Rdcli

The simple way to download and unrestrict DDL files, torrents and magnets.

Installation

npm install --global rdcli

And set your real-debrid account as enviroment variable on your ~/.bashrc

export REALDEBRID_USERNAME=your_username export REALDEBRID_PASSWORD=your_password

Usage

Usage: rdcli <url|magnet|torrent> Options: -V, --version output the version number -p, -- print Print unrestricted link only -h, -- help output usage information

Running the tests

make test

License

This project is licensed under the GNU GPL v3.0 - see the LICENSE.txt file for details

Free Software, Hell Yeah!