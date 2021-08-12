RDF/XML Streaming Parser

A fast, streaming RDF/XML parser that outputs RDFJS-compliant quads.

Installation

$ yarn install rdfxml-streaming-parser

This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.

Require

import {RdfXmlParser} from "rdfxml-streaming-parser" ;

or

const RdfXmlParser = require ( "rdfxml-streaming-parser" ).RdfXmlParser;

Usage

RdfXmlParser is a Node Transform stream that takes in chunks of RDF/XML data, and outputs RDFJS-compliant quads.

It can be used to pipe streams to, or you can write strings into the parser directly.

Print all parsed triples from a file to the console

const myParser = new RdfXmlParser(); fs.createReadStream( 'myfile.rdf' ) .pipe(myParser) .on( 'data' , console .log) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'All triples were parsed!' ));

Manually write strings to the parser

const myParser = new RdfXmlParser(); myParser .on( 'data' , console .log) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'All triples were parsed!' )); myParser.write( '<?xml version="1.0"?>' ); myParser.write( `<rdf:RDF xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" xmlns:ex="http://example.org/stuff/1.0/" xml:base="http://example.org/triples/">` ); myParser.write( `<rdf:Description rdf:about="http://www.w3.org/TR/rdf-syntax-grammar">` ); myParser.write( `<ex:prop />` ); myParser.write( `</rdf:Description>` ); myParser.write( `</rdf:RDF>` ); myParser.end();

Import streams

This parser implements the RDFJS Sink interface, which makes it possible to alternatively parse streams using the import method.

const myParser = new RdfXmlParser(); const myTextStream = fs.createReadStream( 'myfile.rdf' ); myParser.import(myTextStream) .on( 'data' , console .log) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'All triples were parsed!' ));

Configuration

Optionally, the following parameters can be set in the RdfXmlParser constructor:

dataFactory : A custom RDFJS DataFactory to construct terms and triples. (Default: require('@rdfjs/data-model') )

: A custom RDFJS DataFactory to construct terms and triples. (Default: ) baseIRI : An initital default base IRI. (Default: '' )

: An initital default base IRI. (Default: ) defaultGraph : The default graph for constructing quads. (Default: defaultGraph() )

: The default graph for constructing quads. (Default: ) strict : If the internal SAX parser should parse XML in strict mode, and error if it is invalid. (Default: false )

: If the internal SAX parser should parse XML in strict mode, and error if it is invalid. (Default: ) trackPosition : If the internal position (line, column) should be tracked an emitted in error messages. (Default: false )

: If the internal position (line, column) should be tracked an emitted in error messages. (Default: ) allowDuplicateRdfIds : By default multiple occurrences of the same rdf:ID value are not allowed. By setting this option to true , this uniqueness check can be disabled. (Default: false )

new RdfXmlParser({ dataFactory : require ( '@rdfjs/data-model' ), baseIRI : 'http://example.org/' , defaultGraph : namedNode( 'http://example.org/graph' ), strict : true , trackPosition : true , allowDuplicateRdfIds : true , });

License

This software is written by Ruben Taelman.

This code is released under the MIT license.