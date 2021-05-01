openbase logo
re-classnames

by shakacode
5.0.1 (see all)

Reimplementation of classnames in ReScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

831

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rescript-classnames

version build license

Reimplementation of classnames in ReScript.

Installation

# yarn
yarn add rescript-classnames

# or npm
npm install --save rescript-classnames

Then add it to bsconfig.json:

"bs-dependencies": [
  "rescript-classnames"
]

API

You can use either Cn.make function:

Cn.make(["one", "two", "three"]) // => "one two three"

Or open Cx module and use cx alias:

open Cx

cx(["one", "two", "three"]) // => "one two three"

You can open Cx module globally via bsconfig.json and cx function will be available everywhere without a need to open Cx.

"bsc-flags": ["-open Cx"]

To conditionally render a classname, use an empty string to indicate an absence of it.

cx(["button", disabled ? "disabled" : ""])

Or use pattern matching to select the right classname for an input:

cx([
  "button",
  disabled ? "disabled" : "",
  switch color {
  | Green => "green"
  | Red => "red"
  },
])

Performance

First of all, if you are really concerned with performance, consider using string interpolation as it's the fastest possible way to render classnames.

`button ${disabled ? "disabled" : ""}`

Otherwise, rescript-classnames is reasonably fast.

js interpolation x 775,890,362 ops/sec ±1.46% (87 runs sampled)
rescript-classnames x 2,493,334 ops/sec ±0.64% (89 runs sampled)
classnames.js x 794,502 ops/sec ±0.62% (91 runs sampled)

License

See LICENSE.

