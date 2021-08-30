This library parses RDF streams based on content type (or file name) and outputs RDFJS-compliant quads as a stream.
This is useful in situations where you have RDF in some serialization, and you just need the parsed triples/quads, without having to concern yourself with picking the correct parser.
The following RDF serializations are supported:
|Name
|Content type
|Extensions
|TriG
application/trig
.trig
|N-Quads
application/n-quads
.nq,
.nquads
|Turtle
text/turtle
.ttl,
.turtle
|N-Triples
application/n-triples
.nt,
.ntriples
|Notation3
text/n3
.n3
|JSON-LD
application/ld+json,
application/json
.json,
.jsonld
|RDF/XML
application/rdf+xml
.rdf,
.rdfxml,
.owl
|RDFa and script RDF data tags HTML/XHTML
text/html,
application/xhtml+xml
.html,
.htm,
.xhtml,
.xht
|Microdata
text/html,
application/xhtml+xml
.html,
.htm,
.xhtml,
.xht
|RDFa in SVG/XML
image/svg+xml,
application/xml
.xml,
.svg,
.svgz
Internally, this library makes use of RDF parsers from the Comunica framework, which enable streaming processing of RDF.
Internally, the following fully spec-compliant parsers are used:
$ npm install rdf-parse
or
$ yarn add rdf-parse
This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.
import rdfParser from "rdf-parse";
or
const rdfParser = require("rdf-parse").default;
The
rdfParser.parse method takes in a text stream containing RDF in any serialization,
and an options object, and outputs an RDFJS stream that emits RDF quads.
const textStream = require('streamify-string')(`
<http://ex.org/s> <http://ex.org/p> <http://ex.org/o1>, <http://ex.org/o2>.
`);
rdfParser.parse(textStream, { contentType: 'text/turtle', baseIRI: 'http://example.org' })
.on('data', (quad) => console.log(quad))
.on('error', (error) => console.error(error))
.on('end', () => console.log('All done!'));
Sometimes, the content type of an RDF document may be unknown, for those cases, this library allows you to provide the path/URL of the RDF document, using which the extension will be determined.
For example, Turtle documents can be detected using the
.ttl extension.
const textStream = require('streamify-string')(`
<http://ex.org/s> <http://ex.org/p> <http://ex.org/o1>, <http://ex.org/o2>.
`);
rdfParser.parse(textStream, { path: 'http://example.org/myfile.ttl', baseIRI: 'http://example.org' })
.on('data', (quad) => console.log(quad))
.on('error', (error) => console.error(error))
.on('end', () => console.log('All done!'));
With
rdfParser.getContentTypes(), you can retrieve a list of all content types for which a parser is available.
Note that this method returns a promise that can be
await-ed.
rdfParser.getContentTypesPrioritized() returns an object instead,
with content types as keys, and numerical priorities as values.
// An array of content types
console.log(await rdfParser.getContentTypes());
// An object of prioritized content types
console.log(await rdfParser.getContentTypesPrioritized());
This software is written by Ruben Taelman.
This code is released under the MIT license.