rdc

rdcli

by johackim
1.5.2 (see all)

The simple way to download and unrestrict DDL files, torrents and magnets

Readme

Rdcli

The simple way to download and unrestrict DDL files, torrents and magnets.

asciicast

Installation

npm install --global rdcli

And set your real-debrid account as enviroment variable on your ~/.bashrc

export REALDEBRID_USERNAME=your_username
export REALDEBRID_PASSWORD=your_password

Usage

Usage: rdcli <url|magnet|torrent>

Options:

  -V, --version  output the version number
  -p, --print    Print unrestricted link only
  -h, --help     output usage information

Running the tests

make test

License

This project is licensed under the GNU GPL v3.0 - see the LICENSE.txt file for details

Free Software, Hell Yeah!

