RDF Parse

This library parses RDF streams based on content type (or file name) and outputs RDFJS-compliant quads as a stream.

This is useful in situations where you have RDF in some serialization, and you just need the parsed triples/quads, without having to concern yourself with picking the correct parser.

The following RDF serializations are supported:

Name Content type Extensions TriG application/trig .trig N-Quads application/n-quads .nq , .nquads Turtle text/turtle .ttl , .turtle N-Triples application/n-triples .nt , .ntriples Notation3 text/n3 .n3 JSON-LD application/ld+json , application/json .json , .jsonld RDF/XML application/rdf+xml .rdf , .rdfxml , .owl RDFa and script RDF data tags HTML/XHTML text/html , application/xhtml+xml .html , .htm , .xhtml , .xht Microdata text/html , application/xhtml+xml .html , .htm , .xhtml , .xht RDFa in SVG/XML image/svg+xml , application/xml .xml , .svg , .svgz

Internally, this library makes use of RDF parsers from the Comunica framework, which enable streaming processing of RDF.

Internally, the following fully spec-compliant parsers are used:

Installation

$ npm install rdf-parse

or

$ yarn add rdf-parse

This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.

Require

import rdfParser from "rdf-parse" ;

or

const rdfParser = require ( "rdf-parse" ).default;

Usage

Parsing by content type

The rdfParser.parse method takes in a text stream containing RDF in any serialization, and an options object, and outputs an RDFJS stream that emits RDF quads.

const textStream = require ( 'streamify-string' )( ` <http://ex.org/s> <http://ex.org/p> <http://ex.org/o1>, <http://ex.org/o2>. ` ); rdfParser.parse(textStream, { contentType : 'text/turtle' , baseIRI : 'http://example.org' }) .on( 'data' , (quad) => console .log(quad)) .on( 'error' , (error) => console .error(error)) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'All done!' ));

Parsing by file name

Sometimes, the content type of an RDF document may be unknown, for those cases, this library allows you to provide the path/URL of the RDF document, using which the extension will be determined.

For example, Turtle documents can be detected using the .ttl extension.

const textStream = require ( 'streamify-string' )( ` <http://ex.org/s> <http://ex.org/p> <http://ex.org/o1>, <http://ex.org/o2>. ` ); rdfParser.parse(textStream, { path : 'http://example.org/myfile.ttl' , baseIRI : 'http://example.org' }) .on( 'data' , (quad) => console .log(quad)) .on( 'error' , (error) => console .error(error)) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'All done!' ));

Getting all known content types

With rdfParser.getContentTypes() , you can retrieve a list of all content types for which a parser is available. Note that this method returns a promise that can be await -ed.

rdfParser.getContentTypesPrioritized() returns an object instead, with content types as keys, and numerical priorities as values.

console .log( await rdfParser.getContentTypes()); console .log( await rdfParser.getContentTypesPrioritized());

License

This software is written by Ruben Taelman.

This code is released under the MIT license.