What is re-base?

React.js makes managing state easy to reason about. Firebase makes persisting your data easy to implement. re-base, inspired by Relay, combines the benefits of React and Firebase by allowing each component to specify its own data dependency. Forget about your data persistence and focus on what really matters, your application's state.

Why re-base?

I spent a few weeks trying to figure out the cleanest way to implement Firebase into my React/Flux application. After struggling for a bit, I tweeted my frustrations. I was enlightened to the fact that Firebase and Flux really don't work well together. It makes sense why they don't work together, because they're both trying to accomplish roughly the same thing. So I did away with my reliance upon Flux and tried to think of a clean way to implement React with Firebase. I came across ReactFire built by Jacob Wenger at Firebase and loved his idea. Sync a Firebase endpoint with a property on your component's state. So whenever your data changes, your state will be updated. Simple as that. The problem with ReactFire is because it uses Mixins, it's not compatible with ES6 classes. After chatting with Jacob Turner, we wanted to create a way to allow the one way binding of ReactFire with ES6 classes along some more features like two way data binding and listening to Firebase endpoints without actually binding a state property to them. Thus, re-base was built.

Installing

$ npm install --save re-base firebase

Examples

API

Firebase Real Time Database

Overview

syncState: Two way data binding between any property on your component's state and any endpoint in Firebase. Use the same API you're used to to update your component's state (setState), and Firebase will also update.

bindToState: One way data binding. When your Firebase endpoint changes, the property on your state will update as well.

listenTo: When your Firebase endpoint changes, it will invoke a callback passing it the new data from Firebase.

fetch: Retrieve data from Firebase without setting up any binding or listeners.

post: Add new data to Firebase.

push: Push new child data to Firebase.

update: Update child data using only the referenced properties

remove: Remove data from Firebase

removeBinding: Remove a Firebase listener before the component unmounts if you need to. (Listeners are automatically cleaned up when component unmounts)

reset: Removes all of the Firebase listeners.

Purpose

Accepts an initialized firebase database object

Arguments

initialized firebase database (Object)

Return Value

An instance of re-base.

Example using all of firebase

var Rebase = require ( 're-base' ); var firebase = require ( 'firebase' ); var app = firebase.initializeApp({ apiKey : 'apiKey' , authDomain : 'projectId.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://databaseName.firebaseio.com' , storageBucket : 'bucket.appspot.com' , messagingSenderId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' }); var base = Rebase.createClass(app.database());

Example using only the firebase database component

var Rebase = require ( 're-base' ); var firebase = require ( 'firebase/app' ); var database = require ( 'firebase/database' ); var app = firebase.initializeApp({ apiKey : 'apiKey' , authDomain : 'projectId.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://databaseName.firebaseio.com' , storageBucket : 'bucket.appspot.com' , messagingSenderId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' }); var db = firebase.database(app); var base = Rebase.createClass(db);

initializedApp

Purpose

This property contains the initialized firebase app that was passed into re-base. You can access any of the firebase services that you are using off this object. For instance, if you want to use some firebase database methods that re-base doesn't have helpers for or if you are using the auth service and want to quickly access it off of re-base.

Purpose

This property contains an object that you can use when adding data that will be converted to a timestamp by Firebase. See the docs for more info.

Purpose

Allows you to set up two way data binding between your component's state and your Firebase. Whenever your Firebase changes, your component's state will change. Whenever your component's state changes, Firebase will change.

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint to which you'd like to bind your component's state options (Object) context: (Object - required) The context of your component

state: (String - required) The state property you want to sync with Firebase; can be an arbitrarily nested property a là foo.bar

defaultValue: (String|Boolean|Number|Object - optional) A default value to set when the Firebase endpoint has no value (i.e., on init) (use this if you want a value other than an empty object or empty array)

asArray: (Boolean - optional) Returns the Firebase data at the specified endpoint as an Array instead of an Object

keepKeys: (Boolean - optional) will keep any firebase generated keys intact when manipulating data using the asArray option.

queries: (Object - optional) Queries to be used with your read operations. See Query Options for more details.

then: (Function - optional) The callback function that will be invoked when the initial listener is established with Firebase. Typically used (with syncState) to change this.state.loading to false.

to false. onFailure: (Function - optional) A callback function that will be invoked if the current user does not have read or write permissions at the location.

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentDidMount(){ base.syncState( `shoppingList` , { context : this , state : 'items' , asArray : true }); } addItem(newItem){ this .setState({ items : this .state.items.concat([newItem]) }); }

Purpose

One way data binding from Firebase to your component's state. Allows you to bind a component's state property to a Firebase endpoint so whenever that Firebase endpoint changes, your component's state will be updated with that change.

