Validate RDF data purely in JavaScript. An implementation of the W3C SHACL specification on top of the RDFJS stack.
We provide a SHACL playground based on this library.
The library only handles SHACL validation and not data loading/parsing. The following example uses rdf-utils-fs for this purpose. For more information about handling RDF data in JavaScript, check out Get started with RDF in JavaScript.
The validation function returns a
ValidationReport object that can be used
to inspect conformance and results. The
ValidationReport also has a
.dataset property, which provides the report as RDF data.
const fs = require('fs')
const factory = require('rdf-ext')
const ParserN3 = require('@rdfjs/parser-n3')
const SHACLValidator = require('rdf-validate-shacl')
async function loadDataset (filePath) {
const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath)
const parser = new ParserN3({ factory })
return factory.dataset().import(parser.import(stream))
}
async function main() {
const shapes = await loadDataset('my-shapes.ttl')
const data = await loadDataset('my-data.ttl')
const validator = new SHACLValidator(shapes, { factory })
const report = await validator.validate(data)
// Check conformance: `true` or `false`
console.log(report.conforms)
for (const result of report.results) {
// See https://www.w3.org/TR/shacl/#results-validation-result for details
// about each property
console.log(result.message)
console.log(result.path)
console.log(result.focusNode)
console.log(result.severity)
console.log(result.sourceConstraintComponent)
console.log(result.sourceShape)
}
// Validation report as RDF dataset
console.log(report.dataset)
}
main();
The
SHACLValidator constructor accepts an optional options object as second
parameter. The available options are:
factory: RDF/JS data factory (must have a
.dataset() method)
maxErrors: max number of errors after which the validation process should
stop. By default, it only stops after all the errors are found.
allowNamedNodeInList: SHACL only allows blank nodes in property lists. To
allow named nodes to occur in property lists, set this value to
true.
$ npm test
The SHACL vocabulary is imported from
@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies and
pre-parsed in
src/vocabularies/shacl.js.
After updating the
@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies dependency, run
npm run generate-vocabularies to regenerate the pre-parsed vocabulary.
rdf-validate-shacl does not support SHACL-SPARQL constraints
rdf-validate-shacl was originally a fork of shacl-js meant to make it compatible with RDF/JS libraries. Since then, we dropped support for the SHACL-JS extension and adapted the API to suit our needs.