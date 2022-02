Drag & drop for @rescript/react .

Features

Vertical lists

Horizontal lists

Multiple drop targets

Mouse & Touch interactions

Conditional drag & drop

Custom drag handles

Scrollable containers

Auto-scroll when dragging at container's edge

Installation

yarn yarn add rescript-dnd or npm npm install --save rescript-dnd

Then add it to bsconfig.json :

"bs-dependencies" : [ "rescript-dnd" ]

Docs

Examples

Demos: live | sources

| Production app: Minima

State

🚧 The library is not feature-complete and some features/apis might be missing.

🎙 Let us know if you miss anything via creating an issue.

🌎 We're using it in production BTW.

Features we'd like to add at some point

Keyboard interactions

Keyboard interactions Ignore form elements (opt-out)

Ignore form elements (opt-out) Drop-zones

Drop-zones Multi-select

Thanks

To react-beautiful-dnd for inspiration

License

MIT.