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint that you'd like to bind to your component's state options (Object) context: (Object - required) The context of your component

state: (String - required) The state property you want to sync with Firebase; can be an arbitrarily nested property a là foo.bar (no arrays)

(no arrays) asArray: (Boolean - optional) Returns the Firebase data at the specified endpoint as an Array instead of an Object

queries: (Object - optional) Queries to be used with your read operations. See Query Options for more details.

then: (Function - optional) The callback function that will be invoked when the initial listener is established with Firebase. Typically used (with bindToState) to change this.state.loading to false.

to false. onFailure: (Function - optional) A callback function that will be invoked if the current user does not have read permissions at the location.

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentDidMount(){ base.bindToState( 'tasks' , { context : this , state : 'tasks' , asArray : true }); }

Purpose

Allows you to listen to Firebase endpoints without binding those changes to a state property. Instead, a callback will be invoked with the newly updated data.

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint which contains the data with which you'd like to invoke your callback function options (Object) context: (Object - required) The context of your component

asArray: (Boolean - optional) Returns the Firebase data at the specified endpoint as an Array instead of an Object

then: (Function - required) The callback function that will be invoked with the data from the specified endpoint when the endpoint changes

onFailure: (Function - optional) The callback function that will be invoked if the current user does not have read permissions at the location.

queries: (Object - optional) Queries to be used with your read operations. See Query Options for more details.

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding when your component unmounts to remove the Firebase listeners.

Example

componentDidMount(){ base.listenTo( 'votes' , { context : this , asArray : true , then(votesData){ var total = 0 ; votesData.forEach( ( vote, index ) => { total += vote }); this .setState({total}); } }) }

Purpose

Allows you to retrieve the data from a Firebase endpoint just once without subscribing or listening for data changes.

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint which contains the data you're wanting to fetch options (Object) context: (Object - optional) The context of your component

asArray: (Boolean - optional) Returns the Firebase data at the specified endpoint as an Array instead of an Object

then: (Function - optional) The callback function that will be invoked with the data from the specified endpoint when the endpoint changes

onFailure: (Function - optional) The callback function that will be invoked with an error that occurs reading data from the specified endpoint

queries: (Object - optional) Queries to be used with your read operations. See Query Options for more details.

Return Value

A Firebase Promise which resolves when the write is complete and rejects if there is an error

Example

Using callback

getSales(){ base.fetch( 'sales' , { context : this , asArray : true , then(data){ console .log(data); } }); }

Using Promise

getSales(){ base.fetch( 'sales' , { context : this , asArray : true }).then( data => { console .log(data); }).catch( error => { }) }

Purpose

Allows you to update a Firebase endpoint with new data. Replace all the data at this endpoint with the new data

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint that you'd like to update with the new data options (Object) data: (Any - required) The data you're wanting to persist to Firebase

then: (Function - optional) A callback that will get invoked once the new data has been saved to Firebase. If there is an error, it will be the only argument to this function.

Return Value

A Firebase Promise which resolves when the write is complete and rejects if there is an error

Example

Using callback

addUser(){ base.post( `users/ ${userId} ` , { data : { name : 'Tyler McGinnis' , age : 25 }, then(err){ if (!err){ Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); } } }); }

Using promise

addUser(){ base.post( `users/ ${userId} ` , { data : { name : 'Tyler McGinnis' , age : 25 } }).then( () => { Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); }).catch( err => { }); }

Purpose

Allows you to add data to a Firebase endpoint. Adds data to a child of the endpoint with a new Firebase push key

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint that you'd like to push the new data to options (Object) data: (Any - required) The data you're wanting to persist to Firebase

then: (Function - optional) A callback that will get invoked once the new data has been saved to Firebase. If there is an error, it will be the only argument to this function.

Return Value

A Firebase ThenableReference which is defined by Firebase as a "Combined Promise and reference; resolves when write is complete, but can be used immediately as the reference to the child location."

Example

Using callback

addBear(){ var immediatelyAvailableReference = base.push( 'bears' , { data : { name : 'George' , type : 'Grizzly' }, then(err){ if (!err){ Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); } } }); var generatedKey = immediatelyAvailableReference.key; }

Using Promise interface

addBear(){ var immediatelyAvailableReference = base.push( 'bears' , { data : { name : 'George' , type : 'Grizzly' } }).then( newLocation => { var generatedKey = newLocation.key; }).catch( err => { }); var generatedKey = immediatelyAvailableReference.key; }

Purpose

Allows you to update data at a Firebase endpoint changing only the properties you pass to it. Warning: calling update with options.data being null will remove all the data at that endpoint

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint that you'd like to update options (Object) data: (Any - required) The data you're wanting to persist to Firebase

then: (Function - optional) A callback that will get invoked once the new data has been saved to Firebase. If there is an error, it will be the only argument to this function.

