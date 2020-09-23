openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

rcon-client

by Janis Pritzkau
4.2.3 (see all)

A simple and modern RCON client made to work with Minecraft

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rcon-client

npm downloads

A new version of rcon-client with breaking changes is coming. Try it out on the next branch.

A simple and easy to use RCON client made to work with Minecraft servers. It's written in Typescript and uses async methods.

rcon-client has a built-in packet queue with a max pending setting which limits the number of packets sent before one is received. If you need to send a bunch of packets at once, this library might be right for you. This was mainly the reason why I created yet another implementation.

The Rcon class supports connecting and disconnecting at any time, making it easier to share an instance in many places.

Usage

import { Rcon } from "rcon-client"

const rcon = await Rcon.connect({
    host: "localhost", port: 25575, password: "1234"
})

console.log(await rcon.send("list"))

let responses = await Promise.all([
    rcon.send("help"),
    rcon.send("whitelist list")
])

for (response of responses) {
    console.log(response)
}

rcon.end()

Or alternatively you can create an instance via the constructor.

const rcon = new Rcon({ host: "localhost", port: 25575, password: "1234" })

await rcon.connect()
rcon.end()

More examples can be found inthe repository's examples/ folder.

Events

rcon-client uses node's event emitter internally. The event emitter is accessible with the emitter property. Additionally the on, once and off methods are exposed on the main class.

The Rcon class has these events:

  • connect
  • authenticated
  • end
  • error

Auto reconnect can be implemented with these events.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial