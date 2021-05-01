Reimplementation of classnames in ReScript.

Installation

yarn yarn add rescript-classnames or npm npm install --save rescript-classnames

Then add it to bsconfig.json :

"bs-dependencies" : [ "rescript-classnames" ]

API

You can use either Cn.make function:

Cn.make(["one", "two", "three"]) // => "one two three"

Or open Cx module and use cx alias:

open Cx cx(["one", "two", "three"]) // => "one two three"

You can open Cx module globally via bsconfig.json and cx function will be available everywhere without a need to open Cx .

"bsc-flags" : [ "-open Cx" ]

To conditionally render a classname, use an empty string to indicate an absence of it.

cx(["button", disabled ? "disabled" : ""])

Or use pattern matching to select the right classname for an input:

cx([ "button", disabled ? "disabled" : "", switch color { | Green => "green" | Red => "red" }, ])

Performance

First of all, if you are really concerned with performance, consider using string interpolation as it's the fastest possible way to render classnames.

`button ${disabled ? "disabled" : ""}`

Otherwise, rescript-classnames is reasonably fast.

js interpolation x 775 , 890 , 362 ops / sec ± 1 .46 % ( 87 runs sampled) rescript-classnames x 2 , 493 , 334 ops / sec ± 0 .64 % ( 89 runs sampled) classnames .js x 794 , 502 ops / sec ± 0 .62 % ( 91 runs sampled)

License

See LICENSE.