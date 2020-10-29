Works in node and the browser with browserify.
npm install re-emitter
var reemit = require('re-emitter')
var emitter = new EventEmitter()
var other = new EventEmitter()
reemit(emitter, other, ['foo', 'bar'])
other.on('foo', function () {
// foo will fire on other emitter!
})
emitter.emit('foo')
other.on('baz', function () {
// baz will not fire on other emitter
})
emitter.emit('baz')
reemit returns a
function, which when called, cancels all re-emitting by removing the
event listeners which it added.
MIT. Copyright (c) Raynos.