Return Value

A Firebase Promise which resolves when the write is complete and rejects if there is an error

Example

Using callback

base.update( 'bears' , { data : { name : 'George' }, then(err) { if (!err) { Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); } } });

Using Promise

base .update( 'bears' , { data : { name : 'George' } }) .then( () => { Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); }) .catch( err => { });

Purpose

Allows you to delete all data at the endpoint location

Arguments

endpoint (String) The relative Firebase endpoint that you'd like to delete data from callback (Function - optional) A callback that will get invoked once the data is successfully removed Firebase. If there is an error, it will be the only argument to this function.

Return Value

A Firebase Promise which resolves when the deletion is complete and rejects if there is an error

Example

Using callback

base.remove( 'bears' , function ( err ) { if (!err) { Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); } });

Using Promise

base .remove( 'bears' ) .then( () => { Router.transitionTo( 'dashboard' ); }) .catch( error => { });

Purpose

Clean up a listener. Listeners are automatically cleaned up when components unmount, however if you wish to remove a listener while the component is still mounted this will allow you to do that. An example would be if you want to start listening to a new endpoint in response to a prop change.

Arguments

ref (Object) The return value of syncState , bindToState , or listenTo

Return Value

No return value

Example

componentDidMount(){ this .ref = base.syncState( 'users' , { context : this , state : 'users' }); } componentWillUnmount(){ base.removeBinding( this .ref); }

Purpose

Removes every Firebase listener and resets all private variables.

Arguments

No Arguments

Return Value

No return value

Use the query option to utilize the Firebase Query API. For a list of available queries and how they work, see the Firebase docs.

Queries are accepted in the options object of each read method ( syncState , bindToState , listenTo , and fetch ). The object should have one or more keys of the type of query you wish to run, with the value being the value for the query. For example:

base.syncState( 'users' , { context : this , state : 'users' , asArray : true , queries : { orderByChild : 'iq' , limitToLast : 3 } });

The binding above will sort the users endpoint by iq, retrieve the last three (or, three with highest iq), and bind it to the component's users state. NOTE: This query is happening within Firebase. The only data that will be retrieved are the three users with the highest iq.

Firestore

Overview

createClass : Initialize the re-base instance

bindDoc : One way data binding. When your Document changes, your component will update with the new data.

listenToDoc : One way data binding. When your Document changes, it will invoke a callback passing it the new data.

bindCollection : One way binding. When the collection changes, your component will update with the new data.

listenToCollection: One way binding. When the collection changes, it will invoke a callback passing it the new data.

get : Fetch either a Collection or Document.

addToCollection : Add a new document to a collection.

updateDoc : Add a new document to a collection.

removeDoc : Deletes a document.

removeFromCollection : Deletes documents from a collection.

syncDoc : Syncs a components local state with a document (Read and Write)

removeBinding: Remove a Firebase listener before the component unmounts if you need to. (Listeners are automatically cleaned up when component unmounts)

reset: Removes all Firestore listeners.

Purpose

Accepts an initialized firebase database object

Arguments

initialized firestore database (Object)

Return Value

An instance of re-base (with the Firestore methods available)

Example using all of firebase

var Rebase = require ( 're-base' ); var firebase = require ( 'firebase' ); require ( 'firebase/firestore' ); var app = firebase.initializeApp({ apiKey : 'apiKey' , authDomain : 'projectId.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://databaseName.firebaseio.com' , storageBucket : 'bucket.appspot.com' , messagingSenderId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' }); var firestore = app.firestore(); var settings = { timestampsInSnapshots : true }; firestore.settings(settings); var base = Rebase.createClass(firestore);

Example using only the firestore component

var Rebase = require ( 're-base' ); var firebase = require ( 'firebase/app' ); require ( 'firebase/firestore' ); var app = firebase.initializeApp({ apiKey : 'apiKey' , authDomain : 'projectId.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://databaseName.firebaseio.com' , storageBucket : 'bucket.appspot.com' , messagingSenderId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxx' }); var db = firebase.firestore(app); var settings = { timestampsInSnapshots : true }; db.settings(settings); var base = Rebase.createClass(db);

initializedApp

Purpose

This property contains the initialized firebase app that was passed into re-base. You can access any of the firebase services that you are using off this object. For instance, if you are using the auth service and want to quickly access it off of re-base

Purpose

This property contains the an object that you can use when adding data that will be converted to a timestamp by Firestore. See the docs for more info.

