, but doesn't scale. See "join similar selectors" example.
makeGetPieceOfData selector factory as explained in Reselect docs
The solution suggested in Reselect docs is fine, but it has a few downsides:
get selectors and
makeGet selector factories
makeGetPieceOfData selector factory into a memoizer function and call the returning memoized selector
This is what
re-reselect actually does. 😀
Given your
reselect selectors:
import {createSelector} from 'reselect';
export const getMyData = createSelector(
selectorA,
selectorB,
selectorC,
(A, B, C) => doSomethingWith(A, B, C)
);
...add
keySelector in the second function call:
import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect';
export const getMyData = createCachedSelector(
selectorA,
selectorB,
selectorC,
(A, B, C) => doSomethingWith(A, B, C)
)(
(state, arg1, arg2) => arg2 // Use arg2 as cacheKey
);
Voilà,
getMyData is ready for use!
const myData = getMyData(state, 'foo', 'bar');
A few good examples and a bonus:
// Basic usage: use a single argument as cacheKey
createCachedSelector(
// ...
)(
(state, arg1, arg2, arg3) => arg3
)
// Use multiple arguments and chain them into a string
createCachedSelector(
// ...
)(
(state, arg1, arg2, arg3) => `${arg1}:${arg3}`
)
// Extract properties from an object
createCachedSelector(
// ...
)(
(state, props) => `${props.a}:${props.b}`
)
Use a
cacheObject which provides that feature by supplying a
cacheObject option.
You can also write your own cache strategy!
This example shows how
re-reselect would solve the scenario described in reselect docs.
Like a normal reselect selector!
re-reselect selectors expose the same
reselect testing methods:
dependencies
resultFunc
recomputations
resetRecomputations
Read more about testing selectors on
reselect docs.
reselect selectors stored in the cache
Each re-reselect selector exposes a
getMatchingSelector method which returns the underlying matching selector instance for the given arguments, instead of the result.
getMatchingSelector expects the same arguments as a normal selector call BUT returns the instance of the cached selector itself.
Once you get a selector instance you can call its public methods.
import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect';
export const getMyData = createCachedSelector(selectorA, selectorB, (A, B) =>
doSomethingWith(A, B)
)(
(state, arg1) => arg1 // cacheKey
);
// Call your selector
const myFooData = getMyData(state, 'foo');
const myBarData = getMyData(state, 'bar');
// Call getMatchingSelector method to retrieve underlying reselect selectors
// which generated "myFooData" and "myBarData" results
const myFooDataSelector = getMyData.getMatchingSelector(state, 'foo');
const myBarDataSelector = getMyData.getMatchingSelector(state, 'bar');
// Call reselect's selectors methods
myFooDataSelector.recomputations();
myFooDataSelector.resetRecomputations();
import {createCachedSelector} from 're-reselect';
createCachedSelector(
// ...reselect's `createSelector` arguments
)(
keySelector | { options }
)
Takes the same arguments as reselect's
createSelector and returns a new function which accepts a
keySelector or an
options object.
Returns a selector instance.
import {createStructuredCachedSelector} from 're-reselect';
createStructuredCachedSelector(
// ...reselect's `createStructuredSelector` arguments
)(
keySelector | { options }
)
Takes the same arguments as reselect's
createStructuredSelector and returns a new function which accepts a
keySelector or an
options object.
Returns a selector instance.
A custom function receiving the same arguments as your selectors (and
inputSelectors) and returning a
cacheKey.
cacheKey is by default a
string or
number but can be anything depending on the chosen cache strategy (see
cacheObject option).
The
keySelector idea comes from Lodash's .memoize resolver.
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
The
keySelector used by the cached selector.
Type:
object
Default:
FlatObjectCache
An optional custom cache strategy object to handle the caching behaviour. Read more about re-reselect's custom cache here.
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
An optional function with the following signature returning the
keySelector used by the cached selector.
type keySelectorCreator = (selectorInputs: {
inputSelectors: InputSelector[];
resultFunc: ResultFunc;
keySelector: KeySelector;
}) => KeySelector;
This allows the ability to dynamically generate
keySelectors on runtime based on provided
inputSelectors/
resultFunc supporting key selectors composition. It overrides any provided
keySelector.
See programmatic keySelector composition example.
Type:
function
Default:
reselect's
createSelector
An optional function describing a custom version of createSelector.
createCachedSelector and
createStructuredCachedSelector return a selector instance which extends the API of a standard reselect selector.
The followings are advanced methods and you won't need them for basic usage!
.getMatchingSelector(selectorArguments)
Retrieve the selector responding to the given arguments.
.removeMatchingSelector(selectorArguments)
Remove from the cache the selector responding to the given arguments.
.cache
Get the cacheObject instance being used by the selector (for advanced caching operations like this).
.clearCache()
Clear whole
selector cache.
.dependencies
Get an array containing the provided
inputSelectors. Refer to relevant discussion on Reselect repo.
.resultFunc
Get
resultFunc for easily testing composed selectors.
.recomputations()
Return the number of times the selector's result function has been recomputed.
.resetRecomputations()
Reset
recomputations count.
.keySelector
Get
keySelector for utility compositions or testing.
Thanks to you all (emoji key):
|
Andrea Carraro
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️ 👀
|
Stepan Burguchev
💻 🤔 💬 👀 ⚠️
|
Sergei Grishchenko
💻 🤔 ⚠️ 🔧
|
Mateusz Burzyński
💻 🚇
|
Mitch Robb
💻 ⚠️
|
Stephane Rufer
💻 ⚠️
|
Tracy Mullen
💻 ⚠️
|
Sushain Cherivirala
💻
|
Steve Mao
📖
|
Gaurav Lahoti
🐛
|
Lon
🐛
|
bratushka
💻
|
Anders D. Johnson
📖
|
Július Retzer
📖
|
Maarten Schumacher
🤔
|
Alexander Jarvis
🤔
|
Gregg B
💡
|
Ian Obermiller
👀
|
Kanitkorn Sujautra
📖
|
Brian Kraus
📖
|
el-dav
🐛
|
Augustin Riedinger
🤔
|
RichardForrester
🤔
|
Alfonso Millan
📖
|
parkerault
🐛
|
johannes
🐛