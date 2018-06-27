rd

列出（遍历）目录下的所有文件，包括子目录（支持 TypeScript）

安装

npm install rd --save

API列表

说明：

read 开头表示返回数组结果

开头表示返回数组结果 each 开头表示每发现一个文件均调用回调函数 findOne

开头表示每发现一个文件均调用回调函数 Sync 结尾表示是同步函数，其他表示异步函数

可用的API（详细用法可参考 test/test.js ）：

read(dir, [threads], callback)

readFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], callback)

readFile(dir, [threads], callback)

readFileFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], callback)

readDir(dir, [threads], callback)

readDirFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], callback)

each(dir, findOne, [threads], callback)

eachFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], findOne, callback)

eachFile(dir, [threads], findOne, callback)

eachFileFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], findOne, callback)

eachDir(dir, [threads], findOne, callback)

eachDirFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], findOne, callback)

说明：

以上所有函数均提供同步版本，如 read 对应的同步版本为 readSync ；相应的 callback 改为直接 return 返回值；

对应的同步版本为 ；相应的 改为直接 返回值； threads 参数表示并发数量，为可选参数，默认为1；同步版本没有此参数；

findOne 回调函数格式：

function findOne ( filename, stats ) { }

callback 回调函数格式：

function callback ( err, list ) { }

pattern 参数格式：

正则表达式

函数

function pattern ( filename ) { }

简单示例

var rd = require ( 'rd' ); rd.read( '/tmp' , function ( err, files ) { if (err) throw err; }); var files = rd.readSync( '/tmp' ); rd.each( '/tmp' , function ( f, s, next ) { console .log( 'file: %s' , f); next(); }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); rd.eachSync( '/tmp' , function ( f, s ) { console .log( 'file: %s' , f); }); rd.eachFileFilterSync( '/path' , /\.js$/, function ( f, s ) { console .log(f); });