Reading Data

Purpose

Bind a document to your component. When then document changes in firestore, your component will re-render with the latest data.

Arguments

DocumentReference or path (DocumentReference or String)

options (Object) context: (Object - required) your react component state: (String - optional) a property name on your state to bind your document to, if omitted the document will be merged into your existing state then: (Function - optional) a callback that will be called when the listener is set, use for loading indicators onFailure: (Function - optional) a callback that will be called with any errors such as permissions errors



Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.bindDoc( 'myCollection/myDocument' , { context : this , then() { this .setState({ loading : false }) }, onFailure(err) { } }); }

Purpose

Listen to a document, when the data changes it will invoke a callback passing it the new data from Firestore.

Arguments

DocumentReference or path (DocumentReference or String) options (Object) context: (Object - required) your react component

then: (Function - required) a callback that will be called with the data from Firestore

onFailure: (Function - optional) a callback that will be called with any errors such as permissions errors

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.listenToDoc( 'myCollection/myDocument' , { context : this , then(data) { }, onFailure(err) { } }); }

Purpose

Bind a collection to a state property in your component. When then collection changes in firestore, your component will re-render with the latest data.

Arguments

CollectionReference or path (DocumentReference or String) options (Object) context : (Object - required) your react component

state : (String - required) the state property to bind the collection to.

query : (Function - optional) a function that receives the created ref as its only argument. You can chain any Firestore queries you want to perform. See Using Firestore Queries

withIds : (Boolean - optional) will embed firestore generated document ids inside each document in your collections on the id property.

property. withRefs : (Boolean - optional) will embed the DocumentReference inside each document in your collection on the ref property.

property. then : (Function - optional) a callback that will be called when the listener is set, use for loading indicators

onFailure : (Function - optional) a callback that will be called with any errors such as permissions errors

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.bindCollection( 'myCollection' , { context : this , state : 'users' , withRefs : true , withIds : true , query : ( ref ) => ref.where( 'type' , '==' , 'subscriber' ), then(data) { this .setState( state => ({ ...state, loading : false })) }, onFailure(err) { } }); }

Purpose

Listen to a collection, when the data changes it will invoke a callback passing it the new data from Firestore.

Arguments

CollectionReference or path (CollectionReference or String) options (Object) context : (Object - required) your react component

then : (Function - required) a callback that will be called with the data

query : (Function - optional) a function that receives the created ref as its only argument. You can chain any Firestore queries you want to perform. See Using Firestore Queries

withIds : (Boolean - optional) will embed firestore generated document ids inside each document in your collections on the id property.

property. withRefs : (Boolean - optional) will embed the DocumentReference inside each document in your collection on the ref property.

property. onFailure : (Function - optional) a callback that will be called with any errors such as permissions errors

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.listenToCollection( 'myCollection' , { context : this , query : ( ref ) => ref.where( 'type' , '==' , 'subscriber' ), then(data) { }, onFailure(err) { } }); }

Purpose

Fetch either a Collection or Document.

Arguments

CollectionReference, DocumentReference or path (CollectionReference, DocumentReference or String) options (Object) only available on collections. query : (Function - optional) a function that receives the created ref

withIds : (Boolean - optional) will embed firestore generated document ids inside each document in your collections on the id property.

property. withRefs : (Boolean - optional) will embed the DocumentReference inside each document in your collection on the ref property.

Return Value

A Promise thats resolve with the resulting data or rejects if the document/collection does not exist or there are any read errors.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.get(collectionRef, { context : this , query : ( ref ) => ref.where( 'type' , '==' , 'subscriber' ), }).then( data => { }).catch( err => { }) }

Writing Data

Purpose

Add a new Document to a Collection.

Arguments

CollectionReference or path (CollectionReference or String) Data (Object) the document data ID (String - optional) the id for the document. If omitted, the Firestore will generate an id for you.

Return Value

A Promise that resolves when the write is complete or rejects with any error such as a permissions error.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.addToCollection( 'myCollection' , data, 'myCustomId' ) .then( () => { }).catch( err => { }); }

Purpose

Update an existing document

Arguments

DocumentReference or path (DocumentReference or String) Data (Object) the document data

Return Value

A Promise thats resolve when the write is complete or rejects with any error such as a permissions error.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.updateDoc( 'myCollection/myDoc' , data) .then( () => { }).catch( err => { }); }

Purpose

Deletes a document

Arguments

DocumentReference or path (DocumentReference or String)

Return Value

A Promise thats resolve when the document is delete or rejects with any error such as a permissions error

Example

componentWillMount() { base.removeDoc( 'myCollection/myDoc' ) .then( () => { }).catch( err => { }); }

Purpose

Removes documents from a collection. If no query is supplied, it will remove all the documents. If a query is supplied, it will only remove documents that match the query.

