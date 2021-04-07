An implementation of the RDF Dataset Normalization Algorithm in JavaScript.

Introduction

Installation

Node.js + npm

npm install rdf-canonize

const canonize = require ( 'rdf-canonize' );

Node.js + npm + native bindings

This package has support for rdf-canonize-native. This package can be useful if your application requires doing many canonizing operations asyncronously in parallel or in the background. It is highly recommended that you understand your requirements and benchmark using JavaScript vs native bindings. The native bindings add overhead and the JavaScript implementation may be faster with modern runtimes.

The native bindings are not installed by default and must be explicitly installed.

npm install rdf-canonize npm install rdf-canonize- native

Note that the native code is not automatically used. To use the native bindings you must have them installed and set the useNative option to true .

const canonize = require ( 'rdf-canonize' );

Browser + npm

Install in your project with npm and use your favorite browser bundler tool.

Examples

const dataset = { }; const canonical = await canonize.canonize(dataset, { algorithm : 'URDNA2015' }); const canonical = await canonize.canonize(dataset, { algorithm : 'URDNA2015' , useNative : true });

Related Modules

jsonld.js: An implementation of the JSON-LD specification.

Tests

This library includes a sample testing utility which may be used to verify that changes to the processor maintain the correct output.

The test suite is included in an external repository:

https :

This should be a sibling directory of the rdf-canonize directory or in a test-suites dir. To clone shallow copies into the test-suites dir you can use the following:

npm run fetch-test-suite

Node.js tests can be run with a simple command:

npm test

If you installed the test suites elsewhere, or wish to run other tests, use the TEST_DIR environment var:

TEST_DIR = "/tmp/tests" npm test

To generate earl reports:

EARL =earl-node.jsonld npm test

Browser testing with karma is done indirectly through jsonld.js.

Benchmark

See docs in the benchmark README.

Source

The source code for this library is available at:

https://github.com/digitalbazaar/rdf-canonize

Commercial Support

Commercial support for this library is available upon request from Digital Bazaar: support@digitalbazaar.com