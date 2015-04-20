Extending from the original repository, rdash-ui is a stylish admin dashboard without the plugins/bloat which many premium dashboard themes come with. It is fully responsive using Bootstrap 3 framework as the base. All animations are CSS3.
Check out a live example, in AngularJS!
This repository provides only the stying needed to implement RDash into your project.
rdash-ui is available as a bower project, or available to download youself.
bower install rdash-ui
or include as a project dependancy in your
bower.json:
"dependencies": {
"rdash-ui": "*"
},
For full documentation on the dashboard, visit the Wiki.
Do not use the
distdirectory for contributions, please edit the
lessfiles.
git clone https://github.com/rdash/rdash-ui.git
sudo npm install. This should automatically run a
bower install command.
gulp build.
gulp. This will build any changes made automatically, and also run a live reload server on http://localhost:8888.
All project distribution files will be located within the
dist directory. Use the
index.html to test your changes/features.
develop branch.