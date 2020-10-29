openbase logo
re-emitter

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.1.4 (see all)

Re emit events from another emitter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

re-emitter travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Re emit events from another emitter

reemit

Sauce Test Status

Works in node and the browser with browserify.

js-standard-style

install

npm install re-emitter

usage

var reemit = require('re-emitter')

var emitter = new EventEmitter()
var other = new EventEmitter()

reemit(emitter, other, ['foo', 'bar'])

other.on('foo', function () {
  // foo will fire on other emitter!
})

emitter.emit('foo')

other.on('baz', function () {
  // baz will not fire on other emitter
})

emitter.emit('baz')

canceling re-emitting

reemit returns a function, which when called, cancels all re-emitting by removing the event listeners which it added.

contributors

  • Raynos
  • Feross

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Raynos.

