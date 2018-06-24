No longer maintained, sorry.
Bulma components build with react (based bulma(https://github.com/jgthms/bulma) v0.1.0)
This repository is heavily under development and unstable.
npm i -S re-bulma
In your javascript pick up the css using
import insertCss from 'insert-css';
import css from '<path to yours or rebulmas>/build/css';
try {
if (typeof document !== 'undefined' || document !== null) insertCss(css, { prepend: true });
} catch (e) {}
If you want to change the styles then do the following as well.
npm install clean-css@3.4.18 --save-dev
npm install https://github.com/bokuweb/csjs.git --save-dev
npm install lodash.camelcase --save-dev
add the following to your Gruntfile.js or do similar for your build process
shell: {
buildReBulma: {
command: 'node node_modules/re-bulma/scripts/transform.js
./re-bulma-variables.properties node_modules/re-bulma/src/styles/ build/ no'
}
and include shell:buildReBulma in the grunt.registerTask('default'...) line
in the re-bulma-variables.properties specify the settings you require (see the
re-bulma/default/re-bulma-variables.properties for reference)
npm i
npm start
npm run styleguide-server
If you change src/styles/*.css, pelease rebuild styles.
npm run build:style
See http://bokuweb.github.io/re-bulma/, and please try to edit sample code.
