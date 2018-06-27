列出（遍历）目录下的所有文件，包括子目录（支持 TypeScript）
npm install rd --save
说明：
read 开头表示返回数组结果
each 开头表示每发现一个文件均调用回调函数
findOne
Sync 结尾表示是同步函数，其他表示异步函数
可用的API（详细用法可参考
test/test.js ）：
read(dir, [threads], callback)
readFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], callback)
readFile(dir, [threads], callback)
readFileFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], callback)
readDir(dir, [threads], callback)
readDirFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], callback)
each(dir, findOne, [threads], callback)
eachFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], findOne, callback)
eachFile(dir, [threads], findOne, callback)
eachFileFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], findOne, callback)
eachDir(dir, [threads], findOne, callback)
eachDirFilter(dir, pattern, [threads], findOne, callback)
说明：
read 对应的同步版本为
readSync；相应的
callback 改为直接
return 返回值；
threads 参数表示并发数量，为可选参数，默认为1；同步版本没有此参数；
findOne 回调函数格式：
function findOne(filename, stats) {
// filename 是当前文件的完整路径
// stats 是使用 fs.Stats 对象
}
callback 回调函数格式：
function callback(err, list) {
// 如果出错，err为出错信息
// each系列函数没有list参数
// read系列函数list为完整文件名的列表
}
pattern 参数格式：
function pattern(filename) {
// filename 是当前文件的完整路径
// 返回 true 表示该文件名符合条件
}
var rd = require('rd');
// 异步列出目录下的所有文件
rd.read('/tmp', function (err, files) {
if (err) throw err;
// files是一个数组，里面是目录/tmp目录下的所有文件（包括子目录）
});
// 同步列出目录下的所有文件
var files = rd.readSync('/tmp');
// 异步遍历目录下的所有文件
rd.each('/tmp', function (f, s, next) {
// 每找到一个文件都会调用一次此函数
// 参数s是通过 fs.stat() 获取到的文件属性值
console.log('file: %s', f);
// 必须调用next()才能继续
next();
}, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
// 完成
});
// 同步遍历目录下的所有文件
rd.eachSync('/tmp', function (f, s) {
// 每找到一个文件都会调用一次此函数
// 参数s是通过 fs.stat() 获取到的文件属性值
console.log('file: %s', f);
});
// 同步遍历目录下的所有js文件
rd.eachFileFilterSync('/path', /\.js$/, function (f, s) {
console.log(f);
});
