rc

re-carousel

by Amio Jin
2.4.0 (see all)

Minimal carousel component for React.

Overview

Readme

Minimal carousel component for React.

demo: https://amio.github.io/re-carousel/

Usage

import Carousel from 're-carousel'

then:

<Carousel auto>
  <div style={{backgroundColor: 'tomato', height: '100%'}}>Frame 1</div>
  <div style={{backgroundColor: 'orange', height: '100%'}}>Frame 2</div>
  <div style={{backgroundColor: 'orchid', height: '100%'}}>Frame 3</div>
</Carousel>

Attributes

All attributes are optional.

  • axis {Enum} 'x' or 'y' ('x' by default)

  • loop {Boolean} true or false (false by default) toggle loop mode.

  • auto {Boolean} true or false (false by default) toggle auto sliding.

  • interval {Number} (4000ms by default) interval for auto sliding.

  • duration {Number} (300ms by default) duration for animation.

  • onTransitionEnd {Function({ prev: HTMLElement, current: HTMLElement, next: HTMLElement})} on frames transition end callback.

  • widgets {Array of ReactClass} Indicator and switcher could be various, so it's not builtin. Here's some example custom widgets (dots indicator, prev/next buttons, keyboard navigation):

    import Carousel from 're-carousel'
import IndicatorDots from './indicator-dots'
import Buttons from './buttons'

export default function carousel () {
  return <Carousel loop auto widgets={[IndicatorDots, Buttons]}>
    <div style={{backgroundColor: 'tomato', height: '100%'}}>Frame 1</div>
    <div style={{backgroundColor: 'orange', height: '100%'}}>Frame 2</div>
    <div style={{backgroundColor: 'orchid', height: '100%'}}>Frame 3</div>
  </Carousel>
}

  • frames {Array of ReactElement} If you want to create frames programmatically, use this attribute:

    import Carousel from 're-carousel'

export default function carousel (props) {
  const frames = props.frameArray.map((frame, i) => {
    return <div>Frame {i}</div>
  })
  return <Carousel auto frames={frames}>
    <span>These children element will be appended to Carousel,</span>
    <span>as normal element other than "frame".</span>
  </Carousel>
}

  • className {String} Custom class name.

Contributes

npm run start # start local dev server
npm run build # build lib
npm run test  # run tests

License

MIT © Amio

100
Amit-Bholla1 Rating0 Reviews
November 14, 2020
Responsive Maintainers

