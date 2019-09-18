Blazing-fast static site generator for React, Just write Markdown file. Visit the react-doc.github.io website for more information.
The documentation site is also a demo example.
It's really easy to get started with rdoc. Just install it as a module and run it to create your website.
Let's get you started!
Install
rdoc globally on your system. You’ll need to have Node >= 8 on your local development machine. You can use n to easily switch Node versions between different projects.
npm install rdoc -g
# /usr/local/bin/rdoc -> /usr/local/lib/node_modules/rdoc/.bin/rdoc.js
# /usr/local/bin/rdoc-cli -> /usr/local/lib/node_modules/rdoc/.bin/rdoc.js
Added
rdoc-cli command to resolve Mac integration
rdoc command conflicts.
rdoc init my-project # Init project
# or
rdoc-cli init my-project
cd my-project && npm install # Install dependencies.
npm start # Into the directory, start the service.
npm run build
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"deploy": "rdoc --publish <your repo url>"
...
},
...
}
gh-pages branch
npm run deploy
Usage: rdoc [options]
Fast static site generator for React.
Options:
-i, init [path] Create an empty website or reinitialize an existing one.
-d, --doc <path> Other documents generated.
-o, --output <path> Writes the compiled file to the disk directory. (default: .rdoc-dist)
-p, --port [number] The port. (default: 5858)
--host [host] The host. (default: 0.0.0.0)
-b, --branch <branch> Name of the branch you are pushing to. (default: gh-pages)
--publish [url] Other documents generated.
--build Creating an optimized production build.
--clean Delete the .cache folder.
-h, --help output usage information
Examples:
$ rdoc init
$ rdoc init doc-example
$ rdoc -d doc/mm
$ rdoc -d tutorial,doc
$ rdoc -d tutorial,doc --clean --build
$ rdoc -p 2323 -d doc --clean
$ rdoc --host 0.0.0.0 -d doc --clean
$ rdoc --publish https://<your-git-repo>.git --branch master
To develop, run the self-reloading build, Get the code:
$ git clone https://github.com/jaywcjlove/rdoc.git
$ cd rdoc # Into the directory
$ npm install # or yarn install
To develop, run the self-reloading build:
# Run the app
# Restart the app automatically every time code changes.
# Useful during development.
$ npm run start
Open your browser and visit http://localhost:5858
.
├── README.md
├── .rdoc-dist
├── package.json
├── src
│ ├── build.js
│ ├── commands
│ ├── conf
│ ├── publish.js
│ ├── server.js
│ ├── utils
│ └── web
├── templates
│ └── default # document the static file.
└── theme
└── default
The MIT License (MIT)