RDK is a set of low-level tools that implement common interactions found in
component libraries. The tooling abstracts the visual
presentation so the tools can be used with any visual presentation.
✨ Features
- Overlay - Provides a way to open floating panels on the screen
- Exit Listener - Provides a easy way to listen for exit events such as clicks and escape keypress.
- Portal - Provides a flexible system for rendering dynamic content into an application
- Position - Provides a flexible system for placing panels related to other elements
- Backdrop - Blocker element overlay
- Id - A unique ID hook
📦 Install
To use RDK in your project, install it via npm/yarn:
yarn add rdk
🔭 Development
If you want to run RDK locally, its super easy!
- Clone the repo
-
yarn install
-
yarn start
- Browser opens to Storybook page