Arguments

CollectionReference or path (CollectionReference or String) options (Object) query : (Function - optional) a function that receives the created ref as its only argument. You can chain any Firestore queries you want to perform. See Using Firestore Queries

Return Value

A Promise thats resolve when the write is complete or rejects with any error such as a permissions error.

Example

Sync Data

Purpose

Syncs a component's local state with a document in Firestore.

Arguments

DocumentReference or path (DocumentReference or String) options (Object) context : (Object - required) your react component

state : (String - required) the state property to sync

then : (Function - optional) a callback that will be called when the listener is set, use for loading indicators

onFailure : (Function - optional) a callback that will be called with any errors such as permissions errors

Return Value

An object which you can pass to removeBinding if you want to remove the listener while the component is still mounted.

Example

componentWillMount() { base.syncDoc( 'myCollection/myDoc' , data) .then( () => { }).catch( err => { }); }

Remove Listeners

Purpose

Clean up a listener. Listeners are automatically cleaned up when components unmount, however if you wish to remove a listener while the component is still mounted this will allow you to do that. An example would be if you want to start listening to a new document or change a query on all collection in response to a prop change.

Arguments

ref (Object)

The return value of listenToCollection , bindCollection , listenToDoc , bindDoc or syncDoc

Return Value

No return value

Example

componentDidMount(){ this .ref = base.syncDoc( 'users/user-1-doc' , context : this , state : 'users' }); } componentWillUnmount(){ base.removeBinding( this .ref); }

Purpose

Removes every Firestore listener.

Arguments

No Arguments

Return Value

No return value

Use the query option to utilize the Firestore Query API. For a list of available queries and how they work, see the Firestore docs.

Queries are accepted in the options object of each collection read method ( listenToCollection , bindCollection , get(Collection) ). You can also use them with removeFromCollection to remove documents that match the query

The query options takes a function that will receive the collection reference as its only argument. You can then apply any of the available methods you with to run and must return the reference.

base.bindCollection( 'users' , { state : 'users' , context : this , query : ref => { return ref .where( 'type' , '==' , 'subscriber' ) .where( 'joined' , '>' , yesterday) .orderBy( 'joined' ); } });

Major Changes:

4.x no longer defines firebase as a direct dependency but rather a peerDependency. You need to install firebase and handle updates in your own project.

Major Changes:

3.x no longer requires you to include the full Firebase SDK in your app. This means that you need to include the parts of Firebase SDK you wish to use and handle initialization of the firebase services in your app instead of re-base doing this for you. re-base only requires you pass it the initialized database service. This also means that the authentication helpers are deprecated and re-base no longer exposes the firebase services.

3.x also removes listeners automatically for you on componentWillUnmount so you don't have to explicitly call removeBinding . removeBinding is still available if you need to remove a listener while the component is still mounted. For instance, if you are adding and removing listeners in response to a prop change.

To help with migrating to 3.x please see the Migration Guide for the equivalent Firebase SDK methods to use for the deprecated auth helpers.

Changes your re-base initialization:

Change this....

var Rebase = require ( 're-base' ); var base = Rebase.createClass({ apiKey : 'apiKey' , authDomain : 'projectId.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://databaseName.firebaseio.com' , storageBucket : 'bucket.appspot.com' });

To this...

var Rebase = require ( 're-base' ); var firebase = require ( 'firebase' ); var app = firebase.initializeApp({ apiKey : 'apiKey' , authDomain : 'projectId.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL : 'https://databaseName.firebaseio.com' , storageBucket : 'bucket.appspot.com' }); var base = Rebase.createClass(app.database());

Changes to Database methods

No changes. Your existing code should work.

Changes to Authentication methods

Deprecated Methods

base.resetPassword base.createUser base.authWithPassword base.authWithCustomToken base.authWithOAuthPopup base.getOAuthRedirectResult base.authWithOAuthToken base.authWithOAuthRedirect base.onAuth base.unauth base.getAuth

Contributing

npm install Add/edit tests in tests/specs Add/edit source in src npm test

Credits

re-base is inspired by ReactFire from Firebase. Jacob Turner is also a core contributor and this wouldn't have been possible without his assistance.

License

MIT