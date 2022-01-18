🛠 RDK Component ToolKit for React



Component ToolKit for React

RDK is a set of low-level tools that implement common interactions found in component libraries. The tooling abstracts the visual presentation so the tools can be used with any visual presentation.

Checkout the demos and docs

Explore the library on Chroma

✨ Features

Overlay - Provides a way to open floating panels on the screen

Exit Listener - Provides a easy way to listen for exit events such as clicks and escape keypress.

Portal - Provides a flexible system for rendering dynamic content into an application

Position - Provides a flexible system for placing panels related to other elements

Backdrop - Blocker element overlay

Id - A unique ID hook

📦 Install

To use RDK in your project, install it via npm/yarn:

yarn add rdk

Visit the demos page to learn more!

🔭 Development

If you want to run RDK locally, its super easy!

Clone the repo

yarn install

yarn start

Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

