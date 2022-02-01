Validate RDF data purely in JavaScript. An implementation of the W3C SHACL specification on top of the RDFJS stack.

We provide a SHACL playground based on this library.

Usage

The library only handles SHACL validation and not data loading/parsing. The following example uses rdf-utils-fs for this purpose. For more information about handling RDF data in JavaScript, check out Get started with RDF in JavaScript.

The validation function returns a ValidationReport object that can be used to inspect conformance and results. The ValidationReport also has a .dataset property, which provides the report as RDF data.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const factory = require ( 'rdf-ext' ) const ParserN3 = require ( '@rdfjs/parser-n3' ) const SHACLValidator = require ( 'rdf-validate-shacl' ) async function loadDataset ( filePath ) { const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath) const parser = new ParserN3({ factory }) return factory.dataset().import(parser.import(stream)) } async function main ( ) { const shapes = await loadDataset( 'my-shapes.ttl' ) const data = await loadDataset( 'my-data.ttl' ) const validator = new SHACLValidator(shapes, { factory }) const report = await validator.validate(data) console .log(report.conforms) for ( const result of report.results) { console .log(result.message) console .log(result.path) console .log(result.focusNode) console .log(result.severity) console .log(result.sourceConstraintComponent) console .log(result.sourceShape) } console .log(report.dataset) } main();

Validator options

The SHACLValidator constructor accepts an optional options object as second parameter. The available options are:

factory : RDF/JS data factory (must have a .dataset() method)

: RDF/JS data factory (must have a method) maxErrors : max number of errors after which the validation process should stop. By default, it only stops after all the errors are found.

: max number of errors after which the validation process should stop. By default, it only stops after all the errors are found. allowNamedNodeInList : SHACL only allows blank nodes in property lists. To allow named nodes to occur in property lists, set this value to true .

Running the tests

npm test

Regenerating vocabularies

The SHACL vocabulary is imported from @zazuko/rdf-vocabularies and pre-parsed in src/vocabularies/shacl.js .

After updating the @zazuko/rdf-vocabularies dependency, run npm run generate-vocabularies to regenerate the pre-parsed vocabulary.

Limitations

rdf-validate-shacl does not support SHACL-SPARQL constraints

About

rdf-validate-shacl was originally a fork of shacl-js meant to make it compatible with RDF/JS libraries. Since then, we dropped support for the SHACL-JS extension and adapted the API to suit our needs.