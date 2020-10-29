Re emit events from another emitter

Works in node and the browser with browserify.

install

npm install re-emitter

usage

var reemit = require ( 're-emitter' ) var emitter = new EventEmitter() var other = new EventEmitter() reemit(emitter, other, [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) other.on( 'foo' , function ( ) { }) emitter.emit( 'foo' ) other.on( 'baz' , function ( ) { }) emitter.emit( 'baz' )

canceling re-emitting

reemit returns a function , which when called, cancels all re-emitting by removing the event listeners which it added.

contributors

Raynos

Feross

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Raynos.