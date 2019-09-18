openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdo

rdoc

by 小弟调调™
1.12.0 (see all)

⚛️📄🚀 Fast static site generator for React, Just write Markdown file. @react-doc

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

65

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rdoc

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/j-rdoc/Lobby jaywcjlove/sb

Blazing-fast static site generator for React, Just write Markdown file. Visit the react-doc.github.io website for more information.

The documentation site is also a demo example.

Getting Started

It's really easy to get started with rdoc. Just install it as a module and run it to create your website.

Let's get you started!

Install

Install rdoc globally on your system. You’ll need to have Node >= 8 on your local development machine. You can use n to easily switch Node versions between different projects.

npm install rdoc -g

# /usr/local/bin/rdoc -> /usr/local/lib/node_modules/rdoc/.bin/rdoc.js
# /usr/local/bin/rdoc-cli -> /usr/local/lib/node_modules/rdoc/.bin/rdoc.js

Added rdoc-cli command to resolve Mac integration rdoc command conflicts.

  1. Init Project
rdoc init my-project  # Init project
# or
rdoc-cli init my-project
  1. Run website
cd my-project && npm install # Install dependencies.
npm start # Into the directory, start the service.
  1. Compile output static HTML resources
npm run build
  1. Configure the deployment URL in package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "deploy": "rdoc --publish <your repo url>"
    ...
  },
  ...
}
  1. Deploy to Github's gh-pages branch
npm run deploy

Command

Usage: rdoc [options]

Fast static site generator for React.

Options:

  -i, init [path]        Create an empty website or reinitialize an existing one.
  -d, --doc <path>       Other documents generated.
  -o, --output <path>    Writes the compiled file to the disk directory. (default: .rdoc-dist)
  -p, --port [number]    The port. (default: 5858)
  --host [host]      The host. (default: 0.0.0.0)
  -b, --branch <branch>  Name of the branch you are pushing to. (default: gh-pages)
  --publish [url]        Other documents generated.
  --build                Creating an optimized production build.
  --clean                Delete the .cache folder.
  -h, --help             output usage information

Examples:

  $ rdoc init
  $ rdoc init doc-example
  $ rdoc -d doc/mm
  $ rdoc -d tutorial,doc
  $ rdoc -d tutorial,doc --clean --build
  $ rdoc -p 2323  -d doc --clean
  $ rdoc --host 0.0.0.0 -d doc --clean
  $ rdoc --publish https://<your-git-repo>.git --branch master

Development

To develop, run the self-reloading build, Get the code:

$ git clone https://github.com/jaywcjlove/rdoc.git
$ cd rdoc     # Into the directory
$ npm install # or  yarn install

To develop, run the self-reloading build:

# Run the app
# Restart the app automatically every time code changes. 
# Useful during development.
$ npm run start

Open your browser and visit http://localhost:5858

Folders

.
├── README.md
├── .rdoc-dist
├── package.json
├── src
│   ├── build.js
│   ├── commands
│   ├── conf
│   ├── publish.js
│   ├── server.js
│   ├── utils
│   └── web
├── templates
│   └── default # document the static file.
└── theme
    └── default

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial