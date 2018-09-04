This Project Is Deprecated

Try another component library Shineout

A collection of components for React, base on bootstrap 4.0. Docs

Usage

npm install

npm install rctui

var ReactUI = require ( 'rctui' ) var Form = ReactUI.Form import { Form } from 'rctui' ... var Input = require ( 'rctui/Input' ) var CheckboxGroup = require ( 'rctui/CheckboxGroup' ) var FormControl = require ( 'rctui/FormControl' ) import Input from 'rctui/Input'

If you don't want compile the file or encounter any compile problems, you can use the built file

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/rctui/dist/index.js" > </ script > externals: { 'react' : 'React' , 'react-dom' : 'ReactDOM' , 'rctui' : 'rctui' }, import { Form } from 'rctui' ...

cli

There is a internal cli command, help you easy start you app.

need nodejs >= 4，npm >= 3

Waning options all/webpack will overwrite your webpack.config.js file

npm install rctui node node_modules/rctui/cli/init .js [options] options: - all install dependencies and devDependencies package, simple demo code , devServer, webpack config - update install / update package - demo a simple demo - server node devServer .js - webpack webpack .config .js !warning: will overwrite your webpack .config .js file

Start Kit

如果配置仍然有问题的话，可以尝试使用这个 Start Kit.