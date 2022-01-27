openbase logo
rdflib

by linkeddata
2.2.12 (see all)

Linked Data API for JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

487

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

rdflib.js

NPM Version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/linkeddata/rdflib.js

Javascript RDF library for browsers and Node.js.

  • Reads and writes RDF/XML, Turtle and N3; Reads RDFa and JSON-LD
  • Read/Write Linked Data client, using WebDav or SPARQL/Update
  • Real-Time Collaborative editing with web sockets and PATCHes
  • Local API for querying a store
  • Compatible with RDFJS task force spec
  • SPARQL queries (not full SPARQL - just graph match and optional)
  • Smushing of nodes from owl:sameAs, and owl:{f,inverseF}unctionProperty
  • Tracks provenance of triples keeps metadata (in RDF) from HTTP accesses

Documentation

See:

for more information.

Install

Browser (using a bundler like Webpack)

npm install rdflib

Browser (generating a <script> file to include)

git clone git@github.com:linkeddata/rdflib.js.git;
cd rdflib.js;
npm install;

Generate the dist directory

npm run build:browser

Node.js

Make sure you have Node.js and Node Package Manager (npm) installed.

npm install --save rdflib

Contribute

Subdirectories

  • dist: Where the bundled libraries are built. Run npm run build to generate them.
  • test: Tests are here.
  • lib: Transpiled, non-bundled library is built here when the library is published to npm.

Dependencies

- XMLHTTPRequest (Node.js version)

Thanks

Thanks to the many contributors who have been involved along the way. LinkedData team & TimBL

LICENSE

MIT

