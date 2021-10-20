rcs is short for rename css selectors

Having long CSS selectors, such as main-menu__item--disabled , can increase the filesizes. With this rcs-core it is easy to rename the selectors and therefore reduce the filesize. You can save around 20% of the filesize by just shorten the CSS selectors in the CSS files.

What does it do?

It basically just rename/minify all CSS selectors in all files. First the library has to be trained with selectors. Based on this data, the selectors can be renamed in all files. Here are some examples made with Bootstrap files.

Some live projects:

AMP Project (https://amp.dev/)

Analyse (https://analyse.org/)

My personal webpage (https://jpeer.at/)

Caveats

Correctly using rcs-core or any of its plugins on large project means few rules should be followed.

This document explains most of them.

Installation

$ npm install --save rcs-core

or

$ yarn add rcs-core

Usage

Note couple of selectors are excluded by default. You can activate them by using .setInclude before you fill the library

Fill your library with all selectors (we assume there is just one CSS file)

rcs.selectorsLibrary.setExclude( 'selector-to-ignore' ); rcs.selectorsLibrary.setInclude( 'center' ); rcs.fillLibraries(fs.readFileSync( './src/styles.css' , 'utf8' ));

Optimize the selectors compression (optional)

rcs.optimize();

Rewrite all files

Note: Do not forget to replace your CSS file

const css = rcs.replace.css(fs.readFileSync( './src/styles.css' , 'utf8' )); const js = rcs.replace.js(fs.readFileSync( './src/App.js' , 'utf8' )); const html = rcs.replace.html(fs.readFileSync( './src/index.html' , 'utf8' )); rcs.warnings.warn(); fs.writeFileSync( './dist/styles.css' , css); fs.writeFileSync( './dist/App.js' , js); fs.writeFileSync( './dist/index.html' , html);

API documentation

Plugins