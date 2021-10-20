rcs is short for rename css selectors
Having long CSS selectors, such as
main-menu__item--disabled, can increase the filesizes. With this
rcs-core it is easy to rename the selectors and therefore reduce the filesize. You can save around 20% of the filesize by just shorten the CSS selectors in the CSS files.
It basically just rename/minify all CSS selectors in all files. First the library has to be trained with selectors. Based on this data, the selectors can be renamed in all files. Here are some examples made with Bootstrap files.
Some live projects:
Correctly using
rcs-core or any of its plugins on large project means few rules should be followed.
This document explains most of them.
$ npm install --save rcs-core
or
$ yarn add rcs-core
Note couple of selectors are excluded by default. You can activate them by using
.setIncludebefore you fill the library
// excluding specific selectors
rcs.selectorsLibrary.setExclude('selector-to-ignore');
// include specific selectors which has been ignored by default
rcs.selectorsLibrary.setInclude('center');
rcs.fillLibraries(fs.readFileSync('./src/styles.css', 'utf8'));
rcs.optimize();
Note: Do not forget to replace your CSS file
const css = rcs.replace.css(fs.readFileSync('./src/styles.css', 'utf8'));
const js = rcs.replace.js(fs.readFileSync('./src/App.js', 'utf8'));
const html = rcs.replace.html(fs.readFileSync('./src/index.html', 'utf8'));
// output some warnings which has been stacked through the process
rcs.warnings.warn();
fs.writeFileSync('./dist/styles.css', css);
fs.writeFileSync('./dist/App.js', js);
fs.writeFileSync('./dist/index.html', html);