rdoc

Blazing-fast static site generator for React, Just write Markdown file. Visit the react-doc.github.io website for more information.

The documentation site is also a demo example.

Getting Started

It's really easy to get started with rdoc. Just install it as a module and run it to create your website.

Let's get you started!

Install

Install rdoc globally on your system. You’ll need to have Node >= 8 on your local development machine. You can use n to easily switch Node versions between different projects.

npm install rdoc -g

Added rdoc-cli command to resolve Mac integration rdoc command conflicts.

Init Project

rdoc init my-project rdoc-cli init my-project

Run website

cd my-project && npm install npm start

Compile output static HTML resources

npm run build

Configure the deployment URL in package.json

{ "scripts" : { "deploy" : "rdoc --publish <your repo url>" ... }, ... }

Deploy to Github's gh-pages branch

npm run deploy

Command

Usage: rdoc [options] Fast static site generator for React. Options: -i, init [path] Create an empty website or reinitialize an existing one. -d, --doc <path> Other documents generated. -o, --output <path> Writes the compiled file to the disk directory. (default: .rdoc-dist) -p, --port [number] The port. (default: 5858) --host [host] The host. (default: 0.0.0.0) -b, --branch <branch> Name of the branch you are pushing to. (default: gh-pages) --publish [url] Other documents generated. --build Creating an optimized production build. --clean Delete the .cache folder. -h, --help output usage information Examples: rdoc init rdoc init doc-example rdoc -d doc/mm rdoc -d tutorial,doc rdoc -d tutorial,doc --clean --build rdoc -p 2323 -d doc --clean rdoc --host 0.0.0.0 -d doc --clean rdoc --publish https://<your-git-repo>.git --branch master

Development

To develop, run the self-reloading build, Get the code:

git clone https://github.com/jaywcjlove/rdoc.git cd rdoc npm install

To develop, run the self-reloading build:

$ npm run start

Open your browser and visit http://localhost:5858

Folders

. ├── README.md ├── .rdoc-dist ├── package.json ├── src │ ├── build.js │ ├── commands │ ├── conf │ ├── publish.js │ ├── server.js │ ├── utils │ └── web ├── templates │ └── default └── theme └── default

License

The MIT License (MIT)