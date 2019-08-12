Everyone loves to use React to build apps, it's elegant and wonderful. But React doesn't tell you how to build a complex web application.
When an application becomes very complex, various issues arise, such as the state of the component, the relationship between the components, how to organize the API request, and how to handle form validation and submission. If you don't have a lot of experience to deal with these issues, your code will get worse and the bug will always be with you.
RCRE is a library that designed to make it easy for everyone to handle the above issues. It uses completely new design to make some complex problems easier. It has only a few React components, and you only need to known is write simple configuration and components to get everything done.
RCRE provide 5 powerful features that help you build your application right.
https://andycall.github.io/RCRE/docs/en/overview
You can play with RCRE in your web browser with these live online playgrounds.
MIT