rdash-ui

by rdash
1.0.1 (see all)

Bloat free responsive admin style dashboard.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

RDash rdash-ui

Responsive, bloat free, bootstrap powered admin style dashboard!

Extending from the original repository, rdash-ui is a stylish admin dashboard without the plugins/bloat which many premium dashboard themes come with. It is fully responsive using Bootstrap 3 framework as the base. All animations are CSS3.

Check out a live example, in AngularJS!

This repository provides only the stying needed to implement RDash into your project.

Current Framework Implementations

Usage

Requirements

Installation

rdash-ui is available as a bower project, or available to download youself.

Bower

bower install rdash-ui or include as a project dependancy in your bower.json:

"dependencies": {
    "rdash-ui": "*"
},

Wiki

For full documentation on the dashboard, visit the Wiki.

Contributing

Do not use the dist directory for contributions, please edit the less files.

  1. Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/rdash/rdash-ui.git
  2. Install the NodeJS depencanies: sudo npm install. This should automatically run a bower install command.
  3. Run the gulp build task: gulp build.
  4. Run the gulp default task: gulp. This will build any changes made automatically, and also run a live reload server on http://localhost:8888.

All project distribution files will be located within the dist directory. Use the index.html to test your changes/features.

Pull Requests

  1. Fork this repository.
  2. Create a new branch, with the name of your fix/feature.
  3. Send the pull requests into the projects develop branch.

Credits

