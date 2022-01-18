openbase logo
rdk

by reaviz
5.1.6 (see all)

🛠 React Component Developer Kit

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

🛠 RDK

Component ToolKit for React

RDK is a set of low-level tools that implement common interactions found in component libraries. The tooling abstracts the visual presentation so the tools can be used with any visual presentation.

🚀 Quick Links

✨ Features

  • Overlay - Provides a way to open floating panels on the screen
  • Exit Listener - Provides a easy way to listen for exit events such as clicks and escape keypress.
  • Portal - Provides a flexible system for rendering dynamic content into an application
  • Position - Provides a flexible system for placing panels related to other elements
  • Backdrop - Blocker element overlay
  • Id - A unique ID hook

📦 Install

To use RDK in your project, install it via npm/yarn:

yarn add rdk

Visit the demos page to learn more!

🔭 Development

If you want to run RDK locally, its super easy!

  • Clone the repo
  • yarn install
  • yarn start
  • Browser opens to Storybook page

