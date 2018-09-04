This Project Is Deprecated
Try another component library Shineout
此项目已经暂停维护，已发布一个新的轻量，性能更优化的组件库 Shineout，欢迎移步使用。
A collection of components for React, base on bootstrap 4.0. Docs
npm install rctui
var ReactUI = require('rctui')
var Form = ReactUI.Form
// or
import { Form } from 'rctui'
...
// import one Component without other components
var Input = require('rctui/Input')
var CheckboxGroup = require('rctui/CheckboxGroup')
var FormControl = require('rctui/FormControl')
// or
import Input from 'rctui/Input'
If you don't want compile the file or encounter any compile problems, you can use the built file
// html
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rctui/dist/index.js"></script>
// webpack config
externals: {'react': 'React', 'react-dom': 'ReactDOM', 'rctui': 'rctui'},
// jsx
import { Form } from 'rctui'
...
There is a internal cli command, help you easy start you app.
need nodejs >= 4，npm >= 3
Waning options all/webpack will overwrite your webpack.config.js file
npm install rctui
node node_modules/rctui/cli/init.js [options]
options:
- all install dependencies and devDependencies package, simple demo code, devServer, webpack config
- update install / update package
- demo a simple demo
- server node devServer.js
- webpack webpack.config.js !warning: will overwrite your webpack.config.js file
如果配置仍然有问题的话，可以尝试使用这个 Start Kit.