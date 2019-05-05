Artur Girenko @drapanjanas
Re-Natal is a simple command-line utility that automates most of the process of setting up a React Native app running on ClojureScript with Reagent + re-frame, Om.Next or Rum.
This project is a fork of dmotz/natal by Dan Motzenbecker.
Figwheel support is based on the brilliant solution developed by Will Decker decker405/figwheel-react-native, which works on both platforms.
For more ClojureScript React Native resources visit cljsrn.org.
Contributions are very welcome.
Current version of re-natal might not work correctly with older versions of React Native
As Re-Natal is an orchestration of many individual tools, there are quite a few dependencies. If you've previously done React Native or Clojure development, you should hopefully have most installed already. Platform dependencies are listed under their respective tools.
>=1.4
>=7.1.0
>=0.1.7 (install with
npm install -g react-native-cli)
>=4.9.0
>=2.5.3
For iOS development:
Before getting started, make sure you have the required dependencies installed.
Then, install the CLI using npm:
$ npm install -g re-natal
To generate a new app, run
re-natal init with your app's name as an argument:
$ re-natal init FutureApp
This will generate a project which uses Reagent v0.6.
You may specify the -i option to choose a specific React wrapper: Om.Next, Reagent v0.6 or Rum:
$ re-natal init FutureApp -i [om-next | reagent6 | rum]
If your app's name is more than a single word, be sure to type it in CamelCase. A corresponding hyphenated Clojure namespace will be created.
The init process will take a few minutes — coffee break! If all goes well you should see basic instructions on how to run in iOS simulator.
Initially the
index.*.js files are generated with the production profile, ready for deployment.
However, during development it is better to use the development profile and integrate with Figwheel. Switch to the development profile with:
$ re-natal use-figwheel
This command needs to be run every time you switch to the development profile or specify a development environment (with
use-ios-device or
use-android-device).
NOTE: You might need to restart React Native Packager and reload your app.
Start a Figwheel REPL from the command line with:
$ lein figwheel [ios | android]
If all went well you should see the REPL prompt and changes in source files should be hot-loaded by Figwheel.
You can also start Figwheel from within an existing nREPL session. Start a REPL with
lein repl or, if using emacs and CIDER for editor integration,
cider-jack-in (
C-c M-j). Then in the REPL prompt type:
user=> (start-figwheel "ios")
Or, for Android build type:
user=> (start-figwheel "android")
Or, for both type:
user=> (start-figwheel "ios" "android")
In case you have a conflict with the default Figwheel port you can change it as follows:
re-natal set-figwheel-port <port>
re-natal use-figwheel
On Linux, the React Native Packager has to be started manually with
react-native start
See here for more details.
re-natal use-ios-device simulator
react-native run-ios
re-natal use-ios-device real
If this doesn't correctly detect your computer's IP you can pass your IP address explicitly:
re-natal use-ios-device <IP address>.
And then run
react-native run-ios
Run
use-ios-device to configure device type you want to use in development:
$ re-natal use-ios-device <real|simulator>
$ re-natal use-figwheel
$ lein figwheel ios
Set up a virtual device in AVD. Start the virtual device then run
$ re-natal use-android-device avd
$ re-natal use-figwheel
$ lein figwheel android
$ react-native run-android
Set up and start the Genymotion simulator then run
$ re-natal use-android-device genymotion
$ re-natal use-figwheel
$ lein figwheel android
$ react-native run-android
To run figwheel with real Android device please read Running on Device.
To make it work on a USB connected device I also had to run:
$ adb reverse tcp:8081 tcp:8081
$ adb reverse tcp:3449 tcp:3449
Then:
$ re-natal use-android-device real
$ re-natal use-figwheel
$ lein figwheel android
$ react-native run-android
Run
use-android-device to configure device type you want to use in development:
$ re-natal use-android-device <real|genymotion|avd>
$ re-natal use-figwheel
$ lein figwheel android
$ re-natal use-figwheel
$ lein figwheel ios android
Lets say you have installed an external library from npm like this:
$ npm i some-library --save
And you want to use a component called 'some-library/Component':
(def Component (js/require "some-library/Component"))
This works fine when you do
lein prod-build and run your app.
The React Native packager statically scans for all calls to
require and prepares the required
code to be available at runtime. But, dynamically loaded (by Figwheel) code bypasses this scan
and therefore requiring the custom component fails.
In re-natal this is solved by adding all dependencies in index.*.js file which is scanned by React Native packager.
To enable auto-require feature you have to run command:
$ re-natal enable-auto-require
From now on, command
use-figwheel will scan for all required modules and generate index.*.js with all required dependencies.
You will have to re-run
use-figwheel command every time you use new modules via
(js/require "...")
