widgets {Array of ReactClass} Indicator and switcher could be various, so it's not builtin. Here's some example custom widgets (dots indicator, prev/next buttons, keyboard navigation):

import Carousel from 're-carousel' import IndicatorDots from './indicator-dots' import Buttons from './buttons' export default function carousel ( ) { return < Carousel loop auto widgets = {[IndicatorDots, Buttons ]}> < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' tomato ', height: ' 100 %'}}> Frame 1 </ div > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' orange ', height: ' 100 %'}}> Frame 2 </ div > < div style = {{backgroundColor: ' orchid ', height: ' 100 %'}}> Frame 3 </ div > </ Carousel > }