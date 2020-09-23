A new version of rcon-client with breaking changes is coming. Try it out on the next branch.

A simple and easy to use RCON client made to work with Minecraft servers. It's written in Typescript and uses async methods.

rcon-client has a built-in packet queue with a max pending setting which limits the number of packets sent before one is received. If you need to send a bunch of packets at once, this library might be right for you. This was mainly the reason why I created yet another implementation.

The Rcon class supports connecting and disconnecting at any time, making it easier to share an instance in many places.

Usage

import { Rcon } from "rcon-client" const rcon = await Rcon.connect({ host : "localhost" , port : 25575 , password : "1234" }) console .log( await rcon.send( "list" )) let responses = await Promise .all([ rcon.send( "help" ), rcon.send( "whitelist list" ) ]) for (response of responses) { console .log(response) } rcon.end()

Or alternatively you can create an instance via the constructor.

const rcon = new Rcon({ host : "localhost" , port : 25575 , password : "1234" }) await rcon.connect() rcon.end()

More examples can be found inthe repository's examples/ folder.

Events

rcon-client uses node's event emitter internally. The event emitter is accessible with the emitter property. Additionally the on , once and off methods are exposed on the main class.

The Rcon class has these events:

connect

authenticated

end

error

Auto reconnect can be implemented with these events.