This feature is available since re-natal@0.7.0
You can register a single dependency manually by running
require command:
$ re-natal require some-library/Component
or for a platform-specific component use the optional platform parameter:
$ re-natal require some-library/ComponentIOS ios
Then, regenerate index.*.js files:
$ re-natal use-figwheel
Lastly, you will have to restart the packager and reload your app.
NOTE: If you mistyped something, or no longer use the component and would like to remove it,
manually open
.re-natal and fix it there (it's just a list of names in JSON format, so the process should be straight forward).
If you have used new modules in your code you can run:
$ re-natal require-all
This will scan your code for
(js/require ...) calls and add new required modules automatically.
After this, you still need to run
use-figwheel command to regenerate index.*.js files.
You have to reload your app, and should see the REPL coming up with the prompt.
At the REPL prompt, try loading your app's namespace:
(in-ns 'future-app.ios.core)
Changes you make via the REPL or by changing your
.cljs files should appear live
in the simulator.
Try this command as an example:
(dispatch [:set-greeting "Hello Native World!"])
In addition to the instructions above on Linux you might need to
start React Native packager manually with command
react-native start.
This was reported in #3
See this tutorial on how to set up and run re-natal on a clean install of Ubuntu.
To start new project with UWP app:
$ re-natal init FutureApp -u
To start new project with WPF app:
$ re-natal init FutureApp -w
Existing projects can also add windows platforms any time using commands:
$ re-natal add-platform windows
or
$ re-natal add-platform wpf
Note: for projects generated with re-natal version prior to 0.4.0 additional windows builds will not be added automatically to
project.clj.
Workaround is to generate fresh windows project and copy-paste additional builds manually.
Do this with command:
$ lein prod-build
Follow the React Native documentation to proceed with the release.
$ lein advanced-build
The ReactNative externs are provided by react-native-externs Other library externs needs to be added manually to advanced profile in project.clj
Since version 0.14 React Native supports a unified way of referencing static images
In Re-Natal skeleton images are stored in "images" directory. Place your images there and reference them from cljs code:
(def my-img (js/require "./images/my-img.png"))
When you have dropped a new image to "images" dir, you need to restart React Native packager and re-run command:
$ re-natal use-figwheel
This is needed to regenerate index.*.js files which includes
require calls to all local images.
After this you can use a new image in your cljs code.
If your images aren't able to be required after running
re-natal use-figwheel,
you may need to also run
react-native run-android.
To upgrade React Native to newer version please follow the official Upgrading guide of React Native. Re-Natal makes almost no changes to the files generated by react-native so the official guide should be valid.
Do this if you want to use newer version of re-natal.
Commit or backup your current project, so that you can restore it in case of any problem ;)
Upgrade re-natal npm package
$ npm upgrade -g re-natal
In root directory of your project run
$ re-natal upgrade
This will overwrite only some files which usually contain fixes in newer versions of re-natal, and are unlikely to be changed by the user. No checks are done, these files are just overwritten:
Then to continue development using figwheel
$ re-natal use-figwheel
Having
rlwrap installed is optional but highly recommended since it makes
the REPL a much nicer experience with arrow keys.
Running multiple React Native apps at once can cause problems with the React Packager so try to avoid doing so.
You can launch your app on the simulator without opening Xcode by running
react-native run-ios in your app's root directory (since RN 0.19.0).
To change advanced settings run
re-natal xcode to quickly open the Xcode project. (A workspace
will be opened in preference to a project if present.)
If you have customized project layout and
re-natal upgrade does not fit you well,
then these commands might be useful for you: *
re-natal copy-figwheel-bridge - just copies figwheel-bridge.js from current re-natal
If you would like to run any of this on your local environment first clone the code to an appropriate place on your machine and install dependencies
$ git clone https://github.com/drapanjanas/re-natal.git
$ cd re-natal
$ npm install
To test any changes made to re-natal, cd to an already existing project or a brand new dummy project:
$ cd ../already-existing
and run the re-natal command line like so
$ node ../re-natal/index.js
Usage: re-natal [options] [command]
Commands:
init [options] <name> create a new ClojureScript React Native project
upgrade upgrades project files to current installed version of re-natal (the upgrade of re-natal itself is done via npm)
add-platform <platform> adds additional app platform: 'windows' - UWP app, 'wpf' - WPF app
xcode open Xcode project (or workspace if present)
deps install all dependencies for the project
use-figwheel generate index.*.js for development with figwheel
use-android-device <type> sets up the host for android device type: 'real' - localhost, 'avd' - 10.0.2.2, 'genymotion' - 10.0.3.2, IP
use-ios-device <type> sets up the host for ios device type: 'simulator' - localhost, 'real' - auto detect IP on eth0, IP
use-component <name> [<platform>] configures a custom component to work with figwheel. name is the value you pass to (js/require) function.
enable-source-maps patches RN packager to server *.map files from filesystem, so that chrome can download them.
copy-figwheel-bridge copy figwheel-bridge.js into project
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
You can then run any of the commands manually.