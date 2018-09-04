openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rct

rctui

by lobos841@gmail.com
0.7.22 (see all)

A collection of components for React, base on bootstrap 4.0.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This Project Is Deprecated

Try another component library Shineout

此项目已经暂停维护，已发布一个新的轻量，性能更优化的组件库 Shineout，欢迎移步使用。

A collection of components for React, base on bootstrap 4.0. Docs

Usage

  • npm install
npm install rctui

var ReactUI = require('rctui')
var Form = ReactUI.Form
// or
import { Form } from 'rctui'
...
// import one Component without other components
var Input = require('rctui/Input')
var CheckboxGroup = require('rctui/CheckboxGroup')
var FormControl = require('rctui/FormControl')
// or
import Input from 'rctui/Input'

If you don't want compile the file or encounter any compile problems, you can use the built file

// html
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rctui/dist/index.js"></script>
// webpack config
externals: {'react': 'React', 'react-dom': 'ReactDOM', 'rctui': 'rctui'},
// jsx
import { Form } from 'rctui'
...

cli

There is a internal cli command, help you easy start you app.

need nodejs >= 4，npm >= 3

Waning options all/webpack will overwrite your webpack.config.js file

npm install rctui
node node_modules/rctui/cli/init.js [options]
options:
    - all        install dependencies and devDependencies package, simple demo code, devServer, webpack config
    - update     install / update package
    - demo       a simple demo
    - server     node devServer.js
    - webpack    webpack.config.js !warning: will overwrite your webpack.config.js file

Start Kit

如果配置仍然有问题的话，可以尝试使用这个 Start Kit.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial