Javascript RDF library for browsers and Node.js.

Reads and writes RDF/XML, Turtle and N3; Reads RDFa and JSON-LD

Read/Write Linked Data client, using WebDav or SPARQL/Update

Real-Time Collaborative editing with web sockets and PATCHes

Local API for querying a store

Compatible with RDFJS task force spec

SPARQL queries (not full SPARQL - just graph match and optional)

Smushing of nodes from owl:sameAs , and owl:{f,inverseF}unctionProperty

Tracks provenance of triples keeps metadata (in RDF) from HTTP accesses

Documentation

Install

Browser (using a bundler like Webpack)

npm install rdflib

Browser (generating a <script> file to include)

git clone git@github.com:linkeddata/rdflib.js.git; cd rdflib.js; npm install;

Generate the dist directory

npm run build:browser

Make sure you have Node.js and Node Package Manager (npm) installed.

npm install --save rdflib

Contribute

Subdirectories

dist : Where the bundled libraries are built. Run npm run build to generate them.

: Where the bundled libraries are built. Run to generate them. test : Tests are here.

lib : Transpiled, non-bundled library is built here when the library is published to npm.

Dependencies

- XMLHTTPRequest (Node.js version)

Thanks

Thanks to the many contributors who have been involved along the way. LinkedData team & TimBL

LICENSE

MIT