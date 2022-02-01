openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rdf-validate-shacl

by zazuko
0.4.0 (see all)

Validate RDF data purely in JavaScript. An implementation of the W3C SHACL specification on top of the RDFJS stack.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

650

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rdf-validate-shacl

Validate RDF data purely in JavaScript. An implementation of the W3C SHACL specification on top of the RDFJS stack.

npm version

We provide a SHACL playground based on this library.

Usage

The library only handles SHACL validation and not data loading/parsing. The following example uses rdf-utils-fs for this purpose. For more information about handling RDF data in JavaScript, check out Get started with RDF in JavaScript.

The validation function returns a ValidationReport object that can be used to inspect conformance and results. The ValidationReport also has a .dataset property, which provides the report as RDF data.

const fs = require('fs')
const factory = require('rdf-ext')
const ParserN3 = require('@rdfjs/parser-n3')
const SHACLValidator = require('rdf-validate-shacl')

async function loadDataset (filePath) {
  const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath)
  const parser = new ParserN3({ factory })
  return factory.dataset().import(parser.import(stream))
}

async function main() {
  const shapes = await loadDataset('my-shapes.ttl')
  const data = await loadDataset('my-data.ttl')

  const validator = new SHACLValidator(shapes, { factory })
  const report = await validator.validate(data)

  // Check conformance: `true` or `false`
  console.log(report.conforms)

  for (const result of report.results) {
    // See https://www.w3.org/TR/shacl/#results-validation-result for details
    // about each property
    console.log(result.message)
    console.log(result.path)
    console.log(result.focusNode)
    console.log(result.severity)
    console.log(result.sourceConstraintComponent)
    console.log(result.sourceShape)
  }

  // Validation report as RDF dataset
  console.log(report.dataset)
}

main();

Validator options

The SHACLValidator constructor accepts an optional options object as second parameter. The available options are:

  • factory: RDF/JS data factory (must have a .dataset() method)
  • maxErrors: max number of errors after which the validation process should stop. By default, it only stops after all the errors are found.
  • allowNamedNodeInList: SHACL only allows blank nodes in property lists. To allow named nodes to occur in property lists, set this value to true.

Running the tests

$ npm test

Regenerating vocabularies

The SHACL vocabulary is imported from @zazuko/rdf-vocabularies and pre-parsed in src/vocabularies/shacl.js.

After updating the @zazuko/rdf-vocabularies dependency, run npm run generate-vocabularies to regenerate the pre-parsed vocabulary.

Limitations

rdf-validate-shacl does not support SHACL-SPARQL constraints

About

rdf-validate-shacl was originally a fork of shacl-js meant to make it compatible with RDF/JS libraries. Since then, we dropped support for the SHACL-JS extension and adapted the API to suit our needs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial