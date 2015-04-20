RDash rdash-ui

Responsive, bloat free, bootstrap powered admin style dashboard!

Extending from the original repository, rdash-ui is a stylish admin dashboard without the plugins/bloat which many premium dashboard themes come with. It is fully responsive using Bootstrap 3 framework as the base. All animations are CSS3.

Check out a live example, in AngularJS!

This repository provides only the stying needed to implement RDash into your project.

Current Framework Implementations

Usage

Requirements

Installation

rdash-ui is available as a bower project, or available to download youself.

Bower

bower install rdash-ui or include as a project dependancy in your bower.json :

"dependencies" : { "rdash-ui" : "*" },

Wiki

For full documentation on the dashboard, visit the Wiki.

Contributing

Do not use the dist directory for contributions, please edit the less files.

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/rdash/rdash-ui.git Install the NodeJS depencanies: sudo npm install . This should automatically run a bower install command. Run the gulp build task: gulp build . Run the gulp default task: gulp . This will build any changes made automatically, and also run a live reload server on http://localhost:8888.

All project distribution files will be located within the dist directory. Use the index.html to test your changes/features.

Pull Requests

Fork this repository. Create a new branch, with the name of your fix/feature. Send the pull requests into the projects develop branch.

Credits