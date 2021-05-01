Reimplementation of classnames in ReScript.
# yarn
yarn add rescript-classnames
# or npm
npm install --save rescript-classnames
Then add it to
bsconfig.json:
"bs-dependencies": [
"rescript-classnames"
]
You can use either
Cn.make function:
Cn.make(["one", "two", "three"]) // => "one two three"
Or open
Cx module and use
cx alias:
open Cx
cx(["one", "two", "three"]) // => "one two three"
You can open
Cx module globally via
bsconfig.json and
cx function will be available everywhere without a need to
open Cx.
"bsc-flags": ["-open Cx"]
To conditionally render a classname, use an empty string to indicate an absence of it.
cx(["button", disabled ? "disabled" : ""])
Or use pattern matching to select the right classname for an input:
cx([
"button",
disabled ? "disabled" : "",
switch color {
| Green => "green"
| Red => "red"
},
])
First of all, if you are really concerned with performance, consider using string interpolation as it's the fastest possible way to render classnames.
`button ${disabled ? "disabled" : ""}`
Otherwise,
rescript-classnames is reasonably fast.
js interpolation x 775,890,362 ops/sec ±1.46% (87 runs sampled)
rescript-classnames x 2,493,334 ops/sec ±0.64% (89 runs sampled)
classnames.js x 794,502 ops/sec ±0.62% (91 runs sampled)
See LICENSE.