The simple way to download and unrestrict DDL files, torrents and magnets.
npm install --global rdcli
And set your real-debrid account as enviroment variable on your
~/.bashrc
export REALDEBRID_USERNAME=your_username
export REALDEBRID_PASSWORD=your_password
Usage: rdcli <url|magnet|torrent>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --print Print unrestricted link only
-h, --help output usage information
make test
This project is licensed under the GNU GPL v3.0 - see the LICENSE.txt file for details
Free Software, Hell Yeah!